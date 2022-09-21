Read full article on original website
Volusia Forever accepting land purchase proposals
Volusia Forever is purchasing and preserving lands that will benefit humans and wildlife for years to come. Sellers who want their property to be considered for purchased may apply at www.volusia.org/forever from Oct. 1 through Nov. 15. Approved by taxpayers in 2000 and 2020, Volusia Forever finances the acquisition and...
Ian Update 3: Citizens Information Center to open Sunday
Volusia County will open its Citizens Information Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, and Monday, Sept. 26. Residents may call 866-345-0345 for storm-related information, sandbags, disaster preparation and community resources.
Ian Update 4: Sandbags
Volusia County and several municipalities are providing free sand and bags to residents. Most cities require proof of residency. Volusia County will provide free sand and empty sandbags to residents from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, and Monday, Sept. 26, in the parking lot of the Volusia County Correctional Facility, 1354 Indian Lake Road, Daytona Beach.
Ian Update 1: County officials keeping close eye on tropical depression
Volusia County Emergency Management officials are keeping a close eye on Tropical Depression Nine, which is becoming more organized in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to strengthen as it tracks northward toward the Gulf of Mexico. County staff is maintaining continuous communication with the Florida Department of Emergency Management,...
