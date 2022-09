Canva

Countries Idaho imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Idaho imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Idaho.

#30. Sweden

– Imports: $8.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.5 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($1.6 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.3 million)

– Total trade: $13.9 million ($3.9 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $5.0 million

– Largest exports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($889,135)

— Miscellaneous Edible Preparations ($836,291)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($470,033)



#29. Turkey

– Imports: $10.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Lead And Articles Thereof ($3.7 million)

— Arms And Ammunition; Parts And Accessories Thereof ($2.4 million)

— Edible Fruit & Nuts; Citrus Fruit Or Melon Peel ($1.1 million)

– Total trade: $15.3 million ($6.5 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $4.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Edible Vegetables & Certain Roots & Tubers ($1.8 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.5 million)

— Cereals ($405,612)



#28. Cyprus

– Imports: $12.5 million

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($12.5 million)

– Total trade: $12.6 million ($12.5 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $20,071

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($12,251)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($7,820)



#27. Switzerland

– Imports: $14.3 million

– Largest imports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($4.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.5 million)

— Coffee, Tea, Mate & Spices ($1.8 million)

– Total trade: $16.7 million ($12.0 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $2.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($831,358)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($472,100)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($222,204)



#26. Russia

– Imports: $15.6 million

– Largest imports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($14.3 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($823,360)

— Essential Oils Etc; Perfumery, Cosmetic Etc Preps ($141,807)

– Total trade: $19.2 million ($12.0 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $3.6 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.5 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($791,377)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($394,674)

#25. New Zealand

– Imports: $15.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($5.3 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($2.2 million)

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($2.0 million)

– Total trade: $30.1 million ($1.3 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $14.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Sugars And Sugar Confectionary ($7.0 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.0 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($687,411)



#24. Austria

– Imports: $16.4 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($9.6 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.3 million)

— Railway Or Tramway Stock Etc; Traffic Signal Equip ($1.0 million)

– Total trade: $17.9 million ($14.9 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.5 million

– Largest exports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($476,000)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($362,432)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($149,023)



#23. Israel

– Imports: $21.8 million

– Largest imports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($11.9 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($6.3 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($1.9 million)

– Total trade: $33.8 million ($9.8 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $12.0 million

– Largest exports:

— Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($3.3 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.6 million)



#22. India

– Imports: $24.1 million

– Largest imports:

— Textile Art Nesoi; Needlecraft Sets; Worn Text Art ($4.1 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.8 million)

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($2.7 million)

– Total trade: $33.5 million ($14.7 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $9.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($3.1 million)

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($1.7 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.6 million)



#21. Oman

– Imports: $34.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Fertilizers ($34.7 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($19,100)

– Total trade: $35.6 million ($33.8 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $911,932

– Largest exports:

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($431,652)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($333,764)

— Edible Vegetables & Certain Roots & Tubers ($51,550)

#20. Thailand

– Imports: $36.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($32.3 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.3 million)

— Miscellaneous Edible Preparations ($824,417)

– Total trade: $53.9 million ($19.9 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $17.0 million

– Largest exports:

— Sugars And Sugar Confectionary ($4.1 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.7 million)

— Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($2.9 million)



#19. Italy

– Imports: $42.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($13.1 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($6.7 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($6.0 million)

– Total trade: $58.8 million ($26.7 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $16.1 million

– Largest exports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($10.4 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.1 million)



#18. Chile

– Imports: $43.8 million

– Largest imports:

— Ores, Slag And Ash ($28.7 million)

— Prep Vegetables, Fruit, Nuts Or Other Plant Parts ($5.0 million)

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($4.7 million)

– Total trade: $52.6 million ($35.0 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $8.8 million

– Largest exports:

— Dairy Prods; Birds Eggs; Honey; Ed Animal Pr Nesoi ($1.7 million)

— Edible Vegetables & Certain Roots & Tubers ($1.6 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.4 million)



#17. Vietnam

– Imports: $45.2 million

– Largest imports:

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Not Knit Etc. ($15.8 million)

— Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($7.7 million)

— Leather Art; Saddlery Etc; Handbags Etc; Gut Art ($4.5 million)

– Total trade: $71.4 million ($19.0 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $26.2 million

– Largest exports:

— Live Animals ($13.6 million)

— Dairy Prods; Birds Eggs; Honey; Ed Animal Pr Nesoi ($6.3 million)

— Cereals ($2.8 million)



#16. Slovenia

– Imports: $46.5 million

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($45.8 million)

— Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($483,572)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($70,561)

– Total trade: $46.5 million ($46.5 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $22,743

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($16,956)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($3,142)

— Ships, Boats And Floating Structures ($2,645)

#15. France

– Imports: $51.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($22.9 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($19.1 million)

— Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($2.6 million)

– Total trade: $64.6 million ($39.2 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $12.7 million

– Largest exports:

— Products Of Animal Origin, Nesoi ($2.1 million)

— Photographic Or Cinematographic Goods ($1.5 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($1.5 million)



#14. Netherlands

– Imports: $54.5 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($31.5 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($9.3 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($4.6 million)

– Total trade: $158.4 million ($49.4 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $103.9 million

– Largest exports:

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($24.2 million)

— Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($22.7 million)

— Essential Oils Etc; Perfumery, Cosmetic Etc Preps ($22.0 million)



#13. Indonesia

– Imports: $54.8 million

– Largest imports:

— Fertilizers ($43.2 million)

— Prep Vegetables, Fruit, Nuts Or Other Plant Parts ($2.6 million)

— Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($1.7 million)

– Total trade: $75.6 million ($33.9 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $20.9 million

– Largest exports:

— Dairy Prods; Birds Eggs; Honey; Ed Animal Pr Nesoi ($7.3 million)

— Sugars And Sugar Confectionary ($6.8 million)

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($2.4 million)



#12. Greece

– Imports: $62.8 million

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($48.9 million)

— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($7.6 million)

— Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($4.4 million)

– Total trade: $66.9 million ($58.7 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $4.1 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($823,338)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($632,402)



#11. United Kingdom

– Imports: $67.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($37.4 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($9.2 million)

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($7.5 million)

– Total trade: $145.3 million ($9.5 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $77.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Essential Oils Etc; Perfumery, Cosmetic Etc Preps ($31.1 million)

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($13.8 million)

— Soap Etc; Waxes, Polish Etc; Candles; Dental Preps ($6.0 million)

#10. Saudi Arabia

– Imports: $68.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Fertilizers ($68.3 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($386,000)

— Leather Art; Saddlery Etc; Handbags Etc; Gut Art ($3,850)

– Total trade: $71.0 million ($66.4 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $2.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.2 million)

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($382,100)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($310,555)



#9. South Korea

– Imports: $72.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($27.7 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($16.3 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($8.9 million)

– Total trade: $142.1 million ($3.7 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $69.2 million

– Largest exports:

— Dairy Prods; Birds Eggs; Honey; Ed Animal Pr Nesoi ($34.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($8.8 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($6.5 million)



#8. Germany

– Imports: $106.1 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($59.2 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($26.1 million)

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($4.7 million)

– Total trade: $128.2 million ($84.0 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $22.1 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($5.9 million)

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($3.7 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.2 million)



#7. Mexico

– Imports: $131.6 million

– Largest imports:

— Prep Vegetables, Fruit, Nuts Or Other Plant Parts ($36.8 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($36.6 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($14.2 million)

– Total trade: $365.9 million ($102.8 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $234.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Milling Products; Malt; Starch; Inulin; Wht Gluten ($81.4 million)

— Cereals ($35.5 million)

— Prep Vegetables, Fruit, Nuts Or Other Plant Parts ($28.1 million)



#6. Japan

– Imports: $262.6 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($157.0 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($45.2 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($15.0 million)

– Total trade: $470.7 million ($54.4 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $208.1 million

– Largest exports:

— Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($50.1 million)

— Photographic Or Cinematographic Goods ($44.9 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($24.6 million)

#5. Singapore

– Imports: $347.8 million

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($258.3 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($48.0 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($33.0 million)

– Total trade: $544.1 million ($151.4 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $196.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Photographic Or Cinematographic Goods ($40.5 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($39.0 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($39.0 million)



#4. China

– Imports: $498.3 million

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($107.4 million)

— Toys, Games & Sport Equipment; Parts & Accessories ($105.0 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($98.0 million)

– Total trade: $650.9 million ($345.8 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $152.5 million

– Largest exports:

— Dairy Prods; Birds Eggs; Honey; Ed Animal Pr Nesoi ($39.7 million)

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($19.9 million)

— Photographic Or Cinematographic Goods ($17.5 million)



#3. Malaysia

– Imports: $515.2 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($387.1 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($92.7 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($26.6 million)

– Total trade: $686.8 million ($343.6 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $171.6 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($104.1 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($34.4 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($17.2 million)



#2. Canada

– Imports: $1.5 billion

– Largest imports:

— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($440.7 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($150.8 million)

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($106.5 million)

– Total trade: $3.0 billion ($83.3 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.5 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($402.6 million)

— Ores, Slag And Ash ($183.6 million)

— Fertilizers ($134.5 million)



#1. Taiwan

– Imports: $1.8 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.4 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($339.5 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($64.6 million)

– Total trade: $2.3 billion ($1.4 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $479.0 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($320.6 million)

— Photographic Or Cinematographic Goods ($95.2 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($32.3 million)

