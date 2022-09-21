Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Speaks Out: Watching ‘House of Hammer’ Was ‘Heartbreaking’ and ‘Painful’

Read full article on original website
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died
It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
The Strawberry Letter: I'm Trying Not To Run Him Away
Popculture
Rapper Young A Stunnin Dies in Shooting
Montreal-based rapper Young A Stunnin was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Montreal that left two others injured. The "New Day" rapper, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Adam, was 21. At this time, a suspect has not been identified in the musician's murder and a motive remains unclear.
The Strawberry Letter: I Went Back To The Streets Too Soon
International Business Times
Man Slashes Grandma With A Blade, Watches TV While She Bled To Death
A 28-year-old man in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu attacked his grandmother and watched television as the elderly victim bled to death, according to reports. The assailant, identified as Sathish, got into an argument with his grandmother Visalakshi Tuesday, the newspaper the Times of India reported. Visalakshi, who lived...
A wheelchair user filmed herself dragging her body to the bathroom on a plane after the cabin crew refused to help
The cabin crew from AlbaStar Air reportedly told the woman that disabled people should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
'Diary Of A Wimpy Kid' Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life For Mother's Murder
Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his mother Barbara Waite in their British Columbia home.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch
Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
hotnewhiphop.com
Erica Banks & Finesse2Tymes Seemingly Break Up
Earlier this month, rappers Erica Banks and Finesse2Tymes sparked dating rumors. The two were seen boo'd up on Instagram shortly after Finesse signed a record deal with Moneybagg Yo. While their sudden relationship shocked social media users, their alleged breakup was even more appalling. Recently, an image of the Memphis...
msn.com
Woman Praised for 'Embarrassing' In-Laws Over Argument at Family Wedding
Commenters praised a woman for "making a scene" at her brother-in-law's wedding after she was told she could not sit at the family table but instead with the other guests. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Simple_Judy3409, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where it received more than 7,000 upvotes and 1,500 comments. The post can be found here.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Attends Jayda Cheaves' Birthday Party
Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves' relationship hasn't always been the best. The two dated for nearly six years and, throughout that time, produced a son named Loyal, traveled the world, and bought each other expensive gifts. While everything appeared to be fine between the two, infidelity ultimately ended their companionship.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Would Let His Friends Leave Gang For Fear They Would Rat
It has been a tumultuous two years for Quando Rondo as his name has been increasingly mentioned ever since the death of King Von. Rondo was reportedly at the scene when a scuffle broke out in Atlanta, resulting in the murder of the O-Block icon, and his friend, Lul Tim, has been named as the assailant by authorities. Recently, following the death of Rondo's friend Lul Pab—a young man who was shot and killed right next to Rondo—the rapper said he was laying down his flags and was done with the gang life.
Watch as One-Year-Old Girl Waits for Her Brothers After School: "Obsessed"
Over 855,000 people have watched the precious moment on Tik Tok.
Kate Hudson's Adorable & Cozy Shoutout to Her Lookalike Mama Goldie Hawn Has Us Seeing Double
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn have always been one of the cutest (and most honest) mother-daughter relationships in Hollywood. Whether it be an inter-generational selfie or a side-by-side interview, the pair have been through a lot together, and they’re still the best of friends to this day! But along with being BFFs, they’re also a duo that is making us see double right now with how much they look alike! On Sept 23, Hudson uploaded a snapshot of her and her mother rocking some cozy attire, smiling and looking so cute together! Hudson posted the photo with the caption, “Mama G...
Alex G: God Save the Animals review – richly textured explorations
Philadelphia-based musician, singer-songwriter and producer Alex G first came to acclaim in his teens releasing lo-fi tracks on Bandcamp. This is the 29-year-old’s ninth album, and it finds him more ambitious, strange and embedded in studio experimentation than before, embracing collaboration with his bandmates as well as his partner, string player and vocalist Molly Germer.
intheknow.com
Little girl is over mom’s first day of school photos: ‘We not doing this again’
This elementary schooler was fed up with her mom after the first day of school. She wasn’t afraid to tell it like it is either. TikTok mom @therealbreyonce posted footage of the hilarious moment with the caption “1st Day of School w/ Black Moms have you like.” Let’s just say that her daughter had had enough of the back-to-school photos. But mom, well, she wasn’t done savoring the cuteness yet.
Mariah Carey gets her glitz on at Global Citizen Festival in NY: 'Can I get a glam moment?'
Mariah Carey had a very Mariah moment at Global Citizen Festival. She stopped her performance five minutes in for a hair and makeup touch-up.
