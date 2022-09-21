Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildlife park celebrates Public Lands Day
Held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day (NPLD) celebrates the connections between people and our beautiful public lands, such as our state parks. NPLD is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. This year, Florida Conservation Corps member Madison McVey planned and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Voters must reject message
Citrus County is a pretty laid-back community. We have a significant population over 65 and a substantial number of military veterans. We are not a rabble-rousing Berkley. We are just everyday Americans trying to make it through the day and keep our community and families strong. We enjoy the peace, serenity and neighborliness of Citrus County.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man arrested for neglecting, severely injuring girl
An Inverness man was arrested on accusations he neglected and seriously injured a girl in his care. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took 35-year-old Michael Wesley Comins Jr. into custody Tuesday, Sept. 20, under charges of child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
Citrus County Chronicle
Defendants charged in connection to shooting over $200 debt appear in court
A few of the eight defendants charged with participating in an alleged shooting targeting an Inverness resident over a $200 debt appeared in court. Jesse Boesch, Jeremy Cooker, Martavis Horton and Geraldine Moore – each shackled and clothed in inmate garb – separately went before Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Joel Fritton Thursday, Sept. 22, to be told Nov. 17 was their next court date.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto man arrested for attempted murder in domestic shootout; injures one
A Lecanto man was taken into custody under allegations a domestic dispute led him to threaten a few people with a knife and rifle before he injured a man in a shootout. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested 56-year-old John Jason Pullara Tuesday, Sept. 20, on charges of attempted murder, battery against a person 65 years old or older, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lightning strike destroys Inverness mobile home
A lightning strike sparked a blaze that destroyed an Inverness mobile home. Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, to a structure fire off East Possum Court, where arriving firefighters found an 800-square-foot, single-wide mobile home halfway engulfed in flames, according to CCFR on Friday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness subdivision could see bad roads fixed
For years, people who live in the Inverness Village Unit 4 subdivision have endured some of the worst roads in Citrus County. The process to improve those roads is underway.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pirates grind out a win
INVERNESS — It was a slugfest of epic proportions Friday night at the Citrus Bowl, as county rivals Crystal River and Citrus went toe-to-toe for 48 tough minutes. The Pirates avenged last year’s overtime loss with a 16-7 triumph over the Hurricanes, to improve to 3-2 on the season, The Hurricanes fell to 1-4 with the defeat. Crystal River now holds a 42-30-2 advantage in the all-time series.
Comments / 0