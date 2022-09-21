Read full article on original website
bgindependentmedia.org
BGSU engineers future of College of Technology
The BGSU trustees Friday approved the creation of a School of Engineering within College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering. The trustees also approved spending $4 million for design services for a new home for the engineering and other technology programs. The college will be reconfigured into three schools –...
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Welcomes New Recreational Business
Edgerton, Ohio—On Friday, village and county representatives joined the Edgerton Chamber for the ribbon cutting ceremony of Edgerton’s newest business, St. Joe Canoe & Kayak, at the villages public access site off of Ash Street, Edgerton. The business offers two trips on the St. Joe River and they...
cleveland19.com
GM plans to spend $760M to renovate Toledo factory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a visit on Friday to Toledo for an announcement about General Motors. The company shared plans to spend $760 million renovating the factory to build drive lines for electric vehicles. You can listen to the announcement in full in the video...
13abc.com
GM to invest millions for electric vehicle manufacturing in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - General Motors announced Friday that it will be investing millions of dollars for electric vehicle manufacturing in Toledo. The GM Executive Vice President, Gerald Johnson, announced that GM will invest $760 million to the GM Toledo Propulsion Systems Facility to begin the transition to EV manufacturing.
themirrornewspaper.com
Increased Access To The Maumee River Is Celebrated As Towpath Trail Improvement Project Nears Completion
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the revitalization of Maumee’s historic Towpath Trail was recently attended by approximately 50 area residents, who enjoyed a beautiful setting along the Maumee River and marveled at the improvements that have been made to Towpath Park over the course of the past year.
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
bgindependentmedia.org
Pemberville plans last Garden Party of the season on Sept. 27
Fall has arrived along with Pemberville’s last Garden Party of the season. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 5-8 p.m., vendors will line the downtown business district offering a variety of items including fresh produce, rustic and country handmade décor, and plants to decorate fall landscapes. From 5-8 p.m.,...
bgindependentmedia.org
Stroh Center’s lights dimmed in mourning for namesake’s passing
BGSU President Rodney Rogers has informed the university’s Board of Trustees that former chair of the board Kermit Stroh has died. The lights on the Stroh Center, named for Stroh and his late wife Mary Lu who donated $8 million to the project, will be turned off tonight (9/23) in his honor.
bgindependentmedia.org
Educational presentation on reproductive rights to be held on BGSU campus, Sept. 29
The overturning of Roe v. Wade has led to a loss of reproductive freedoms, a curtailing of rights to healthcare and a confusion over what is and isn’t legal for many Ohioans. To address this confusion, the Bowling Green State University College Democrats and BGSU FORGE in conjunction with a new grassroots coalition, BG Persists, will be hosting an educational event on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 5:30 p.m., in Bowling Green State University’s Bowen Thompson Student Union, room 207.
General Motors to invest $760 million in Toledo plant to make EV propulsion units
TOLEDO, Ohio — The next generation of vehicles will be made in Toledo. General Motors announced Friday it will invest $760 million into its Toledo Propulsions Systems facility on Alexis Road to produce drive units for electric vehicles. Parallel work will commence building current transmissions for gas-powered vehicles, and then the plant will introduce EV propulsion units.
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County’s Only Corn Maze Opens For Fall
GOATS … One of the many animals at T22 Farms petting zoo is a kids favorite, goats. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) What started out three years ago as a roadside stand that stemmed from a hobby through COVID, is now the only corn maze in Fulton County, kno...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Council asks state to lift brake on Route 23 corridor study
Bowling Green City Council pushed the accelerator Monday evening on legislation urging an end to stop and go traffic between here and Columbus. In anticipation of Mayor Mike Aspacher meeting with Gov. Mike DeWine next week, Bowling Green City Council suspended the rules Monday evening and gave a third reading of legislation asking the state to continue studying how to relieve congestion on U.S. 23.
WANE-TV
Ohio AG gives company 1 week to pay money it owes to University of Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost warned ProMedica Health System, a healthcare organization headquartered in Toledo, it has one week to make one of two payments the company owes the University of Toledo or face a lawsuit from the state. The University of Toledo and ProMedica...
bgindependentmedia.org
Festival to celebrate Northwest Ohio wines
V.I.N.O. (Vintners in Northwest Ohio) Wine Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Wood County Fairgrounds, from 1-7 p.m. A celebration of wine and food in Northwest Ohio celebrating fine wine, great food, and offering shopping, music, and fun. The festival expects more than 1000 attendees for this...
13abc.com
Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
Delaware Gazette
Enter at your own risk
“Dangers are inherent in the sport of Thoroughbred horse racing.”. — Santiago v. Clark (1978) “Every permit holder shall at all times maintain its premises and race track in good condition.”. — Rules and Regulations of the Ohio State Racing Commission. It had been quite dry in Ottawa County in...
bgindependentmedia.org
Veterans urged to sign up for hard-fought burn pit bill
Zach Migura was one of countless service members charged with staffing military burn pits during tours of duty. While serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, he took his shifts at stirring fuel and human waste – a common waste disposal practice at military sites. Now Migura is charged with signing...
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
Anti-mask lawsuit against Perrysburg Schools dismissed, costs $12K in taxes
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — In February, 2022, parents sued Perrysburg schools for student mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic that continued after the state of Ohio lifted mask mandates. Perrysburg Schools announced Friday the case had been dismissed in court. The school district expressed gratitude for the dismissal. "We are...
Lucas, Wood counties move into yellow designation for COVID-19
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas and Wood counties were downgraded to the yellow COVID-19 Community Level on Thursday by the CDC, one week after a small bump in cases pushed the counties into the red designation. The yellow designation comes with recommendations for both public and personal health and...
