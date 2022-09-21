Liz Truss has refused to discuss fears that the UK is already in recession, insisting the downturn in the economy is “a matter for the Bank of England”.The Bank issued the warning last week – as it hiked interest rates to 2.25 per cent, their highest level for 14 years – but the prime minister argued it is not her responsibility.The comment came as the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, claimed he could not comment on “market movements”, following the plunge in the pound after Friday’s tax-slashing Budget.Speaking to CNN in the United States, Ms Truss also dismissed suggestions of a...

