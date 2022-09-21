Read full article on original website
Related
mrobusinesstoday.com
MRO ASIA-PACIFIC AWARDS 2022 WINNERS
Quickstep Aerospace Services, a global provider of advanced composite solutions to the aerospace, defence, commercial, government and other advanced manufacturing sectors was adjusted as the winner of the Best Newcomer Award at the annual MRO-Asia Pacific Awards. Quickstep is the largest independent aerospace-grade composite manufacturer in Australia, partnering with some of the world’s largest Aerospace and Defence organizations including: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Boeing and Marand Precision Engineering.
thefastmode.com
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
Aviation International News
Aerocare Expands Capabilities after CAG Acquisition
Aerocare Aviation Services has completed modifications to its paint facility at Hawarden Chester Airport in Wales, following its acquisition by Complete Aircraft Group of Exeter, England. The modifications include widening the opening of the paint hangar's doors to 22 meters (72 feet), which enables the facility to accommodate the repainting of business jets as large as the Embraer Legacy 600 and Bombardier Challenger 850.
bicmagazine.com
Honeywell names Lucian Boldea, President and CEO Performance Materials and Technologies
Honeywell announced that Lucian Boldea, 51, has been named to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer for Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) segment, effective October 3, 2022. Boldea will succeed Vimal Kapur, who was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Honeywell in July 2022. Boldea...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Oppo wins Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team
Oppo has been awareded Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). With customers becoming more discerning than ever when it comes to their mobile devices, a well-trained and enthusiastic field marketing team can really make a difference when it comes to those all-important sales figures, providing a vital link between supplier and store staff.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Rolls-Royce announces new leadership roles
Rolls-Royce appointed Jörg Stratmann as CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Andreas Strecker was appointed as CFO. Rolls-Royce has appointed Dr. Jörg Stratmann as the CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, a Rolls-Royce business unit. Dr. Jörg will commence his new role in the company from 15 November 2022. Dr. Jörg Stratmann will report to CEO Warren East as part of the wider Executive Team. Separately, Dr. Andreas Strecker will join Power Systems as Chief Financial Officer from 1 December 2022.
mrobusinesstoday.com
STS Engineering Solutions announces latest Promotions
STS Aviation Group announced the promotions of John Fasano, Nolan Fletcher and Amber North to leadership positions. STS Aviation Group has announced recent promotions at the leadership level in the company. The first promotion was awarded to John Fasano who was made the Director of Service Engineering for STS Engineering Solutions. John began his career at STS Engineering Solutions in 2015 after completing his graduation from Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. John started his STS career as a primary Damage Tolerance (DT). He was later assigned the responsibility of managing and performing the support for DT analysis, certification and AMOCs.
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Digital Wholesale Solutions wins Best Wholesale Service and Solution
Likewize has received the Best Wholesale Service and Solution award at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab), recognising the company’s role in supporting other members of the mobile ecosystem. This category welcomed entries from a mix of service and software providers across the UK channel, recognising...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefastmode.com
floLIVE, Skylo to Extend Its Global Coverage with 5G NTN Connectivity for IoT
FloLIVE, a leading provider of global IoT connectivity and network services for IoT, and Skylo, an innovative provider of cellular connectivity over satellite, announced a collaboration to provide continuous and affordable satellite Non-terrestrial Network (NTN) coverage. The partnership brings together floLIVE’s comprehensive carrier relations and integrations with Skylo’s satellite connectivity...
Benzinga
Global Smart Stadium Market Driven by Growing Traction of Live Sports and Entertainment Events
The global smart stadium market reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Smart Stadium Market: Global Industry Trends, Share,...
maritime-executive.com
Review Finds Missteps in Failed Auckland Terminal Automation Project
The port of Auckland has come under criticism for multiple failures that resulted in the termination of an automation project for the Fergusson container terminal, costing the port approximately $36 million in investment write-offs. An independent review of the project identified multiple shortcomings, including an insufficient business case for the...
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Sky Mobile wins CSR Initiative of the Year
Samsung’s ‘Not a School’ programme has been named as CSR and Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). A new addition for 2022, this award looked to celebrate the corporate and social responsibility initiatives that have gone the extra mile.
FourKites’ Latest European Premier Carrier List Reflects ROI of High-quality Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Data
Leading real-time supply chain visibility provider FourKites today published its global Premier Carrier List (PCL), which recognises the rapidly growing community of brokers, carriers and 3PLs who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005062/en/ FourKites’ Latest European Premier Carrier List Reflects ROI of High-quality Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Data (Graphic: Business Wire) To qualify for the PCL, carriers must demonstrate an ability to provide high-quality, consistent and accurate data on the vast majority of their shipments, thereby enabling their shipper customers and other ecosystem partners to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and optimise labour costs.
British Fashion Brand Burberry's CFO, COO Julie Brown To Step Down
Burberry Group ADR BURBY stated Julie Brown had notified the Board of her intention to step down as Chief Operating and Financial Officer at the close of the company’s current financial year on April 1, 2023. Julie Brown will leave Burberry following six years of service to take up...
Capitalize On The Cyber Security Crunch With This Tech Certification Bundle
Cyber security remains one of the most relevant fields available today. That’s in part because of the prevalence of computers worldwide and the number of companies and organizations that use them and the cloud to store and secure data. Further adding to the growing need for revamped cyber security...
Checkout Data Helps Icons (and Upstarts) Flex Brand Muscle
Ideas around using data insights to pinpoint what value and experience really mean to consumers as huge economic trends overlap are the obsession of brands, merchants and payments firms as the digital shift moves into a next phase of removing channel boundaries. This emerged as a key finding of the...
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2. The summer of 2022 was a watershed moment for the global digital economy. For millions of consumers in the Northern Hemisphere, this summer was the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that they felt comfortable traveling and enjoying the outside world. Not only did 178 million consumers across 11 countries buy travel tickets online in summer 2022, but 635 million wound up transacting online, whether for retail items, lodging, groceries, concert and event tickets or other purchases.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Modernizing Processes Will Reduce Burden on Supply Chain Workforce
It's estimated that the healthcare industry has lost 20% to 30% of its workforce during the last two years. Clinicians, as well as non-clinical professionals, across financial and operational departments, cite exhaustion and burnout as reasons for voluntarily leaving the workforce. This news underscores the findings of a recent survey...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Big tech supplier NCR is splitting into two companies
NCR Corp., a major supplier of restaurant POS systems as well as ATMs, will split into two companies, separating its digital commerce business from the ATM side. The move concludes a strategic review at the Atlanta-based company that at one point included the possibility of a sale. But the board of directors said Friday it determined that dividing the company was the best way to deliver value to shareholders.
Benzinga
Dental Equipment Market to Witness a Robust Growth in the Upcoming Years, estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Dental Equipment arena. DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting...
Comments / 0