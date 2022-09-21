ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Purdue bounces back with 28-26 victory over Florida Atlantic

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Austin Burton threw two touchdown passes in the first half and finished with three while leading Purdue to a badly-needed 28-26 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday. Burton made his first career start with the Boilermakers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) after the Big Ten’s leading passer, Aidan O’Connell, was ruled out with an undisclosed injury. Florida Atlantic (2-3, 1-0 Conference USA) has lost 27 straight to Power Five teams since beating Minnesota in September 2007, largely because of Burton and Purdue receiver Charlie Jones. The two hooked up for touchdowns on their first and final possessions of the first half, the second a 12-yarder to give Purdue a 14-13 lead with 18 seconds left. Purdue never trailed again.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Associated Press

Wright wins 20th, Braves beat Phils to trim NL East deficit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As he was going through the postgame handshake line, Kyle Wright received a request from Braves manager Brian Snitker. “I want him to authenticate my own personal scorecard because I want him to sign it for me,” Snitker said. “To think of where he was a year ago to now is so awesome.” Wright became the first 20-game winner in the majors this season and Atlanta beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Saturday to stop a three-game losing streak. “I don’t know if I realized how cool it was until my teammates and coaches congratulated me real quick afterward,” Wright said. “It’s a team stat and I couldn’t have done it without them scoring runs and playing defense.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy