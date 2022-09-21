Mayor of Metolius runs unopposed for second term

Mayor Patty Wyler focuses on growth, livability and community involvement

Patty Wyler

Age: 71

Occupation: Retired

Time in Metolius: 15 years

Voters in Metolius first elected Patty Wyler their mayor in November of 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, which was one of the tough parts of being a mayor. "The Zoom meetings I find difficult," Wyler said. "Everybody's talking over each other. It's hard to get the true feelings." COVID also made it difficult to get residents involved in their community, one of Wyler's chief goals as mayor. "I would like all of our people to know what's going on in our community, not just a select few," said Wyler, "so we know what their interests and priorities would be." A retired housekeeper and merchandizer for Timex, Wyler ran for city council in 2011, four years after she and her husband moved to Metolius. In 2020, she took the next step to run for mayor. "I felt like we had had some rough patches. I felt like I had been in the council long enough that I was the one who could take it on," said Wyler. "And there was no one else." Wyler liked her role as mayor enough to run again, and no one signed up to challenge her. During her two years as mayor the town has grown in housing and seen addition interest in building houses in Metolius. A new company will soon start up in town, Universal Blasting Service, a mobile sandblasting operation, and another auto repair business is rebuilding.

"It's exciting to see things grow," said Wyler. In her second term Wyler would like to complete some projects Metolius began. She hopes the city wins a grant to upgrade its park. "The bathroom and play equipment are ancient." She hopes to win funding for the multiuse path connecting Metolius to Culver and Madras. "It would cost a lot of money, but it would make safe travel for those that don't drive," she said. "When I first moved here my husband and I tried to ride a bike into Madras. I said, 'I'll never do that again.' It's dangerous. I think (the path) is a great way to connect our communities." In terms of her priorities for Metolius, Wyler says a lot of people would like to see more clean-up. "I haven't figured out how to do that. That's another reason our community needs to get involved." She wants to see more growth in the community, more businesses. She'd especially like to see a grocery store in Metolius. Wyler says "retired" is the perfect occupation for a small city mayor. "Someone working would have a hard time putting in the time I'm putting in."