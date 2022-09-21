Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i is a remarkably thin, light and capable premium notebook. And now, this top-rated laptop can be your next daily driver for an incredibly low price. Right now, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i for $742 (opens in new tab) from the Microsoft Store via Walmart. That's $107 off its former Walmart price of $849 and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. It's a shocking $1,017 cheaper than the Microsoft Store's direct price (opens in new tab) for the same laptop.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO