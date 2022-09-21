ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

UAMS, AFMC Partner to Provide Community Health Worker in Phillips County

Sept. 23, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE – Sheila Hardison was hired recently through a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) to help people in Phillips County navigate the health care system. As an embedded community health worker, Hardison is...
UAMS Speaks Out Against Racial Inequities in Health Care

Sept. 23, 2022 | Students and employees gathered in front of UAMS Medical Center to oppose disparities and structural racism in health care that adversely affect Black communities and to hear about efforts by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) to provide equitable care for everyone. The White...
