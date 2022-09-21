Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Athenaeum
Bell ringing ceremony honors lives of four WVU students
Family, friends and members of the campus community gathered at Oglebay Plaza Friday afternoon to commemorate the lives of WVU students Joseph Harim, Robert Hopper, Kristen Kief and Cade Milburn. Harim, a sports management graduate of Dunbar, Pennsylvania, died July 5; Hopper, a sophomore management information systems major of Evans...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU volleyball fights with Texas Tech in Big 12 opener, falls in five sets
WVU (6-7, 0-1 Big 12) came out strong winning the first two sets, but lost two very close third and fourth sets before ultimately dropping the fifth and final tie breaking set in heartbreaking fashion. In the initial set of the match, the Mountaineers came out playing well against a...
Daily Athenaeum
The international impact WVU men's soccer brings to the field
The West Virginia men’s soccer team has a large international makeup. Of the 28 players on the team's roster, 16 are international students from 11 different countries across three continents. The team's coaching staff hails from other countries as well. Head coach Dan Stratford and his associate head coach...
Daily Athenaeum
Mylan Park Aquatic Center could host 2024 Olympic Diving Trials
The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park is up for consideration as the site of the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials. Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that the state of West Virginia submitted a bid to host the next Olympic Diving Trials just outside of Morgantown. “Hosting this event would be a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Athenaeum
WVU's Native American Studies program hosts 30th annual Peace Tree Ceremony
West Virginia University's Native American Studies department held its 30th annual Peace Tree Ceremony on Wednesday. The Peace Tree Ceremony has historically celebrated peace among the six tribes that made up The Haudenosaunee Six Nations Iroquois Confederacy. With dozens in attendance, the ceremony began with opening remarks from Bonnie Brown,...
Daily Athenaeum
West Virginia men's soccer faces in-state rival No. 4 Marshall
The West Virginia men’s soccer team has a chance for a win that can turn around what has been a disappointing season so far, travelling inside the state of West Virginia face the No. 4 Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday. The Herd continue their success under sixth-year head coach...
Daily Athenaeum
dylan sanders (bell rining)
Christina Rufo is the breaking news editor for The Daily Athenaeum. She is a junior journalism student minoring in communications and leadership studies from Cleveland, Ohio.
Daily Athenaeum
West Virginia women's soccer draws with Texas Tech in Big 12 opener, 1-1
The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team played their first game against a Big 12 opponent, tying the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 1-1 at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, Texas. For most of the game, not much happened, as the only goals of the game came within less...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Athenaeum
High Street shooting, a movie filming in Morgantown, the Pawpaw Festival is coming, and much more
High Street shooting, a movie filming in Morgantown, the Pawpaw Festival is coming, and much more. Maddie and Lauren are back for the week of September 23 to talk about everything going around WVU. This week, we had a shooting on the High Street, Maddie stumbled onto a movie filming in Morgantown, there's controversy on displaying Pride flags at schools in Monongalia County, and WVU has an evening football game after finally winning their first game. Plus, check out some fun stuff around town, including the Core Arboretum Pawpaw Festival, music concerts, Campus Read events, yoga, and much more!
Comments / 0