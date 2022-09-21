ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

BGSU engineers future of College of Technology

The BGSU trustees Friday approved the creation of a School of Engineering within College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering. The trustees also approved spending $4 million for design services for a new home for the engineering and other technology programs. The college will be reconfigured into three schools –...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Edgerton Welcomes New Recreational Business

Edgerton, Ohio—On Friday, village and county representatives joined the Edgerton Chamber for the ribbon cutting ceremony of Edgerton’s newest business, St. Joe Canoe & Kayak, at the villages public access site off of Ash Street, Edgerton. The business offers two trips on the St. Joe River and they...
EDGERTON, OH
GM plans to spend $760M to renovate Toledo factory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a visit on Friday to Toledo for an announcement about General Motors. The company shared plans to spend $760 million renovating the factory to build drive lines for electric vehicles. You can listen to the announcement in full in the video...
TOLEDO, OH
GM to invest millions for electric vehicle manufacturing in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - General Motors announced Friday that it will be investing millions of dollars for electric vehicle manufacturing in Toledo. The GM Executive Vice President, Gerald Johnson, announced that GM will invest $760 million to the GM Toledo Propulsion Systems Facility to begin the transition to EV manufacturing.
TOLEDO, OH
Increased Access To The Maumee River Is Celebrated As Towpath Trail Improvement Project Nears Completion

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the revitalization of Maumee’s historic Towpath Trail was recently attended by approximately 50 area residents, who enjoyed a beautiful setting along the Maumee River and marveled at the improvements that have been made to Towpath Park over the course of the past year.
MAUMEE, OH
Pemberville plans last Garden Party of the season on Sept. 27

Fall has arrived along with Pemberville’s last Garden Party of the season. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 5-8 p.m., vendors will line the downtown business district offering a variety of items including fresh produce, rustic and country handmade décor, and plants to decorate fall landscapes. From 5-8 p.m.,...
PEMBERVILLE, OH
Stroh Center’s lights dimmed in mourning for namesake’s passing

BGSU President Rodney Rogers has informed the university’s Board of Trustees that former chair of the board Kermit Stroh has died. The lights on the Stroh Center, named for Stroh and his late wife Mary Lu who donated $8 million to the project, will be turned off tonight (9/23) in his honor.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Educational presentation on reproductive rights to be held on BGSU campus, Sept. 29

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has led to a loss of reproductive freedoms, a curtailing of rights to healthcare and a confusion over what is and isn’t legal for many Ohioans. To address this confusion, the Bowling Green State University College Democrats and BGSU FORGE in conjunction with a new grassroots coalition, BG Persists, will be hosting an educational event on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 5:30 p.m., in Bowling Green State University’s Bowen Thompson Student Union, room 207.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
General Motors to invest $760 million in Toledo plant to make EV propulsion units

TOLEDO, Ohio — The next generation of vehicles will be made in Toledo. General Motors announced Friday it will invest $760 million into its Toledo Propulsions Systems facility on Alexis Road to produce drive units for electric vehicles. Parallel work will commence building current transmissions for gas-powered vehicles, and then the plant will introduce EV propulsion units.
TOLEDO, OH
Fulton County’s Only Corn Maze Opens For Fall

GOATS … One of the many animals at T22 Farms petting zoo is a kids favorite, goats. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) What started out three years ago as a roadside stand that stemmed from a hobby through COVID, is now the only corn maze in Fulton County, kno...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
BG Council asks state to lift brake on Route 23 corridor study

Bowling Green City Council pushed the accelerator Monday evening on legislation urging an end to stop and go traffic between here and Columbus. In anticipation of Mayor Mike Aspacher meeting with Gov. Mike DeWine next week, Bowling Green City Council suspended the rules Monday evening and gave a third reading of legislation asking the state to continue studying how to relieve congestion on U.S. 23.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Festival to celebrate Northwest Ohio wines

V.I.N.O. (Vintners in Northwest Ohio) Wine Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Wood County Fairgrounds, from 1-7 p.m. A celebration of wine and food in Northwest Ohio celebrating fine wine, great food, and offering shopping, music, and fun. The festival expects more than 1000 attendees for this...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
Enter at your own risk

“Dangers are inherent in the sport of Thoroughbred horse racing.”. — Santiago v. Clark (1978) “Every permit holder shall at all times maintain its premises and race track in good condition.”. — Rules and Regulations of the Ohio State Racing Commission. It had been quite dry in Ottawa County in...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
Veterans urged to sign up for hard-fought burn pit bill

Zach Migura was one of countless service members charged with staffing military burn pits during tours of duty. While serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, he took his shifts at stirring fuel and human waste – a common waste disposal practice at military sites. Now Migura is charged with signing...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
OHIO STATE

