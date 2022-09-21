ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Q985

See Inside Illinois Tiny Airbnb with Catfish, Deer & Butterflies

If you love catfish, deer and butterflies, you need to see a tiny Illinois Airbnb next to a gorgeous lake that has all of that and much more. I found this Tiny House on the Lake located near Carbondale, Illinois on Airbnb. This place might be tiny, but the wildlife interaction possibilities are massive as the pond is full of fish, plus there are deer and butterflies everywhere.
CARBONDALE, IL
Q985

A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”

It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
URBANA, IL
WIFR

Rockford Neighborhood Initiative set to upgrade lower-income areas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keeping community members safe dominates conversations during a special resource fair in Rockford, which focuses on some of the city’s lower-income neighborhoods. “There’s so many people in Rockford who don’t realize, when there’s a problem in my neighborhood you’ve got somebody that you can call,”...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

See the Wild Illinois Home with a Tennis Court and a Grass Roof

If you've ever thought "wow, it would be great to have a yard over my head", I've found the Illinois home for you. It has a roof of grass and also a sweet tennis court, too. This is 629 Sable Drive in Centralia, Illinois. I saw this featured on Zillow and made famous thanks to a new video on TikTok. The home looks nice. It's the roof that is the real attention-getter though.
CENTRALIA, IL
WCIA

What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?

Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

The Most Popular Fall Beer Flavor In Illinois Will Blow Your Mind

If you enjoy unique flavored craft beers, you might want to check out this popular fall Illinois brewski. I learned at an early age that many residents of Illinois really enjoy beer. That included my parents, relatives, family friends, and neighbors. I remember as a kid being at parties and lots of brewskis being tossed back by the adults.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?

The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Popular Rockford Cajun Restaurant To Close Its Doors For Good

It's always a sad day when a local restaurant says they're closing their business after so many successful years in town. 815 Cajun made the announcement yesterday. If you've never been to 815 Cajun, they're located at 3053 N Perryville Rd, Rockford. They've been open in Rockford since 2018 and serve some delicious seafood boil!
ROCKFORD, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois.

