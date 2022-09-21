ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine War Politics#Tenets#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Un#The Associated Press
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
UPI News

Italians expected to choose first female PM on election day

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Italian voters headed to the polls Sunday to choose a new prime minister, an election that polls suggest will usher in the country's first far-right leader since Benito Mussolini. Giorgia Meloni, head of the Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy Party), is heavily favored to win the...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Conservative group files legal complaint against Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla for 'pumping $500m into swing states to help Biden win 2020 election, using ex-Obama staffer and tax-exempt voting rights groups'

A conservative think tank has filed a legal complaint against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan over allegations they spent $500 million to help Joe Biden win the 2020 election. Chan and Zuckerberg are cited in one of two complaints filed with the Internal Revenue Service by...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy