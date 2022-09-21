ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell ringing ceremony honors lives of four WVU students

Family, friends and members of the campus community gathered at Oglebay Plaza Friday afternoon to commemorate the lives of WVU students Joseph Harim, Robert Hopper, Kristen Kief and Cade Milburn. Harim, a sports management graduate of Dunbar, Pennsylvania, died July 5; Hopper, a sophomore management information systems major of Evans...
The international impact WVU men's soccer brings to the field

The West Virginia men’s soccer team has a large international makeup. Of the 28 players on the team's roster, 16 are international students from 11 different countries across three continents. The team's coaching staff hails from other countries as well. Head coach Dan Stratford and his associate head coach...
Mylan Park Aquatic Center could host 2024 Olympic Diving Trials

The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park is up for consideration as the site of the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials. Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that the state of West Virginia submitted a bid to host the next Olympic Diving Trials just outside of Morgantown. “Hosting this event would be a...
WVU's Native American Studies program hosts 30th annual Peace Tree Ceremony

West Virginia University's Native American Studies department held its 30th annual Peace Tree Ceremony on Wednesday. The Peace Tree Ceremony has historically celebrated peace among the six tribes that made up The Haudenosaunee Six Nations Iroquois Confederacy. With dozens in attendance, the ceremony began with opening remarks from Bonnie Brown,...
West Virginia men's soccer faces in-state rival No. 4 Marshall

The West Virginia men’s soccer team has a chance for a win that can turn around what has been a disappointing season so far, travelling inside the state of West Virginia face the No. 4 Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday. The Herd continue their success under sixth-year head coach...
Christina Rufo is the breaking news editor for The Daily Athenaeum. She is a junior journalism student minoring in communications and leadership studies from Cleveland, Ohio.
High Street shooting, a movie filming in Morgantown, the Pawpaw Festival is coming, and much more

High Street shooting, a movie filming in Morgantown, the Pawpaw Festival is coming, and much more. Maddie and Lauren are back for the week of September 23 to talk about everything going around WVU. This week, we had a shooting on the High Street, Maddie stumbled onto a movie filming in Morgantown, there's controversy on displaying Pride flags at schools in Monongalia County, and WVU has an evening football game after finally winning their first game. Plus, check out some fun stuff around town, including the Core Arboretum Pawpaw Festival, music concerts, Campus Read events, yoga, and much more!
