Clinton County U.S. Route 69 South Open
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced Clinton County U.S. Route 69 south at the new Route 116 round about intersection is now open. Crew from Amino Brothers Co. Inc. of Kansas City, working with Mo-Dot, were able to reopen U.S. Route 69 south of the intersection from just north of 251st Street to Route 116 Thursday afternoon.
Customer day
Bethany, MO: BTC Bank employees serve hamburgers and hot dogs during the bank’s annual customer appreciation day on Friday in the bank’s parking lot. The customer days are a tradition at each of the bank’s branches.–Republican-Clipper photo. How useful was this post?. Click on a star...
Bethany Gym partners with health dept. on upgrades
Bethany, MO: The Harrison County Health Department has announced a partnership with Bethany Parks and Recreation to utilize funding for improvements to the community gym. No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.
Jail Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several recent bookings by area agencies. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 44-year-old James W Noland on warrants for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked and expired plates. Bond is set at $287. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 34-year-old Arron Franklin Waldrep of...
New Vet Office Opens in Milan
Rockin’ J Veterinary Services, LLC is a new mixed animal veterinary practice owned and operated by Dr. Jake and Jaime Letner in Milan, Missouri. Dr. Letner grew up in Mercer County where he was a graduate of Princeton R-V High School. Dr. Letner graduated from University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine. He specializes in bovine and equine medicine. We enjoy raising cattle, attending horse shows, spending time with family and most importantly making memories with our son, Wyatt. The clinic offers high-quality diagnostic radiographs, fast and reliable chemistry analyzer, comprehensive hematology analyzer and ultrasonography.
Rear-end collision in Daviess County seriously injures Maysville woman
JAMESPORT – A rear-end collision in Jamesport seriously injured a Maysville woman this Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the front driver's side of a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Lipai struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Sayyadina Uehling of Polo in the intersection of MO-6 and Route F.
Trenton Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol conduct child safety checks
The Trenton Police Department and Highway Patrol checked 14 vehicles during a child safety compliance operation near S. M. Rissler Elementary School on September 22nd. The police report numerous warnings were issued for occupant restraint-related violations. The operation was the product of communication and cooperation between local and state agencies.
Maysville woman injured after 2-vehicle crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Friday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Odyssey driven by Tiffany M. Lapai, 42, Maysville, was northbound on MO 6 at Route F in Jamesport. The front drivers side of the Honda...
Dean Lesslie Ragan, 1962-2022
Oak Grove, MO: Dean Lesslie Ragan, 60, Oak Grove, Mo., (originally from Bethany, Mo.) passed away peacefully in his sleep at a Oak Grove, Mo., nursing home on September 22, 2022. He was born to Laverne Leslie and Marilyn Jean (Hurd) Ragan on March 17, 1962 in Bethany, Mo. Dean...
Missouri woman hospitalized after car overturns
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Monica M. Wormsley, 34, Maysville, was northbound on Fairview Road two miles south of Amity. The car crossed Ketchum Road and...
Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown
Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
Jimmie Ray Sweat
Pattonsburg, MO: Jimmie “Jim” Ray Sweat, 78, Pattonsburg, Mo passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Harrison County Community Hospital. Jim was born on January 8th, 1944 at home in rural Pattonsburg, Missouri to Frankie and Mae Sweat. He graduated high school...
One More Booked Wednesday
One additional booking was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. 37-year-old Jonathan Allen Peterie was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on a Parole Warrant. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
Maysville Driver Injured in Rollover Crash
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year old Monica Wormsley was northbound on Fairview Road, 2 miles south of Amity when her vehicle crossed the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle went airborne, overturned and came to rest on its top.
Lady Bulldogs keep winning streak going against Trenton, Milan
Bethany, MO: The South Harrison softball team adds another week’s worth of victories to their winning streak after taking on Plattsburg, Trenton, and Milan last week. The Lady Bulldogs also participated in a tournament in Lawson over the weekend where they kept their winning streak going strong. How useful...
Cameron woman receives felony charges after allegedly holding gun to her own head
A Cameron woman faces multiple felony charges after allegedly holding a gun to her own head during an altercation Thursday morning. Clinton County Prosecutor Brandi Lou McClain charged Lindsey Diane Bailie, 31 of Cameron, with felony unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance after Cameron Police Department officers apprehended Bailie at the intersection of Fourth Street and Cherry.
Patrol arrests man from hale on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Hale man in Carroll County the morning of September 22nd on multiple allegations. Thirty-six year old Ronald Hines was accused of driving while intoxicated involving drugs, felony delivery of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of not having insurance and failing to maintain the right half of the road.
