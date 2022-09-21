ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italians expected to choose first female PM on election day

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Italian voters headed to the polls Sunday to choose a new prime minister, an election that polls suggest will usher in the country's first far-right leader since Benito Mussolini. Giorgia Meloni, head of the Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy Party), is heavily favored to win the...
‘A matter for the Bank of England’: Liz Truss refuses to discuss if UK in recession

Liz Truss has refused to discuss fears that the UK is already in recession, insisting the downturn in the economy is “a matter for the Bank of England”.The Bank issued the warning last week – as it hiked interest rates to 2.25 per cent, their highest level for 14 years – but the prime minister argued it is not her responsibility.The comment came as the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, claimed he could not comment on “market movements”, following the plunge in the pound after Friday’s tax-slashing Budget.Speaking to CNN in the United States, Ms Truss also dismissed suggestions of a...
