Cameron City Council prioritizes $2 million Bob F. Griffin Road project
Traveling down Bob F. Griffin Road may soon get much smoother after Cameron officials unveiled a $2 million plan for paving the road next Spring. Cameron Interim Public Works Director Tad Johnson said shoulder work could get underway this winter if the Cameron City Council approves moving forward with the project.
Customer day
Bethany, MO: BTC Bank employees serve hamburgers and hot dogs during the bank’s annual customer appreciation day on Friday in the bank’s parking lot. The customer days are a tradition at each of the bank’s branches.–Republican-Clipper photo. How useful was this post?. Click on a star...
Clinton County U.S. Route 69 South Open
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced Clinton County U.S. Route 69 south at the new Route 116 round about intersection is now open. Crew from Amino Brothers Co. Inc. of Kansas City, working with Mo-Dot, were able to reopen U.S. Route 69 south of the intersection from just north of 251st Street to Route 116 Thursday afternoon.
New Vet Office Opens in Milan
Rockin’ J Veterinary Services, LLC is a new mixed animal veterinary practice owned and operated by Dr. Jake and Jaime Letner in Milan, Missouri. Dr. Letner grew up in Mercer County where he was a graduate of Princeton R-V High School. Dr. Letner graduated from University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine. He specializes in bovine and equine medicine. We enjoy raising cattle, attending horse shows, spending time with family and most importantly making memories with our son, Wyatt. The clinic offers high-quality diagnostic radiographs, fast and reliable chemistry analyzer, comprehensive hematology analyzer and ultrasonography.
Dean Lesslie Ragan, 1962-2022
Oak Grove, MO: Dean Lesslie Ragan, 60, Oak Grove, Mo., (originally from Bethany, Mo.) passed away peacefully in his sleep at a Oak Grove, Mo., nursing home on September 22, 2022. He was born to Laverne Leslie and Marilyn Jean (Hurd) Ragan on March 17, 1962 in Bethany, Mo. Dean...
Lady Bulldogs keep winning streak going against Trenton, Milan
Bethany, MO: The South Harrison softball team adds another week’s worth of victories to their winning streak after taking on Plattsburg, Trenton, and Milan last week. The Lady Bulldogs also participated in a tournament in Lawson over the weekend where they kept their winning streak going strong. How useful...
Maysville woman injured after 2-vehicle crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Friday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Odyssey driven by Tiffany M. Lapai, 42, Maysville, was northbound on MO 6 at Route F in Jamesport. The front drivers side of the Honda...
KMZU
Rear-end collision in Daviess County seriously injures Maysville woman
JAMESPORT – A rear-end collision in Jamesport seriously injured a Maysville woman this Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the front driver's side of a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Lipai struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Sayyadina Uehling of Polo in the intersection of MO-6 and Route F.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
Iowa Man Dies In Southern Iowa Crash
(Decatur County, IA) -- A southern Iowa man is dead after driving into a pond in rural Decatur County. The Iowa State Patrol says 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon suffered an unknown medical condition around 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon and drove off a road, went thru a fence and then into the water. The I-S-P says the property owner discovered the truck.
Missouri woman hospitalized after car overturns
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Monica M. Wormsley, 34, Maysville, was northbound on Fairview Road two miles south of Amity. The car crossed Ketchum Road and...
Maysville Driver Injured in Rollover Crash
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year old Monica Wormsley was northbound on Fairview Road, 2 miles south of Amity when her vehicle crossed the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle went airborne, overturned and came to rest on its top.
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department investigates stolen vehicle from Princeton
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports it is working to find a vehicle reported as stolen from Princeton. The vehicle is described as a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with a large dent in the rear passenger door on the driver’s side. Its license plate number is RA1-D9P. It is believed the vehicle could be in the Bethany area.
Trenton Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol conduct child safety checks
The Trenton Police Department and Highway Patrol checked 14 vehicles during a child safety compliance operation near S. M. Rissler Elementary School on September 22nd. The police report numerous warnings were issued for occupant restraint-related violations. The operation was the product of communication and cooperation between local and state agencies.
Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown
Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Chillicothe woman
The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Lowrey was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Cameron woman receives felony charges after allegedly holding gun to her own head
A Cameron woman faces multiple felony charges after allegedly holding a gun to her own head during an altercation Thursday morning. Clinton County Prosecutor Brandi Lou McClain charged Lindsey Diane Bailie, 31 of Cameron, with felony unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance after Cameron Police Department officers apprehended Bailie at the intersection of Fourth Street and Cherry.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
One More Booked Wednesday
One additional booking was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. 37-year-old Jonathan Allen Peterie was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on a Parole Warrant. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
