Rockin’ J Veterinary Services, LLC is a new mixed animal veterinary practice owned and operated by Dr. Jake and Jaime Letner in Milan, Missouri. Dr. Letner grew up in Mercer County where he was a graduate of Princeton R-V High School. Dr. Letner graduated from University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine. He specializes in bovine and equine medicine. We enjoy raising cattle, attending horse shows, spending time with family and most importantly making memories with our son, Wyatt. The clinic offers high-quality diagnostic radiographs, fast and reliable chemistry analyzer, comprehensive hematology analyzer and ultrasonography.

MILAN, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO