STS Aviation Group announced the promotions of John Fasano, Nolan Fletcher and Amber North to leadership positions. STS Aviation Group has announced recent promotions at the leadership level in the company. The first promotion was awarded to John Fasano who was made the Director of Service Engineering for STS Engineering Solutions. John began his career at STS Engineering Solutions in 2015 after completing his graduation from Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. John started his STS career as a primary Damage Tolerance (DT). He was later assigned the responsibility of managing and performing the support for DT analysis, certification and AMOCs.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO