Read full article on original website
Related
The Dispatch
Atlantic General Appoints New Chief Nursing Officer
BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System officials have announced that Mandy Bounds, DNP, MSN, RN, CPQH, CCRN, will join the organization Oct. 31 to serve as the new chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services. Bounds has more than 16 years of experience in...
Harbor Freight coming to Milford
Milford Plaza will soon be home to Harbor Freight when the tool giant opens a new store in the former Peebles building. Although details are not finalized, the company did confirm they plan to open in Milford. “I can confirm that we are actively looking to open a new store in Milford, but it is still early in the process ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Hope Realty
Specializing in assisting buyers and sellers in Delaware, Maryland and Georgia. Connecting buyers with sellers every day, with professionalism and a total dedication to my clients. This property type is the majority of my market transactions, but by far not the only one in which we have expertise. CONDOMINIUMS. While...
Cape Gazette
Local educators awarded TangerKids grants
As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach announced its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Tangela Rains at Morris Early Childhood Center for the Sensory Area for Special Needs Children Program and Jan Bomhardt at John M. Clayton Elementary School for the Social Emotional Learning Program. Tanger Rehoboth team members visited the schools to present winners with a check and celebrate the educators and students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ground broken on new Kent County Family Court
Just three months after the groundbreaking of Sussex County’s new Family Court building, officials gathered in Dover Thursday to kick off construction of Kent County’s Family Court. The $117.7 million, three-story, 106,711 square-foot building, located at the corner of South Governors Avenue and Water Street, will be more than three times larger than the existing courthouse — expansion officials say ... Read More
WMDT.com
Sen. Addie Eckardt says her focus shifts to nursing following defeat in Cambridge Mayoral Race
CAMBRIDGE, Md- Following an unsuccessful bid for Cambridge Mayor, State Senator Addie Eckardt tells us she is regrouping before announcing any new plans to run for office. Eckardt tells us she is very involved in her nursing career, and her remaining term in office before January as a State Senator.
Cape Gazette
Tunnel To Towers 3.43 is best experienced in person
The Tunnel to Towers 3.43-mile run held Sept. 18 at Cape Henlopen State Park attracted runners and walkers, and several first responders in full gear. Mike Sewell was the overall winner, while Brittany Croll captured the women's race. John Costello won the male masters race, and Joanne Senft was the female masters winner.
WBOC
Delaware Veterans' Stand Down is Back After Two Year Hiatus
DOVER, Del. - Hundreds of veterans in Delaware attended the annual Veterans' Stand Down at Schutte Park in Dover today. The event was canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. The Veterans' Stand Down is organized, planned and carried out by a volunteer committee that plans year-round....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Great Futures Gala raises funds for Boys & Girls Club
The Great Futures Gala to raise funds for the Oak Orchard/Riverdale Boys & Girls Club was held Sept. 17 at The Peninsula on the Indian River Bay. Proceeds from the event support the Great Futures Fund, a Sussex County-based organization dedicated to helping local kids in need. The gala has...
Ocean City Today
Worcester to post public notices in local papers and online
After experiencing rising advertising costs from a regional publication, the Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to begin posting all public notices online and in locally circulated papers only to keep readers informed. The commissioners approved removing language from the county’s code requiring public notices to be published in a...
WMDT.com
Homebuyers and Dover Officials push back on report that finds Kent County as 4th most vulnerable housing market in US
DOVER, Del.- Dover Officials and Real Estate companies are pushing back on a Bloomberg report that ranked Kent County as the 4th most vulnerable in the nation for a housing market downturn. Kent County was beaten out by 3 New Jersey counties that border New York City and was placed above three similar counties in the Chicago area.
Cape Gazette
Debbie Reed Team holds ribbon cutting for new Lewes community
The Debbie Reed Team along with Capstone Homes recently cut the ribbon for Catching Cove, a brand-new Lewes community located east of Route 1 on Savannah Road. The community just outside city limits features 24 single-family homes with low homeowners association fees that include lawn care, irrigation and landscaping. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 9/23/22
The Rehoboth Beach Board of Adjustment will hold a hearing at 2:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, in the commissioners room of city hall, 229 Rehoboth Ave. On the agenda is a variance request for the floor-to-area ratio from the owners of 11 ½ Henlopen Ave., who would like to install a pergola over an existing structure.
Narrow Delaware beach highway under threat from climate change
Even on sunny days, southern Delaware’s Route 1 has been overtopped with water from tidal flooding between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. Tropical storms and even nor’easters also threaten to cut off access to the highway that runs along a thin strip of land between the ocean and the bay.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County rises to the occasion
Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
Cape Gazette
Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home in Selbyville
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home for affordable homeownership to a Selbyville family Sept. 7. With the devoted service of volunteers, and donated gifts of handmade quilts and housewarming supplies from Eagles Nest Church and St. Martha’s Outreach Committee, the Maciey family was welcomed and ready for a successful transition into their new home.
Cape Gazette
Menhaden fleet provides flashback in Lewes history
The sight of a menhaden fishing fleet from Omega Protein in Reedville, Va., on Sept. 19 in the Delaware Bay off Lewes Beach provided a flashback into the history of Lewes when the menhaden fishing industry dominated the area economy. Although the industry has roots as far back as the...
Cape Gazette
People’s Place II celebrates 50 years of service
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, along with friends and family, recently took part in a 50th anniversary celebration and ribbon-cutting event with People’s Place II Inc. in Milford. People’s Place is dedicated to becoming the agency of choice to help people find their path to growth and...
Cape Gazette
John Darien Rodgers, active church member
John “Jack” Darien Rodgers, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. He was born Aug. 4, 1937, at home on Fishbach Street in Pottsville, Pa., to Sam and Emily Rodgers. As a boy, Jack enjoyed climbing trees, pretending to fly planes and playing war games with neighborhood kids. He attended Middle River School from first to third grade, and remembered listening to war news on the radio and the death of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, watching the casket of the 32nd president draped in a black cloth pass by on a train car, as he watched from a nearby field.
Cape Gazette
National press corps converges on Georgetown airport
A press corps on a scale never before seen in Sussex County, let alone at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, descended Sept. 20 in anticipation of a flight that never arrived. The airport that typically accommodates 40 flights a day was wall-to-wall reporters and photographers plus a few dozen onlookers,...
Comments / 0