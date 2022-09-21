After a dominant 45-17 win over Fresno State last Saturday, the Trojans are back on the road as they face 3-0 Oregon State on Saturday night. USC is 63-12-4 against Oregon State all time, with its last win against the Beavers coming in 2018. The last time the two teams played, it was a 45-27 victory for Oregon State, as the Beavers had 535 yards of total offense. Oregon State really hurt the Trojans on the ground with 322 yards rushing as a team. On Saturday, Oregon State’s red zone offense will be one of the biggest challenges facing the Trojans as the Beavers have scored touchdowns on all 14 red zone trips.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO