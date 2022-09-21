Read full article on original website
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
United States Department of Veterans AffairsIs Opening In Killeen Texas
Here in Killeen, Texas we definitely want to make sure that our soldiers are well taken care of. Fort Hood is the largest base and down to the street from most cities in Central Texas, we take a lot of pride in knowing that the majority of Central Texas consists of the military.
Report Shows Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in Killeen, Texas
Buckle up Killeen, Texas! A new report shows the roads that tend to have the most accidents, and chances are one or more of these are roads you drive on daily. Half the battle for us cautious drivers is just knowing what intersections to avoid. Here's the list. Dangerous Killeen...
Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022
When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
Is It Legal to Live in an RV or Camper in Killeen, TX?
Killeen, Texas residents who own an RV or camper know all to well how much fun it is to travel around the state and even the entire U. S. in style. RVs make camping a luxury and can turn any trip into an adventure. #RVLife is real. Great for traveling...
Report: Killeen, Texas Animal Shelter Euthanizations Grew in The Past Year
Animals in Killeen, much like people moving to the area, have grown in size steadily. With more animals appearing, there is a guarantee of someone seeing a stray cat or dog running around Central Texas. The City established the Killeen Animal Advisory Committee, to put forth suggestions and recommendations to help control the population of animals in the city.
Crazy Cuisine: Texas Lands 2 On Outrageous Burgers Yelp List
Do burgers really need any introduction? We all know what they are, and we all have our favorites. So sometimes seeing a bacon cheeseburger on every menu does somewhat get rather tiring doesn't it?. It's not that we don't love our favorite burgers, sometimes we just want to try something...
The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?
Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
Do You Know These Men? Waco, Texas Police Need Your Help
After a string of catalytic converter thefts earlier this year all over the state, police in Waco, Texas are asking for help to identify two suspects caught on video stealing the valuable car part. About a year ago, Temple police reported 26 cases of catalytic converter theft in less than...
Killeen, Texas Police Asking For Help Identifying Drivers Who Witnessed Shooting
A shooting in Killeen, Texas has investigators looking for answers, including the identities of multiple people who may have witnessed what happened. According to Bell County Crime Stoppers, the shooting occurred in the 400 block of E. Dean Avenue on September 22, 2022. Officers responding to the scene of the crime found a 42-year-old man who had been injured by gunfire. He was transported by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he was listed in critical condition.
Haunted Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas Will Give You The Creeps
There's just something about the area that gives you a weird vibe, and people who visit Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas usually have a spooky story to tell afterwards. Of course, having the oldest cemetery in Bell County nearby probably helps increase the eerie feeling. Maxdale Cemetery. Maxdale Cemetery was...
New Name, Same Event: ‘Barktoberfest’ Now Officially ‘Bow Wow Luau’
A familiar event for dog lovers is coming back to Killeen, Texas with a different name. Barktoberfest has been rebranded to the Bow Wow Luau, and this fun event for Central Texas pets is scheduled for next month. National Pet Holidays. According to dailypaws.com, holidays centered around pets in September...
Killeen, Texas: Up to 14 Murders for 2022, Police Asking For Public’s Help
After the city's 14th homicide this year, Killeen Police are asking that anyone with any information about the crime come forward to help solve the latest murder in Central Texas. An emergency call about a gunshot victim in the 1100 block of Wales Drive in Killeen, Texas was received Monday...
The Perfect Weekend Activity Is In Harker Heights
The perfect thing to do on a Saturday in Harker Heights Texas in my opinion is definitely going to your local farmers market. THE PERFECT WEEKEND PLAN WITH YOUR FAMILY IS THE FAMILY MARKET IN HARKER HEIGHTS. For as long as I can remember I’ve always gone to the farmer's...
Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?
If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
Harker Heights Police Department Is Investigating A Dead Victim
Harker Heights, Texas Police Department is investigating a death that happened on the 400 block of E. Central Texas Expressway. HARKER HEIGHTS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING A DEATH EARLY THIS MORNING. On September 20 exactly at 9:45 in the morning, someone reported seeing a gentleman sitting in his car in...
Great News: Downtown Temple, TX Is Finally Fixing the Parking Problem
With more and more people moving to Temple, Texas every day, growth of the region has been explosive over the past few years. We've seen more housing, new restaurants, and new shopping spaces. One place that's finally getting the love and modern updates it's needed for years is Downtown Temple.
Back And Cheesy: Cheddar’s Is Now Reopen in Harker Heights, Texas
One eatery in Harker Heights has made it's triumphant return to feed the hungry citizens of both Harker Heights and Central Texas. Cheddar's in Harker Heights was closed due to hailstorm damage sustained in April of this year, according to the Killeen Daily Herald. The Killeen Daily Herald also was unable to obtain any comments as to when the establishment was set to reopen its doors.
Celebrating Beauty: Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health Expo Returns to Killeen, TX
The good people of Killeen, Texas are about to see some seriously impressive displays of beauty and confidence. I'm talking afros, braids, dreadlocks, and plenty of healthy and natural hair conversation at its finest. I’m so excited that the Armed Forces Natural Hair Health Expo is coming back to Killeen.
Congratulations! Killeen, Texas Mayor Awarded Woman of Distinction Award
Debbie Nash King hasn't even been mayor in Killeen, Texas for a year, but many residents (myself included) are very impressed not only with her performance, but with the way she carries herself in her position. THAT'S OUR MAYOR AND WE ARE SO PROUD OF HER!. Mayor King was first...
