Battle Creek, MI

abc57.com

Deputies arrest man on methamphetamine, cocaine charges

CASS COUNTY, Ind. - Cass County deputies arrested a 48-year-old on drug charges after they discovered methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and paraphernalia at a residence on State Street, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, deputies performed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of E....
CASS COUNTY, IN
1049 The Edge

Battle Creek Police Locate Car In Cliff Street Shooting

Battle Creek Police believe they have the vehicle involved in the Cliff Street drive-by-shooting that took the life of a toddler early Tuesday morning. Investigators say the black Audi Q7 was stolen from West Columbia Avenue last Sunday, September 18th. The vehicle matches a car seen in a Cliff Street surveillance photo taken at the scene during the shooting. The photo appears as if it could have been captured by a Ring Doorbell security camera.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
NewsBreak
WWMTCw

2-year-old dies in Battle Creek drive-by shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspect drove by a Battle Creek home Tuesday morning, shooting and killing a 2-year-old, police said. Kai Rowan Turner, 2, was shot on Cliff Street, near Douglas Street, around 2:20 a.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Officers marked at least 10 bullet holes in the multi-family home.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 MNC

Car and motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital

A crash between a car and motorcycle in Berrien County sent two people to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened in Watervliet Township around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. A car driven by a 67-year-old...
WATERVLIET, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting seriously injures teenage girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenage girl was shot and seriously injured, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Fair Street near Division Street in Grand Rapids. Body found: Police investigate death at a Grand Rapids park, no foul play suspected. The Grand Rapid Police...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Police need help in homicide, other cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve these three cases? CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying the woman pictured below. Police say she was a witness to a Sept. 13 homicide on the 100 block of Barnes Ave. CASE TWO: The Lansing Police Department is asking for […]
LANSING, MI
abc57.com

Mendon man arrested after being found with methamphetamine

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Mendon man was arrested on September 14 after deputies discovered crystal methamphetamine in his possession during a traffic stop, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 9:14 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Ray Road and Michigan Avenue in...
MENDON, MI
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com

