State College, PA

Onward State

The Squirrel & Acorn Bookshop Opens On South Allen Street

It’s a great day to book a bookworm, as The Squirrel & Acorn bookshop has opened its doors in downtown State College. The shop soft opened on Thursday, September 15, according to owner Andrew Aschwanden. The shop is located at 103 S. Allen Street in the former location of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Mark Zuckerberg Seemingly Grabs Lunch In State College

Who had “Mark Zuckerberg cameo” on their Central Michigan weekend bingo card?. It appears the CEO of Meta (the company formerly known as Facebook) flew into Happy Valley for a quick stop Friday afternoon. Zuckerberg flew into either the University Park or Bellefonte airport around noon after taking...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Staff Picks: What Brand Of Beer Should Be Sold In Beaver Stadium?

Raise your glass and have a drink for Penn State football…inside of Beaver Stadium?. Penn State Athletics is considering selling alcohol in Beaver Stadium, and it has us thinking about what kind of alcohol will be sold. From fan-favorite beer to local IPAs, our staff has some thoughts on what could be coming to the concourses.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 9 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Indiana In Big Ten Opener

No. 9 Penn State women’s volleyball (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten) overpowered Indiana (7-6, 0-1 Big Ten) to preserve its undefeated season on Friday night at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions made it look easy against the Hoosiers in a sweep (25-17, 25-21, 25-23) thanks to big contributions from outside hitters Kashuana Williams and Zoe Weatherington.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Football Now Selling Chad Powers T-Shirts

The legend of Chad Powers continues to grow, folks. Penn State football is now selling Chad Powers-themed t-shirts, the program announced on Thursday. The shirts go for $25, with $15 from every sale directly benefitting Nittany Lion run-ons. There are three different designs currently on sale. Two of them feature...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

OS Creates: Penn State Football Photoshop Memes

A massive road victory against Auburn over had Penn Staters hyped all over the country. However, we noticed Penn State football’s graphic design team also popped off in its own way. After the win, the team took to Twitter to troll Auburn by photoshopping Sean Clifford’s face onto the infamous Tiger King, Joe Exotic.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Class Of 2024 Star Zack Ryder Commits To Penn State Wrestling

Penn State wrestling just keeps getting better, folks. Class of 2024 star Zack Ryder announced Friday morning that he’s committing to Cael Sanderson’s program. “I am extremely excited and blessed to announce that I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at Penn State University,” Ryder wrote.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Announces TV Schedule, Game Times For Upcoming Season

Penn State men’s basketball’s season is right around the corner, and the team has announced its upcoming television appearances and tip-off times for the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions will play at least 27 games that’ll be nationally televised, with 18 of their 20 regular-season conference games appearing on the Big Ten Network. Other contests throughout the season will be televised on ESPN’s networks and FS1.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

OS Reviews: The Field’s ‘Coach’s Corner’

We at Onward State sure do. The Field, which is known for its burgers, is located at 1 Country Club Lane at the Toftrees Golf Resort. It’s about a 10 to 15-minute drive from campus depending on the time of day. The Field’s menu features a “Coach’s Corner” section,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Staff Predictions: No. 14 Penn State vs. Central Michigan

Last week, Penn State claimed a statement 41-12 victory against Auburn on the road. On the backs of Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen, and an electric defense, the Nittany Lions looked as impressive as ever en route to earning the No. 14 spot in this week’s AP poll. This week,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Previewing The Enemy: Central Michigan Chippewas

After a quick southern excursion, No. 14 Penn State football (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is set to face off with Central Michigan for its final non-conference game of the season. The Nittany Lions have a bit of momentum on their side after blowing out Auburn in dangerous SEC waters, while the Chippewas have sputtered to a 1-2 start.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Onward State

Penn State Defense’s ‘Havoc Plays’ Overshadow Weak Second Quarter Against Central Michigan

On the heels of its tone-setting display against Auburn in week three, Penn State’s defense entered another flashy performance in its 33-14 win over Central Michigan – two interceptions, a pair of fumbles, and a couple of sacks. But when the team exited the first half in a 14-14 deadlock with the Chippewas, the energy in Beaver Stadium was a negative one.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Shuts Down Michigan State 4-0

No. 6 Penn State field hockey (7-1, 2-0 Big Ten) defeated Michigan State (4-3, 0-2 Big Ten) on Friday night by a comfortable margin of 4-0. Four different players recorded goals for the Nittany Lions, as the team spread the love offensively while maintaining defensive control. Head coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss’...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Weathers Pass Game Inconsistencies In Central Michigan Win

The Sean Clifford experience was on full display in No. 14 Penn State’s 33-14 win over Central Michigan. The quarterback, whose career in blue and white has been largely defined by ups and downs, had the inconsistency bug bite him again Saturday. But, despite an ugly offensive stretch toward the end of the first half, the Nittany Lions weathered the storm and walked away 1-0, which is easier said than done.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 17 Penn State Women’s Soccer Upsets No. 4 Rutgers 2-0

No. 17 Penn State women’s soccer (6-1-2, 1-0-1 Big Ten) overcame No. 4 Rutgers (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten) 2-0 on Thursday night at Jeffrey Field. Ally Schlegel opened up the scoring in just the eighth minute and the Nittany Lions dominated the play for the remainder of the game. Penelope Hocking gave Penn State its insurance goal in the 53rd minute and broke the ranked Scarlet Knights’ 9-0 streak.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Hockey’s 2022-23 Preview: Offense

It’s almost that time of year, folks. Penn State men’s hockey is right around the corner. The Nittany Lions will open their season with a home series against Canisius beginning Friday, October 7. Coming off a Big Ten semifinals appearance, Penn State could be a dark-horse candidate in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

