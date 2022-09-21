'We can do more together than we can separately' Marshall County group seeks to aid in long term tornado recovery

Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center recognized by experts in its field with 3 Purple Ribbon Awards
PADUCAH — The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center in Paducah was recognized by experts in its field this week, winning three Purple Ribbon Awards. The Purple Ribbon Awards Program is sponsored by Theresa’s Fund, DomesticShelters.org and experts in domestic violence response. The awards aim to honor advocates, programs, shelters and community members who are making a difference, as well as survivors themselves.
westkentuckystar.com
Marion residents urged to keep conserving water
The City of Marion on Friday issued a statement urging residents to continue to limit their use of water. A number of issues, old and new, have brought new attention to the need to keep conserving water in the city's system. Most recent is a number of water leaks in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Planned West Kentucky Rural Electric outage in Hazel area to begin at 11 p.m. Friday
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — West Kentucky Rural Electric says a planned power outage will last two hours starting at 11 p.m. Friday night. The outage will affect about 440 homes and businesses in the Hazel area of southern Calloway County. WKRECC says the outage has been planned so maintenance...
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River booth raises money for missing boater's family
PADUCAH — Barbecue on the River is organized to raise money for local charities. One booth is dedicating the money they raise to the family of a local man who has been missing since March after his boat capsized. "It's Barbecue on the River. It's a donation of charity,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash Blocking I-69 Northbound at 48mm in Marshall County
UPDATE (4:52 p.m.): The accident has been cleared, and all lanes are reopened. UPDATE (4:47 p.m.): Both northbound lanes are now open, with one southbound lane open on I-69 near mile marker 49. UPDATE (3:26 p.m.): Marshall County Emergency Management says one northbound lane is open on Interstate 69. MARSHALL...
wpsdlocal6.com
Attorney talks Marshall County Schools investigation
Attorney hired by Marshall County School Board says investigation does not involve a worst-case scenario. Attorney Chip Adams said the investigation he was hired to carry out is not a worst-case scenario, and children are not in danger. He also said he can't predict how long this investigation will take.
wpsdlocal6.com
Extended closure of Turner Landing Road in Ballard County begins Wednesday
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning a 2-week closure of KY 310/ Turner Landing Road in Ballard County to allow for installation of a new culvert. According to a Friday release, the road will be closed at mile point 1.25 beginning on Sept. 28 with...
KFVS12
Northbound lanes of I-69 open again following SEMI crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County Emergency Management reports lanes are now clear after a crash blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 49 mile marker in Marshall County around the middle of the day Saturday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported I-69 cleared at 4:52 p.m. Saturday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Attorney hired by Marshall County School Board says investigation does not involve a worst-case scenario
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Thursday was the third day in an internal investigation at Marshall County Schools. Local 6 reported Monday that the school board hired an outside attorney to lead the investigation. A special session school board meeting Thursday hosted yet another executive session to possibly lead to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fundraiser supports families of veterans and first responders
WATER VALLEY, KY - Veterans and first responders sacrifice their time, freedoms and even their own lives. Walking Humbly Outdoor Adventures hosted a breakfast fundraiser to support "Hero's Hunt." It's an event where kids of military members and first responders wounded or killed in action have a weekend to make...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman donates port pillows for her fellow cancer patients at Baptist Health Paducah
PADUCAH — When cancer patients receive chemotherapy, a small port is placed beneath the skin. Because of where the port is placed, it can often be uncomfortable when wearing a seatbelt. But one cancer patient is helping others by making port pillows. Connie White learned about port pillows while...
wpsdlocal6.com
Grand opening for new men's drug treatment facility brings support from Gov. Beshear
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The opioid epidemic continues to impact western Kentucky, but on Wednesday, another step was taken toward hope. Lifeline Recovery Group hosted the grand opening for The Ranch, which is a new men's drug treatment facility in Ballard County. The public was able to see the...
linknky.com
Cold Spring mayor addresses concern that Paducah school shooter would move there
Cold Spring Mayor Angelo Penque released a statement to the city Wednesday regarding media reports that Michael Carneal, who killed three students at a school shooting in Paducah in 1997, would come to live in Cold Spring with his parents if he is released on parole. Carneal was 14 at...
clayconews.com
KSP ARREST/CHARGE CORRECTIONAL OFFICER WITH RAPE IN EDDYVILLE, KENTUCKY
Eddyville, KY - On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 received a call from the Kentucky State Penitentiary in reference to a report of sexual conduct between an inmate and a correctional officer. A KSP trooper responded to the facility and began an investigation. The investigation...
wpsdlocal6.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in Paducah hit and run, deputies looking for information
PADUCAH — A victim was flown to an out-of-state hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a hit and run accident, deputies say, and they're looking for help identifying the driver. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the area of Roy Lee...
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River road closures negatively affect small businesses
PADUCAH — Nice weather is bringing thousands of people out to Barbecue on the River in Paducah. Businesses in downtown Paducah were hoping those visitors would make an appearance in their shops, too, like in previous years. But, businesses are saying they've barely seen any traffic all week. Business...
whopam.com
Citizens bring concerns, questions to public forum about Dogwood solar energy project
Officials with Oriden, the industry behind the Dogwood Corners solar and storage energy project, held a public forum Thursday night where members of the Dogwood community were able to ask questions and express their concerns. The proposed site would be alongside Dogwood Kelly, Goode and Greenville Roads and take up...
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office asking for help in hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday, September 22 . The crash happened at approximately 12:20 p.m. in the area of Roy Lee Road and Old U.S. Highway 60. According...
westkentuckystar.com
St. Louis pair charged in Paducah theft investigation
A theft investigation in Reidland sent a St. Louis pair to jail this week. McCracken County deputies said it was discovered on Tuesday that a 1998 Jeep Cherokee and two electric bikes had been stolen from the parking lot of a local business. The business owner additionally told deputies someone...
wpsdlocal6.com
Traffic being diverted due to semitrailer crash on I-24 in Christian County
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Eastbound traffic is being diverted off of Interstate 24 because of crash involving two semitrailers at the 86 mile marker in Christian County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash site is at the I-24 overpass for U.S. 41-Alternate. KYTC says eastbound traffic is being...
