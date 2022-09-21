ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, KY

'We can do more together than we can separately' Marshall County group seeks to aid in long term tornado recovery

By Charity Blanton
wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center recognized by experts in its field with 3 Purple Ribbon Awards

PADUCAH — The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center in Paducah was recognized by experts in its field this week, winning three Purple Ribbon Awards. The Purple Ribbon Awards Program is sponsored by Theresa’s Fund, DomesticShelters.org and experts in domestic violence response. The awards aim to honor advocates, programs, shelters and community members who are making a difference, as well as survivors themselves.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Marion residents urged to keep conserving water

The City of Marion on Friday issued a statement urging residents to continue to limit their use of water. A number of issues, old and new, have brought new attention to the need to keep conserving water in the city's system. Most recent is a number of water leaks in...
MARION, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marshall County, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Marshall County, KY
Government
Marshall County, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Government
wpsdlocal6.com

Crash Blocking I-69 Northbound at 48mm in Marshall County

UPDATE (4:52 p.m.): The accident has been cleared, and all lanes are reopened. UPDATE (4:47 p.m.): Both northbound lanes are now open, with one southbound lane open on I-69 near mile marker 49. UPDATE (3:26 p.m.): Marshall County Emergency Management says one northbound lane is open on Interstate 69. MARSHALL...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Attorney talks Marshall County Schools investigation

Attorney hired by Marshall County School Board says investigation does not involve a worst-case scenario. Attorney Chip Adams said the investigation he was hired to carry out is not a worst-case scenario, and children are not in danger. He also said he can't predict how long this investigation will take.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Plumbing#Mcltrg
wpsdlocal6.com

Fundraiser supports families of veterans and first responders

WATER VALLEY, KY - Veterans and first responders sacrifice their time, freedoms and even their own lives. Walking Humbly Outdoor Adventures hosted a breakfast fundraiser to support "Hero's Hunt." It's an event where kids of military members and first responders wounded or killed in action have a weekend to make...
WATER VALLEY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
clayconews.com

KSP ARREST/CHARGE CORRECTIONAL OFFICER WITH RAPE IN EDDYVILLE, KENTUCKY

Eddyville, KY - On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 received a call from the Kentucky State Penitentiary in reference to a report of sexual conduct between an inmate and a correctional officer. A KSP trooper responded to the facility and began an investigation. The investigation...
EDDYVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Barbecue on the River road closures negatively affect small businesses

PADUCAH — Nice weather is bringing thousands of people out to Barbecue on the River in Paducah. Businesses in downtown Paducah were hoping those visitors would make an appearance in their shops, too, like in previous years. But, businesses are saying they've barely seen any traffic all week. Business...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

St. Louis pair charged in Paducah theft investigation

A theft investigation in Reidland sent a St. Louis pair to jail this week. McCracken County deputies said it was discovered on Tuesday that a 1998 Jeep Cherokee and two electric bikes had been stolen from the parking lot of a local business. The business owner additionally told deputies someone...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy