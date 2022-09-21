Read full article on original website
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
The Blue Water “Football Review” 5th Week of the season!
Blue Water Healthy Living High School Football Weekly for Week 5!. Blue Water Healthy Living brings you the weekly “Blue Water Football Review”, with highlights video from the first week of the football season. The Blue Water Football Review will highlight the latest on high school football in...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron Past and Present : St. Clair Springs and the Oakland Hotel and More! Part 75
“Port Huron Past & Present” is a series of historical videos created by Port Huron native Bob Davis. Through his historical photographs and films, Bob is able to place the viewer back in time. For many of our readers these photos and videos will be a walk down memory lane, but for the younger crowd, they will learn about the fascinating history of this great town. In this episode, St. Clair Springs and the Oakland Hotel and More!
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron Police Department to provide resource officers to PH schools and SC4
The Port Huron Police Department will provide two resource officers to Port Huron Area School District for the next three academic years, 2022-2025, and one resource officer to St. Clair County Community College for the 2022-2023 academic year. The city council unanimously endorsed PHPD’s contracts with the two educational entities...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
House approves Rep. Beeler plan to strengthen oversight, accountability for emergency powers
State Rep. Andrew Beeler and the Michigan House of Representatives today approved Rep. Beeler’s legislation to make state government work for the people by improving oversight and accountability measures for the governor’s emergency powers. Beeler, R-Port Huron, helped sponsor a 30-bill plan to ensure accountability for broad authority...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron to issue bonds to pay for new $11 million central fire station
The Port Huron City Council has unanimously approved a notice of intent to sell $13,500,000 in bonds to pay for a new central fire station on the city’s south side as well as other capital improvements. The council also approved a contract with the Dailey Company to solicit and...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
“Today’s Key to Confident Living” – Dr. Bill Hossler – Hard Boiled Egg
Today’s Key to Confident Living began on Port Huron’s WPHM in 1994. Dr. Bill Hossler wanted to record moral lessons that made it easy for listeners of all ages to understand. Twenty-four years later and Today’s Key is recorded in a similar manner, broadcasting to over 150 radio stations, nationwide. The program is also available in Spanish and is enjoyed by 230 more stations.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
PH Museum debuts new Lakeside Cemetery Tour
Tickets still available for Oct. 1 event. When you consider some 40,000 souls have been laid to rest at Lakeside Cemetery in Port Huron it’s a given that there are certainly some interesting stories to share. Doing just that is what Andrew Kercher, the community engagement manager at the...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Dare to visit the Haunted Village!
Port Sanilac, MI – At every other time of the year, the Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum is a quiet place where the atmosphere is rich with history. In October however, history comes back to haunt the inhabitants. On the evenings of October 8th and 15th, from 7-9pm, spirits of the past lurk the grounds and historical buildings at the Haunted Village event. Dare to visit the creepy, creaky old buildings, where each offers a different nightmare (and yummy Halloween treats)!
Comments / 0