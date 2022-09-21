Read full article on original website
BCPD: 3 arrested in drive-by killing of 2-year-old
Crediting help from the community, Battle Creek police have arrested three people who they say are responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old.
Three suspects arrested in Battle Creek drive by murder of two year old
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek Police announced on Friday they have arrested three young people in their mid- to late-teens in Tuesday morning’s drive by shooting death in the 100 block of Cliff Street of two-year-old Kai Turner. All three suspects are from Battle Creek and...
3 teens arrested in Battle Creek shooting death of 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old in Battle Creek. Police say the suspects are in their mid to late teens. Investigators were able to identify them with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies and Silent Observer tips.
Battle Creek Police Locate Car In Cliff Street Shooting
Battle Creek Police believe they have the vehicle involved in the Cliff Street drive-by-shooting that took the life of a toddler early Tuesday morning. Investigators say the black Audi Q7 was stolen from West Columbia Avenue last Sunday, September 18th. The vehicle matches a car seen in a Cliff Street surveillance photo taken at the scene during the shooting. The photo appears as if it could have been captured by a Ring Doorbell security camera.
2-year-old dies in Battle Creek drive-by shooting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspect drove by a Battle Creek home Tuesday morning, shooting and killing a 2-year-old, police said. Kai Rowan Turner, 2, was shot on Cliff Street, near Douglas Street, around 2:20 a.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Officers marked at least 10 bullet holes in the multi-family home.
Toddler killed in drive-by shooting in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI – A 2-year-old was killed after he was shot in a drive-by Tuesday morning, police said. Kai Rowan Turner, 2, of Battle Creek, was shot around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 20, in the 100 block of Cliff Street, Battle Creek Police said in a news release. The...
