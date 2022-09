Robert Michael Holland, 50, passed away on Sept. 5, 2022 in Winslow. He was born on April 1, 1972 in Covina, Calif., to Robert and Jewel Glover Holland. He loved people, kayaking, hiking, going to yard sales, music, making people laugh, and loved his job at New Life Forest Products. He will be greatly missed.

