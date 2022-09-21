ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber

The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy

The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
PALMDALE, CA
nationalinterest.org

Sixth-Generation Aircraft Will Control Fleets of Killer Drones

Unmanned Collaborative Combat Aircraft are being built to support sixth-generation manned aircraft. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has said that the manned variant of the emerging sixth-generation Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) system will likely control as many as five drones at one time. This will introduce new tactics, massively expand the mission scope of stealth fighters, and enable dispersed networked weapons and surveillance nodes to increase attack and reconnaissance options.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Aircraft#Unmanned Aircraft System#Asi#Fly Ai#Aerial Vehicle#Uas#Ga Asi#Ai And Machine Learning#Ai Ml
realcleardefense.com

Raytheon Beats Lockheed, Boeing for $1B Hypersonic Cruise Missile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. beat Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co. for a $1 billion contract to design, develop and produce a new hypersonic weapon for the US Air Force, the Pentagon announced Thursday. Raytheon was awarded the “task order” for the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile that calls for weapon system...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Navy Times

Satellite images reveal Chinese expansion of submarine base

MELBOURNE, Australia — China is expanding its submarine base on the edge of the South China Sea, with satellite photos showing it’s building two new piers. The imagery of the Yulin naval base on the southern tip of China’s Hainan Island taken by Maxar Technologies on July 31 and published on Google Earth show the structure for two new piers under construction, adding to the four existing piers at the site.
CHINA
Gizmodo

Recent Space Force Training Exercise Included 'Live Fire' Jamming of Actual Satellites

The United States Space Force is gearing up for hostile skies, training its Guardians this week on the use of satellite jammers to shut down enemy communications. Known as “Black Skies,” the satellite jamming exercise is the first in a series of training exercises designed to equip the U.S. Space Force with electronic warfare tactics, according to Breaking Defense. The Black Skies training transpired earlier this week, with a focus on real-world “live fire” satellite jamming.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
nationalinterest.org

The Air Force’s Next-Gen Fighter Is Getting Its Own Drone Army

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall says that the Next Generation Air Dominance "family of systems" will likely control as many as five drones at one time. The U.S. Air Force is building manned variants of the emerging sixth-generation fighter jet as part of its Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall says that the family of systems will likely control as many as five drones at one time, a development that will introduce new tactics, expand the mission scope of a stealth fighter jet, and enable dispersed yet networked weapons and surveillance nodes to increase attack and reconnaissance options.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mrobusinesstoday.com

MRO ASIA-PACIFIC AWARDS 2022 WINNERS

Quickstep Aerospace Services, a global provider of advanced composite solutions to the aerospace, defence, commercial, government and other advanced manufacturing sectors was adjusted as the winner of the Best Newcomer Award at the annual MRO-Asia Pacific Awards. Quickstep is the largest independent aerospace-grade composite manufacturer in Australia, partnering with some of the world’s largest Aerospace and Defence organizations including: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Boeing and Marand Precision Engineering.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mrobusinesstoday.com

Lucian Boldea joins Honeywell as President and CEO for Performance Materials and Technologies

Lucian Boldea holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of West Florida, U.S. a doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of Florida. Honeywell has appointed Lucian Boldea, 51, as the President and Chief Executive Officer for Honeywell’s Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) segment. Lucian’s appointment as president and CEO will come into effect from October 3, 2022. Boldea, at Honeywell, will succeed Vimal Kapur, who was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Honeywell in July 2022. Boldea and Kapur will work together closely on the transition over the upcoming several weeks.
BUSINESS
mrobusinesstoday.com

Rolls-Royce announces new leadership roles

Rolls-Royce appointed Jörg Stratmann as CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Andreas Strecker was appointed as CFO. Rolls-Royce has appointed Dr. Jörg Stratmann as the CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, a Rolls-Royce business unit. Dr. Jörg will commence his new role in the company from 15 November 2022. Dr. Jörg Stratmann will report to CEO Warren East as part of the wider Executive Team. Separately, Dr. Andreas Strecker will join Power Systems as Chief Financial Officer from 1 December 2022.
BUSINESS
The Drive

Mystery Drone Boat Washes Up Near Home Of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet (Updated)

The unidentifiable unmanned surface vessel, which has features that could point to it being an explosive-laden suicide drone boat, appeared after a nearby blast. Russian authorities on the occupied Crimean Peninsula claimed to have destroyed an unmanned surface vessel, or USV, near the city of Sevastopol, which is home to the headquarters of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet. Pictures showing what could be the maritime drone in question, which has a number of features that could point to being an uncrewed explosive-laden suicide boat, washed up on a beach have emerged on social media. A Russian Navy Project 775 Ropucha class large landing ship, examples of which are known to be stationed in Sevastopol, is seen in the background of one of the images, lending further credence to the reports they were taken near the city.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy