Maysville, MO

Carolyn M. Hansen, 57, Maryville, MO

Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
MARYVILLE, MO
Rear-end collision in Daviess County seriously injures Maysville woman

JAMESPORT – A rear-end collision in Jamesport seriously injured a Maysville woman this Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the front driver's side of a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Lipai struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Sayyadina Uehling of Polo in the intersection of MO-6 and Route F.
JAMESPORT, MO
Maysville, MO
St. Joseph man sustains possible injuries in Brown County accident

A 26-year-old St. Joseph, Mo. man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of 270th and Sage Brush Roads Tuesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred about 6 miles north of Robinson shortly after 12:30 p.m. when a semi truck, driven by Bradley Somers, 63, of Robinson, was westbound on 270th Road, preparing to turn right onto Sage Brush Road, when a semi truck, driven by Cody Barger, 26, of St. Joseph, attempted to pass on the right and struck the passenger side of Somer's truck.
Maysville Driver Injured in Rollover Crash

DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year old Monica Wormsley was northbound on Fairview Road, 2 miles south of Amity when her vehicle crossed the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle went airborne, overturned and came to rest on its top.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
Maysville woman injured after 2-vehicle crash

DAVIESS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Friday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Odyssey driven by Tiffany M. Lapai, 42, Maysville, was northbound on MO 6 at Route F in Jamesport. The front drivers side of the Honda...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
Missouri woman hospitalized after car overturns

DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Monica M. Wormsley, 34, Maysville, was northbound on Fairview Road two miles south of Amity. The car crossed Ketchum Road and...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
SUV driver killed after rear-ending stopped tractor-trailer near Macon

MACON COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim of Thursday afternoon's crash outside Macon as Mary Kliethermes, 71, of Independence, Missouri. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A woman was killed Thursday afternoon when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on a busy northeast Missouri highway.
MACON, MO
Cameron City Council prioritizes $2 million Bob F. Griffin Road project

Traveling down Bob F. Griffin Road may soon get much smoother after Cameron officials unveiled a $2 million plan for paving the road next Spring. Cameron Interim Public Works Director Tad Johnson said shoulder work could get underway this winter if the Cameron City Council approves moving forward with the project.
CAMERON, MO
TWO INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, September 20. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary Jones of Lexington, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bradley Coffey of Centerview, and struck the vehicle head on.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Platte City corn puddin’

A few months ago, I changed day jobs. I took nearly an identical role with a company based out of Des Moines, Iowa in cybersecurity. Because of the pandemic, I worked for my old company for about 18 months and visited the office twice. Once to pick up my work laptop and once to drop it off when I left. For obvious reasons, my current job is remote as well – otherwise that commute up and down I-35 would be hell every day.
PLATTE CITY, MO

