New wind farm will move forward despite public opposition
During the recent Navajo County Board of Supervisors meeting, many county citizens came forward to express their concerns with a proposed wind farm in the Chevlon Canyon area south of Joseph City. Not to be confused with the Chevlon Butte Wind Farm project already underway by the same developer, this new endeavor will encompass approximately 52,000 acres, produce 500 megawatts of electricity and employ 500 people during the construction. The project will be developed largely on private land owned by Aztec Cattle and Land Co.
Robert Michael Holland
Robert Michael Holland, 50, passed away on Sept. 5, 2022 in Winslow. He was born on April 1, 1972 in Covina, Calif., to Robert and Jewel Glover Holland. He loved people, kayaking, hiking, going to yard sales, music, making people laugh, and loved his job at New Life Forest Products. He will be greatly missed.
