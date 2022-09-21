Read full article on original website
Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump
Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Gingrich insults NBC News reporter after Jan. 6 question: ‘I think you have a learning disability’
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich insulted a Capitol Hill reporter after the journalist asked him to comment on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. “What do you think about the January 6 committee,” Scott Wong, a reporter for NBC News who previously...
Daily Trojan
Students, staff reflect on debt forgiveness
Around 35 million students attending higher education institutions will receive an application next month that will allow many of them to wipe out their student loans. For another 8 million borrowers, the process is already underway. This undertaking comes after President Joe Biden’s Aug. 24 statement which outlined a three-part...
Biden approves Florida emergency declaration for Ian, which could hit as major hurricane
President Joe Biden on Saturday approved an emergency declaration for Florida in anticipation that Tropical Storm Ian could hit the state as a major hurricane next week.
