ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
mrobusinesstoday.com

MRO ASIA-PACIFIC AWARDS 2022 WINNERS

Quickstep Aerospace Services, a global provider of advanced composite solutions to the aerospace, defence, commercial, government and other advanced manufacturing sectors was adjusted as the winner of the Best Newcomer Award at the annual MRO-Asia Pacific Awards. Quickstep is the largest independent aerospace-grade composite manufacturer in Australia, partnering with some of the world’s largest Aerospace and Defence organizations including: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Boeing and Marand Precision Engineering.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thefastmode.com

Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights

In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
TECHNOLOGY
Aviation International News

Aerocare Expands Capabilities after CAG Acquisition

Aerocare Aviation Services has completed modifications to its paint facility at Hawarden Chester Airport in Wales, following its acquisition by Complete Aircraft Group of Exeter, England. The modifications include widening the opening of the paint hangar's doors to 22 meters (72 feet), which enables the facility to accommodate the repainting of business jets as large as the Embraer Legacy 600 and Bombardier Challenger 850.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mro#Asia Pacific#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mro Asia Pacific 2022#Av Dec#Cathay Pacific#Hk Express#Cfm International
TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Oppo wins Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

Oppo has been awareded Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). With customers becoming more discerning than ever when it comes to their mobile devices, a well-trained and enthusiastic field marketing team can really make a difference when it comes to those all-important sales figures, providing a vital link between supplier and store staff.
CELL PHONES
mrobusinesstoday.com

Rolls-Royce announces new leadership roles

Rolls-Royce appointed Jörg Stratmann as CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Andreas Strecker was appointed as CFO. Rolls-Royce has appointed Dr. Jörg Stratmann as the CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, a Rolls-Royce business unit. Dr. Jörg will commence his new role in the company from 15 November 2022. Dr. Jörg Stratmann will report to CEO Warren East as part of the wider Executive Team. Separately, Dr. Andreas Strecker will join Power Systems as Chief Financial Officer from 1 December 2022.
BUSINESS
mrobusinesstoday.com

STS Engineering Solutions announces latest Promotions

STS Aviation Group announced the promotions of John Fasano, Nolan Fletcher and Amber North to leadership positions. STS Aviation Group has announced recent promotions at the leadership level in the company. The first promotion was awarded to John Fasano who was made the Director of Service Engineering for STS Engineering Solutions. John began his career at STS Engineering Solutions in 2015 after completing his graduation from Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. John started his STS career as a primary Damage Tolerance (DT). He was later assigned the responsibility of managing and performing the support for DT analysis, certification and AMOCs.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Singapore
thefastmode.com

floLIVE, Skylo to Extend Its Global Coverage with 5G NTN Connectivity for IoT

FloLIVE, a leading provider of global IoT connectivity and network services for IoT, and Skylo, an innovative provider of cellular connectivity over satellite, announced a collaboration to provide continuous and affordable satellite Non-terrestrial Network (NTN) coverage. The partnership brings together floLIVE’s comprehensive carrier relations and integrations with Skylo’s satellite connectivity...
CELL PHONES
maritime-executive.com

Review Finds Missteps in Failed Auckland Terminal Automation Project

The port of Auckland has come under criticism for multiple failures that resulted in the termination of an automation project for the Fergusson container terminal, costing the port approximately $36 million in investment write-offs. An independent review of the project identified multiple shortcomings, including an insufficient business case for the...
TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Sky Mobile wins CSR Initiative of the Year

Samsung’s ‘Not a School’ programme has been named as CSR and Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). A new addition for 2022, this award looked to celebrate the corporate and social responsibility initiatives that have gone the extra mile.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

FourKites’ Latest European Premier Carrier List Reflects ROI of High-quality Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Data

Leading real-time supply chain visibility provider FourKites today published its global Premier Carrier List (PCL), which recognises the rapidly growing community of brokers, carriers and 3PLs who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005062/en/ FourKites’ Latest European Premier Carrier List Reflects ROI of High-quality Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Data (Graphic: Business Wire) To qualify for the PCL, carriers must demonstrate an ability to provide high-quality, consistent and accurate data on the vast majority of their shipments, thereby enabling their shipper customers and other ecosystem partners to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and optimise labour costs.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Checkout Data Helps Icons (and Upstarts) Flex Brand Muscle

Ideas around using data insights to pinpoint what value and experience really mean to consumers as huge economic trends overlap are the obsession of brands, merchants and payments firms as the digital shift moves into a next phase of removing channel boundaries. This emerged as a key finding of the...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2

Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2. The summer of 2022 was a watershed moment for the global digital economy. For millions of consumers in the Northern Hemisphere, this summer was the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that they felt comfortable traveling and enjoying the outside world. Not only did 178 million consumers across 11 countries buy travel tickets online in summer 2022, but 635 million wound up transacting online, whether for retail items, lodging, groceries, concert and event tickets or other purchases.
MARKETS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Modernizing Processes Will Reduce Burden on Supply Chain Workforce

It's estimated that the healthcare industry has lost 20% to 30% of its workforce during the last two years. Clinicians, as well as non-clinical professionals, across financial and operational departments, cite exhaustion and burnout as reasons for voluntarily leaving the workforce. This news underscores the findings of a recent survey...
ECONOMY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Big tech supplier NCR is splitting into two companies

NCR Corp., a major supplier of restaurant POS systems as well as ATMs, will split into two companies, separating its digital commerce business from the ATM side. The move concludes a strategic review at the Atlanta-based company that at one point included the possibility of a sale. But the board of directors said Friday it determined that dividing the company was the best way to deliver value to shareholders.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Dental Equipment Market to Witness a Robust Growth in the Upcoming Years, estimates DelveInsight

DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Dental Equipment arena. DelveInsight's "Dental Equipment Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Dental Equipment market, further benefiting...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy