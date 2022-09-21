Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Speaks Out: Watching ‘House of Hammer’ Was ‘Heartbreaking’ and ‘Painful’

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn have always been one of the cutest (and most honest) mother-daughter relationships in Hollywood. Whether it be an inter-generational selfie or a side-by-side interview, the pair have been through a lot together, and they’re still the best of friends to this day! But along with being BFFs, they’re also a duo that is making us see double right now with how much they look alike! On Sept 23, Hudson uploaded a snapshot of her and her mother rocking some cozy attire, smiling and looking so cute together! Hudson posted the photo with the caption, “Mama G...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO