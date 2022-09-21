Read full article on original website
Daily Trojan
USC hits the road to play Oregon State in a battle of unbeaten teams
After a dominant 45-17 win over Fresno State last Saturday, the Trojans are back on the road as they face 3-0 Oregon State on Saturday night. USC is 63-12-4 against Oregon State all time, with its last win against the Beavers coming in 2018. The last time the two teams played, it was a 45-27 victory for Oregon State, as the Beavers had 535 yards of total offense. Oregon State really hurt the Trojans on the ground with 322 yards rushing as a team. On Saturday, Oregon State’s red zone offense will be one of the biggest challenges facing the Trojans as the Beavers have scored touchdowns on all 14 red zone trips.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 23
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s score on our scoreboard throughout the night.
Daily Trojan
Offense bolstered by dynamic backfield
The Trojans’ deadly passing attack has been lauded all season, thanks to the versatility of junior wide receiver Jordan Addison and the dynamic play of sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams, whose poise and accuracy has led the Trojans to a 3-0 record with an offense averaging over 50 points per game.
Daily Trojan
USC Dining lacks dietary diversity
I grew up in a town very comically, very stereotypically called Gilbert, Arizona. Yes, Gilbert, like a farmer boy born and raised in Arkansas might be named. Most of the time, I found myself feeling very much on the outskirts of this majority Latter Day Saints town filled with white girls in blue poplin dresses and boys donning Bass Pro Shops hats who looked at me as if I were an alien from another planet. Unsurprisingly, being Black, visibly Muslim as a hijabi and in a place no one has ever seen the two together will draw stares — not the good kind.
Fault that runs along LA, OC coast could trigger an earthquake as strong as 7.8, study shows
According to a new study, a fault system running along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties could trigger a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.
z1077fm.com
Desert Run returns for 42nd year – off road fun for all ages
The Morongo Basin Search and Rescue is putting on the 42nd annual Desert Run on Saturday October 1st. The Desert Run is a family event that takes place around the Means dry lake in Johnson Valley – but it’s not a race so you can bring out all types of off-road vehicles to explore the wide open desert on a small, friendly, local level. The off-road course will be at least 20 miles long, with 5 stops along that way where you can play games and win prizes.
exoticspotter.com
Mercedes Maybach | Spotted in Rancho Cucamonga, California
csun.edu
Heat dome creates record-breaking temperatures across Southern California
Southern California has experienced extreme heat as of late August, including temperatures as high as 110 throughout Los Angeles. Due to the recent dry heat, Southern California has experienced various brush fires. On Aug. 31, the Route Fire in Castaic spread over 5,000 acres along Interstate 5. Sections of the I-5 were also closed temporarily. In response to the Route Fire, CSUN Department of Police Services notified students via email on Sept. 1.
Lovett Industrial Announces the Acquisition of 13 Acres in the Inland Empire
HIGHLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, announces the acquisition of 13 acres within the Highland submarket of the Inland Empire East. Lovett Industrial will develop a single 285,000-square-foot rear-load class A industrial building, which will be Lovett Industrial’s first project in Southern California. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005056/en/ The proposed 285,000-square-foot class A industrial building will be situated within the Highland submarket of the Inland Empire East (Graphic: Business Wire)
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
NBC San Diego
Plan For Desert Surf Lagoon Near Palm Springs Nixed Amid Criticism Over Drought
A Southern California desert city rejected a proposal for a surf lagoon surrounded by hundreds of homes and hotel rooms after critics argued it's the wrong project in the midst of a punishing Western drought. The city council in La Quinta, near Palm Springs, voted unanimously on Wednesday against a...
Fontana Herald News
Chillin’ and Grillin’ Barbecue Competition is held in Fontana
The 7th Annual Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Competition is in the books. The Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, Fontana Police Officers Association, and the City of Fontana sponsor the event. It was held in the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion adjacent to the Jessie Turner Fitness...
Female fighter pilots soar when the Thunderbirds hit Huntington Beach's Pacific Airshow on October 1
Jetting into Huntington Beach for the Pacific Airshow, the highly skilled Thunderbirds, past and present, include some supremely accomplished female fighter pilots.
thelog.com
Fast Facts: Welcome Everybody, to SoCal’s Version of the Wild, Wild West
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO— Life in Orange County hasn’t always been about beaches and surfing. Before it was the paradise we know today, Southern California had a wild west past. The wild west, also known as the old west or the American Frontier, refers to the geography, history, folklore, and cultural expression of the Western United States during its frontier period.
z1077fm.com
Fights at Yucca Valley High School prove challenging for both students and parents
If you have a student at Yucca Valley High School – you may have heard reports of increased fights breaking out at Yucca Valley High School on Wednesday. On the heels of an earlier report about a potential threat that was ultimately proven to be unfounded – z107.7 began receiving emails and calls from parents who say they were concerned with what their kids were sharing with them during school and when they got home.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Train testing will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday
Simulated service of the testing of the Arrow train on the 9-mile track between Redlands and San Bernardino will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Monday, Sept. 26. The non-passenger testing will continue from 4:40 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. this weekend, said San Benardino County Transportation Authority. During this time, one diesel multiple units will stop at each station every hour.
iebusinessdaily.com
New Stater Bros. store slated for Riverside
Stater Bros. will open a store next week in Riverside. The supermarket at 7200 Arlington Ave. covers nearly 50,000 square feet in a former Kmart building, according to a statement. It will replace a 44-year-old store, about two miles away, at 10370 Arlington Ave. “With this new store in Riverside,...
Riverside, CA real estate market update
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Riverside, California, which is located in Riverside county.
1 killed, 2 hurt in fiery multivehicle freeway crash in Irvine
One person was killed and two others injured Saturday during a multivehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved semi-truck fire, authorities said. The crash occurred a little after 4 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Jamboree Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters...
Construction underway in Riverside and Jurupa Valley for repairs to Santa Ana River levees
Crews have begun repairing about 2.5 miles of levees along the Santa Ana River in Jurupa Valley and Riverside. "Anytime there's rain in the community, a lot of that rain drains into the Santa Ana River," said Juliana Adams with the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District. "And so, to provide the cities and the region flood protection, the levees are being used every year, and every time it rains."
