It’s finally here: Lockheed Martin delivers 60+ kW laser to the US Navy
There was exciting news for the US Navy last week as it was announced that Lockheed Martin finally delivered the 60+ kW-class high-energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance (HELIOS), the first tactical laser weapon system to be integrated into existing ships. The weapon is also capable of providing directed energy capability to the fleet.
nationalinterest.org
Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber
The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
Business Insider
Why the US Air Force decided to buy new versions of a 50-year-old fighter jet
In July 2020, the US Air Force contracted with Boeing for a new F-15 fighter jet, the F-15EX. The jet is meant to replace the Air Force's aging F-15s and supplement its fleet of stealth fighters. Unfortunately, this simple and straightforward project has predictably run into roadblocks. In July 2020,...
MilitaryTimes
An F-16 pilot died when his ejection seat failed. Was it counterfeit?
An Air Force investigation of a fatal fighter jet crash in 2020 quietly discovered that key components of the pilot’s ejection seat may have been counterfeit, Air Force Times has learned. First Lt. David Schmitz, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot at South Carolina’s Shaw Air Force Base, died June...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces Recently Finished a Complex Strike on a Russian Electricity Distribution Center in Belgorod
In a recent strike on a Russian electricity distribution center, with no reported casualties, large areas were "plunged into darkness," after the attack led to a blackout in the central Russian city Belgorod. The recent video below shows the empty building erupting into flames following Ukraine's strike. [i]
Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy
The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
nationalinterest.org
Sixth-Generation Aircraft Will Control Fleets of Killer Drones
Unmanned Collaborative Combat Aircraft are being built to support sixth-generation manned aircraft. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has said that the manned variant of the emerging sixth-generation Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) system will likely control as many as five drones at one time. This will introduce new tactics, massively expand the mission scope of stealth fighters, and enable dispersed networked weapons and surveillance nodes to increase attack and reconnaissance options.
realcleardefense.com
Raytheon Beats Lockheed, Boeing for $1B Hypersonic Cruise Missile
Raytheon Technologies Corp. beat Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co. for a $1 billion contract to design, develop and produce a new hypersonic weapon for the US Air Force, the Pentagon announced Thursday. Raytheon was awarded the “task order” for the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile that calls for weapon system...
B-21 Raider Will Be Rolled Out In Early December
USAFThe B-21 is one of the most significant U.S. military aviation programs in recent years, and its rollout is hotly anticipated.
Navy Times
Satellite images reveal Chinese expansion of submarine base
MELBOURNE, Australia — China is expanding its submarine base on the edge of the South China Sea, with satellite photos showing it’s building two new piers. The imagery of the Yulin naval base on the southern tip of China’s Hainan Island taken by Maxar Technologies on July 31 and published on Google Earth show the structure for two new piers under construction, adding to the four existing piers at the site.
Gizmodo
Recent Space Force Training Exercise Included 'Live Fire' Jamming of Actual Satellites
The United States Space Force is gearing up for hostile skies, training its Guardians this week on the use of satellite jammers to shut down enemy communications. Known as “Black Skies,” the satellite jamming exercise is the first in a series of training exercises designed to equip the U.S. Space Force with electronic warfare tactics, according to Breaking Defense. The Black Skies training transpired earlier this week, with a focus on real-world “live fire” satellite jamming.
nationalinterest.org
The Air Force’s Next-Gen Fighter Is Getting Its Own Drone Army
Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall says that the Next Generation Air Dominance "family of systems" will likely control as many as five drones at one time. The U.S. Air Force is building manned variants of the emerging sixth-generation fighter jet as part of its Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall says that the family of systems will likely control as many as five drones at one time, a development that will introduce new tactics, expand the mission scope of a stealth fighter jet, and enable dispersed yet networked weapons and surveillance nodes to increase attack and reconnaissance options.
A guide to the Gambit family of military drones and their unique jobs
Clockwise from upper left: Gambit 1, Gambit 2, Gambit 4, and Gambit 3. General AtomicsThis group of drone concepts, each with a specific intended mission, is built around a common core module.
New Look At Air Force’s Ship-Killing Smart Bomb In Action, Seeker Details Revealed
USAF captureAir Force's new Quick Sink weapon uses a low-cost seeker that turns Joint Direct Attack Munition bombs into all-weather anti-ship weapons.
mrobusinesstoday.com
MRO ASIA-PACIFIC AWARDS 2022 WINNERS
Quickstep Aerospace Services, a global provider of advanced composite solutions to the aerospace, defence, commercial, government and other advanced manufacturing sectors was adjusted as the winner of the Best Newcomer Award at the annual MRO-Asia Pacific Awards. Quickstep is the largest independent aerospace-grade composite manufacturer in Australia, partnering with some of the world’s largest Aerospace and Defence organizations including: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Boeing and Marand Precision Engineering.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Lucian Boldea joins Honeywell as President and CEO for Performance Materials and Technologies
Lucian Boldea holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of West Florida, U.S. a doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of Florida. Honeywell has appointed Lucian Boldea, 51, as the President and Chief Executive Officer for Honeywell’s Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) segment. Lucian’s appointment as president and CEO will come into effect from October 3, 2022. Boldea, at Honeywell, will succeed Vimal Kapur, who was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Honeywell in July 2022. Boldea and Kapur will work together closely on the transition over the upcoming several weeks.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Rolls-Royce announces new leadership roles
Rolls-Royce appointed Jörg Stratmann as CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Andreas Strecker was appointed as CFO. Rolls-Royce has appointed Dr. Jörg Stratmann as the CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, a Rolls-Royce business unit. Dr. Jörg will commence his new role in the company from 15 November 2022. Dr. Jörg Stratmann will report to CEO Warren East as part of the wider Executive Team. Separately, Dr. Andreas Strecker will join Power Systems as Chief Financial Officer from 1 December 2022.
Mystery Drone Boat Washes Up Near Home Of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet (Updated)
The unidentifiable unmanned surface vessel, which has features that could point to it being an explosive-laden suicide drone boat, appeared after a nearby blast. Russian authorities on the occupied Crimean Peninsula claimed to have destroyed an unmanned surface vessel, or USV, near the city of Sevastopol, which is home to the headquarters of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet. Pictures showing what could be the maritime drone in question, which has a number of features that could point to being an uncrewed explosive-laden suicide boat, washed up on a beach have emerged on social media. A Russian Navy Project 775 Ropucha class large landing ship, examples of which are known to be stationed in Sevastopol, is seen in the background of one of the images, lending further credence to the reports they were taken near the city.
Our Best Look Yet At Kratos’ Air Wolf ‘Loyal Wingman’ Drone
KRATOSAir Wolf could prove attractive on cost and expendability grounds as procurement of unmanned 'collaborative combat aircraft' heats up.
