Metolius, OR

Mayor of Metolius runs unopposed for second term

By Pat Kruis
The Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago

Mayor Patty Wyler focuses on growth, livability and community involvement

Patty Wyler

Age: 71

Occupation: Retired

Time in Metolius: 15 years

Voters in Metolius first elected Patty Wyler their mayor in November of 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, which was one of the tough parts of being a mayor. "The Zoom meetings I find difficult," Wyler said. "Everybody's talking over each other. It's hard to get the true feelings." COVID also made it difficult to get residents involved in their community, one of Wyler's chief goals as mayor. "I would like all of our people to know what's going on in our community, not just a select few," said Wyler, "so we know what their interests and priorities would be." A retired housekeeper and merchandizer for Timex, Wyler ran for city council in 2011, four years after she and her husband moved to Metolius. In 2020, she took the next step to run for mayor. "I felt like we had had some rough patches. I felt like I had been in the council long enough that I was the one who could take it on," said Wyler. "And there was no one else." Wyler liked her role as mayor enough to run again, and no one signed up to challenge her. During her two years as mayor the town has grown in housing and seen addition interest in building houses in Metolius. A new company will soon start up in town, Universal Blasting Service, a mobile sandblasting operation, and another auto repair business is rebuilding.

"It's exciting to see things grow," said Wyler. In her second term Wyler would like to complete some projects Metolius began. She hopes the city wins a grant to upgrade its park. "The bathroom and play equipment are ancient." She hopes to win funding for the multiuse path connecting Metolius to Culver and Madras. "It would cost a lot of money, but it would make safe travel for those that don't drive," she said. "When I first moved here my husband and I tried to ride a bike into Madras. I said, 'I'll never do that again.' It's dangerous. I think (the path) is a great way to connect our communities." In terms of her priorities for Metolius, Wyler says a lot of people would like to see more clean-up. "I haven't figured out how to do that. That's another reason our community needs to get involved." She wants to see more growth in the community, more businesses. She'd especially like to see a grocery store in Metolius. Wyler says "retired" is the perfect occupation for a small city mayor. "Someone working would have a hard time putting in the time I'm putting in."

The Madras Pioneer

Student performance plummets in Jefferson County and across state

Newly released state testing shows distance learning hurt proficiency scores School testing results released this week clearly demonstrate the pandemic-imposed distance learning had on education in Jefferson County and throughout Oregon. Across the state, proficiency rates dropped about 10 percentage points across mathematics and English language arts since 2019. These trends match nationwide data. The National Assessment of Educational Progress shows reading scores across the country had the largest drop since 1990, and mathematics scores had their first ever decline. The assessment data is not a comprehensive overview of the outcomes or scope of learning or achievement, the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

KEITH Manufacturing welcomes student learning

Company hopes to inspire young people through high school internships and student tours A group of Culver High School students toured the bustling factory at KEITH Manufacturing, showing them all the steps and jobs involved in their finished product, the WALKING FLOOR unloader. The students toured the welding, plastics, packaging and fabricating sections of the factory, hearing about the various jobs each team completes, and the path they took to get there. "There's lots of paths people take before they get here," said Brian Gregory, a materials manager. "There's lots of room for career growth, and we want...
CULVER, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Greg Smith runs unopposed for House District 57

Newly drawn district now includes the Warm Springs portion of Jefferson County. Representative Greg Smith (R-Heppner), age 53, is running unopposed for his 12th term as representative for House District 57. District 57 includes Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco Counties. Redistricting added the Warm Springs portion of Jefferson County...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
