Cape Gazette
Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home in Selbyville
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home for affordable homeownership to a Selbyville family Sept. 7. With the devoted service of volunteers, and donated gifts of handmade quilts and housewarming supplies from Eagles Nest Church and St. Martha’s Outreach Committee, the Maciey family was welcomed and ready for a successful transition into their new home.
Cape Gazette
Annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach set for Oct. 5-9
The annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach is set to return to Rehoboth Beach the weekend of Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 9. Greyhounds Reach the Beach is an annual charity event celebrating retired racing greyhounds, while creating awareness of the need for adoptive and foster homes. The event supports designated 501(c)(3) greyhound and sighthound adoption groups.
Cape Gazette
Lewes tree group trimming focus
The Lewes Planning Commission’s Tree Ordinance Subcommittee hopes to turn a new leaf in the First Town in the First State by examining tree ordinances of other towns, and its own public one, as it grows its first set of regulations for trees on private property. Thanks in large...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 9/23/22
The Rehoboth Beach Board of Adjustment will hold a hearing at 2:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, in the commissioners room of city hall, 229 Rehoboth Ave. On the agenda is a variance request for the floor-to-area ratio from the owners of 11 ½ Henlopen Ave., who would like to install a pergola over an existing structure.
Cape Gazette
Milton unveils Mill Park wood sculptures
Mill Park in Milton was the site Sept. 17 for the unveiling of three wood-carved sculptures that will be on display for the next six weeks. The sculptures – “Gift of Hope,” “Maori Bloom” and “Gateways” – were created by Lewes artist Roy Fitzgerald and loaned to the Town of Milton. Public art displays were an initiative of the town’s economic development committee, chaired by Councilwoman Annette Babich, to draw more visitors and businesses to downtown Milton.
Cape Gazette
Seabrook neighbors support Clothing Our Kids
For two weeks in August, the Seabrook Community in Millsboro held a clothing drive to benefit Sussex County schoolchildren in need. Clothing Our Kids received a variety of clothing including plus-size items, shoes, tops, bottoms and underwear, plus donated funds totaling $490. Gathered for the donation delivery are (l-r) Terry...
Cape Gazette
Rosemary Carroll, loved the outdoors
Rosemary Carroll, a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, peacefully passed Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family in her dream house on Haven Lake in Milford. Originally from New Jersey, Delaware has been Rosemary’s home for the last 19 years. She was a lover of the...
WBOC
Delaware Veterans' Stand Down is Back After Two Year Hiatus
DOVER, Del. - Hundreds of veterans in Delaware attended the annual Veterans' Stand Down at Schutte Park in Dover today. The event was canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. The Veterans' Stand Down is organized, planned and carried out by a volunteer committee that plans year-round....
Cape Gazette
Great Futures Gala raises funds for Boys & Girls Club
The Great Futures Gala to raise funds for the Oak Orchard/Riverdale Boys & Girls Club was held Sept. 17 at The Peninsula on the Indian River Bay. Proceeds from the event support the Great Futures Fund, a Sussex County-based organization dedicated to helping local kids in need. The gala has...
Cape Gazette
Lewes Senior Activity Center sets free events Oct. 2-7
Walk aerobics, Zumba, tai chi, yoga, card games, a trail walk and a health fair are among the programs and activities the Lewes Senior Activity Center will offer during its second annual Active Aging Week Sunday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 7. All programs and demonstrations are free and open to the public.
Cape Gazette
Lavender Fields welcomes new season with Fall Fling
Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor, off Coolspring Road near Lewes, helped celebrate the changing of the seasons with its annual Fall Fling, featuring local artisans and tours of the extensive gardens. The five-acre farm has evolved into a year-round agri-tourism destination with a history dating back to 1684. The farm was a working dairy operation by the owners of Lewes Dairy starting in 1958. One of the most unique additions to the farm is a large labyrinth, which is an exact duplicate of the one embedded in the floor of the Cathedral of Chartes near Paris. Go to lavenderfieldsde.com for more information.
Cape Gazette
Milton Arts Guild sets seasonal quilling classes Oct. 1-2
Milton Arts Guild will offer its popular holiday-themed quilling class again this year in preparation for the Christmas season. Quilling a Snowflake with Jenn Johnson will lead students through the art of rolling paper to make Christmas ornaments. Due to popular demand, two separate sessions are planned for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, both at 4 p.m., at the gallery at 107 Federal St., Milton. No prior art experience is necessary.
Cape Gazette
Insight Meditation Community sets retreat Oct. 8
Insight Meditation Community of Lewes will present a hybrid daylong retreat with Luisa Montero-Diaz from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, via Zoom or in person at St. Peter’s parish hall, Second and Mulberry streets, Lewes. The event will include a dharma talk on the topics of...
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach Lions present $3,000 to Boardwalk Buddy Walk
The Dewey Beach Lions are proud to make their annual contribution of $3,000 to the Boardwalk Buddy Walk in Rehoboth Beach. Founded in 2006 by Dennis and Sharonlee Diehl, the walk will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. The mission of the walk has...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED for Lewes Man in Dover Area
UPDATED – 09/24/22 – 4pm – The Dover Police Department is cancelling the Gold Alert for Joshua Kreamer. Kreamer has been located and is safe. Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Lewes man who was last seen leaving Bayhealth Kent Campus around 6:44 Friday morning. Police say 38 year old Joshua Kreamer suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Kreamer is white, 5′ 8” and 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and unknown color sweatpants.
starpublications.online
Shaun Christopher Owens
Shaun Christopher Owens passed away on Sept. 18, 2022 after a short illness. He was born in Salisbury on Oct. 5, 1978 to Steve Owens and Patricia Figgs Caldwell. He is survived by both of his parents, Bill Caldwell, his son Dustin Owens, his daughter Kaitlynn Owens, her mother Tara Owens, his siblings John Owens, Michelle Waite and his girlfriend Donna Hopkins.
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents oppose restaurant in Cape state park
Editor’s note: The Cape Gazette first reported the possibility of a restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park Feb. 11, 2022. Award of the contract to LaVida Hospitality was reported June 24, 2022. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has approved the solicitation of a request for proposal...
Cape Gazette
Pettyjohn and Kunsman Store added to 1910 Rehoboth miniature village
The Pettyjohn and Kunsman Store, third block, north side of Rehoboth Avenue, as it was in the early 1900s, has been newly mounted on Paul Lovett’s diorama of railroad-era Rehoboth Avenue. The structure’s history spans more than 150 years. The building was pictured and occupants identified in the...
Cape Gazette
Tunnel To Towers 3.43 is best experienced in person
The Tunnel to Towers 3.43-mile run held Sept. 18 at Cape Henlopen State Park attracted runners and walkers, and several first responders in full gear. Mike Sewell was the overall winner, while Brittany Croll captured the women's race. John Costello won the male masters race, and Joanne Senft was the female masters winner.
Cape Gazette
Brenda F. Drake, had creative touch
Brenda F. Drake, 75, of Lewes, and formerly of Beltsville, Md., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 20, 1947, in Norfolk, Va., daughter of the late Dewey and Gwendolyn (Wise) Fisher. Brenda took great pride in her home and family. She dedicated her...
