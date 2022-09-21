Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
KMAland Missouri Week 5 (9/23): Albany wins classic, Nodaway Valley grabs first win
(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley won their first game, Albany won a classic over Platte Valley, Worth County bounced back and Maryville grabbed a shutout in KMAland Missouri action on Friday. KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER. Nodaway Valley 46 Mound City 12. Michael Cook had 164 yards and four touchdowns on the ground...
kmaland.com
Carolyn M. Hansen, 57, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
KMZU
Rear-end collision in Daviess County seriously injures Maysville woman
JAMESPORT – A rear-end collision in Jamesport seriously injured a Maysville woman this Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the front driver's side of a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Lipai struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Sayyadina Uehling of Polo in the intersection of MO-6 and Route F.
flatlandkc.org
Historic Central United Methodist Church Reflects on its Complex Past as it Prepares to Close
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will this Sunday. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later...
Missouri Home Gets Famous for Having a Pool in the Basement
There's a Missouri home that looks nice, but fairly normal on the outside. It's what's on the inside that has made it internet famous though. In the basement, it features a swimming pool. This is 3232 E Windsor Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri that was featured on Zillow. Thanks to...
hiawathaworldonline.com
St. Joseph man sustains possible injuries in Brown County accident
A 26-year-old St. Joseph, Mo. man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of 270th and Sage Brush Roads Tuesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred about 6 miles north of Robinson shortly after 12:30 p.m. when a semi truck, driven by Bradley Somers, 63, of Robinson, was westbound on 270th Road, preparing to turn right onto Sage Brush Road, when a semi truck, driven by Cody Barger, 26, of St. Joseph, attempted to pass on the right and struck the passenger side of Somer's truck.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Driver Injured in Rollover Crash
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year old Monica Wormsley was northbound on Fairview Road, 2 miles south of Amity when her vehicle crossed the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle went airborne, overturned and came to rest on its top.
Maysville woman injured after 2-vehicle crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Friday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Odyssey driven by Tiffany M. Lapai, 42, Maysville, was northbound on MO 6 at Route F in Jamesport. The front drivers side of the Honda...
Missouri woman hospitalized after car overturns
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Monica M. Wormsley, 34, Maysville, was northbound on Fairview Road two miles south of Amity. The car crossed Ketchum Road and...
Missouri man killed in crash along I-35
Authorities say a Kansas City man has died following a crash along I-35 in Marietta.
ktvo.com
SUV driver killed after rear-ending stopped tractor-trailer near Macon
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim of Thursday afternoon's crash outside Macon as Mary Kliethermes, 71, of Independence, Missouri. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A woman was killed Thursday afternoon when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on a busy northeast Missouri highway.
mycameronnews.com
Cameron City Council prioritizes $2 million Bob F. Griffin Road project
Traveling down Bob F. Griffin Road may soon get much smoother after Cameron officials unveiled a $2 million plan for paving the road next Spring. Cameron Interim Public Works Director Tad Johnson said shoulder work could get underway this winter if the Cameron City Council approves moving forward with the project.
Former Oak Park teacher, coach serving 30-day shock time
Former North Kansas City School District teacher and Oak Park coach pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a student in Clay County.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, September 20. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary Jones of Lexington, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bradley Coffey of Centerview, and struck the vehicle head on.
KMBC.com
Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
plattecountylandmark.com
Platte City corn puddin’
A few months ago, I changed day jobs. I took nearly an identical role with a company based out of Des Moines, Iowa in cybersecurity. Because of the pandemic, I worked for my old company for about 18 months and visited the office twice. Once to pick up my work laptop and once to drop it off when I left. For obvious reasons, my current job is remote as well – otherwise that commute up and down I-35 would be hell every day.
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
Park Hill School District getting creative to fill school bus driver shortage
The Park Hill School District is in the middle of a push to find more drivers either outside the district or from within its existing employee roster.
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
Roadwork to impact 2 Northland highways this week
Kansas City road crews to work on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Missouri Route 210 Highway Sept. 23-24, depending on weather.
