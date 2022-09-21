Read full article on original website
Lil Nas X sets the stage for 2022 League World Championship with new anthem, “STAR WALKIN'”
Riot Games and Lil Nas X have released “STAR WALKIN’,” the anthem for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The collaboration between the two resulted in an upbeat and unique song that will accompany players and fans at the grand final in San Francisco, which also provided the set for the music video.
Can you play the Modern Warfare 2 beta without pre-ordering?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally in the wild and gamers on specific platforms have been enjoying it for several days. The beta for MW2 includes a taste of the wide variety of modes, operators, weapons, and more that will be fully playable when the game releases on Oct. 28. But for the first weekend, it was only available on PlayStation, and the first few days were only for those who pre-ordered.
How to fix blur in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta became available for Xbox and PC players on Sept. 22, and people are already experiencing issues with the game’s visuals. Players on Xbox and PC have been complaining about the game’s blurriness and have been searching for ways to make the game seem crisper like previous titles. There are key settings that are on by default that impact the overall clarity of the game. To access the settings in MW2, navigate to the upper left corner of the main screen where the settings tab can be found. From there, go down to graphics, which is where the settings for blurriness will be adjusted.
How to unlock the Cronen Mini Red Dot in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
The system for unlocking weapons and attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is cumbersome and very confusing to most. MW2’s system of unlocking weapons and attachments is called platforms. Several weapons reside in each platform, and unlocking every attachment requires using every gun, as does unlocking each gun within the platform.
How to easily dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite
Fortnite is an ever-evolving battle royale that frequently provides new updates with content and challenges to test players and keep them engaged. Every week, Epic Games introduces new quests for the weekly challenges as well as the narrative-focused Paradise quests. And now, one of the weekly quests asks players to dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite.
Bignews: Dunkey introduces new indie game publishing company
YouTube sensation videogamedunkey is starting his own video game publishing company named Bigmode. Jason Yevgeniy Gastrow, better known as dunkey or videogamedunkey, became famous for his YouTube videos that included genuine game reviews with his own brand of humor added to them. While he was initially a League of Legends...
Does the Modern Warfare 2 Beta have Skill Based Matchmaking (SBMM)?
Not all Call of Duty matches are the same. When players queue up to find multiplayer matches, the system considers their skill level to create balanced teams. Though all players start around the same skill level when they first create their account, their placement shifts based on the number of matches they win and lose. Winning more will mean you’ll start playing against better players, while continuously losing will match you against players achieving similar results. The SBMM can take its time to find the perfect skill equilibrium for your account, so your match difficulty can fluctuate at the beginning.
Fracture has a new look on VALORANT PBE servers
Fracture is receiving major changes in the coming future, according to a video released from the current VALORANT PBE patch. It has been over a year since Fracture hit VALORANT servers for the first time. The map had players battling it out in never-before-seen situations, with attackers able to attack sites from two different angles at once. With the addition of unlimited rotation and flank opportunities, this has made it one of VALORANT’s most inventive maps yet. Since being released on Sept. 8 2021, Riot Games has left the map untouched. Meanwhile the most recently added map Pearl has already received tweaks that are currently live on all servers.
Overwatch 2’s latest Kiriko story deeply connects her to the game’s cast
Blizzard has delivered a new piece of Overwatch 2 lore in the form of a short story for Kiriko. The short story, titled Yōkai, takes place at some point in Kiriko’s past and explores her relationship with her hometown of Kanezaka. In the story, her friends decide to take revenge against the villainous Hashimoto clan, who has been terrorizing Kanezaka’s residence following the abrupt fall of their predecessors, the Shimada clan. Eagle-eyed fans will recognize Shimada as the last name of Hanzo and Genji, both of whom make brief appearances in the story as childhood friends of Kiriko’s.
Riot Games sets import rules for partnered VALORANT teams in 2023
Riot Games has determined that the 30 teams that made it into VALORANT‘s partnership program are allowed to have only one import player in 2023. “In order to maintain the regional identity of the VCT Participating Teams that compete in a global competition and to encourage the type of regional identification that is important to fans and sponsors, each Team must maintain, at all times during the Season, at least four (4) Team Members on its starting roster who are Residents,” Riot said in the official Roster Construction Rules document for VCT 2023.
When does Fortnitemares 2022 begin? Start date, leaks, and more
Halloween is only a month away and Fortnite is getting geared up for Fortnitemares 2022. The spooky event originally made its horrifying presence known in 2017, featuring on both the battle royale and save the world game modes. Each Halloween season Epic Games adds new Fortnite weapons, cosmetics, and a...
Pauline and Diddy Kong join Mario Strikers: Battle League
The update version 1.2.0 for its recently released sports video game Mario Strikers: Battle League is now live, adding a handful of new content and fixed to the title. Some of the update’s biggest additions include the introduction of Pauline and Diddy Kong as playable characters. A new stadium, called the Planetoid, has also been added to the game, as well as the new Barrel gear set.
Where to find all Exotic and Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4
Each Fortnite season comes with many changes that aim to spice up the gameplay experience. In addition to adding new cosmetics and mechanics to the game, Epic Games also tinkers with the guns available in Fortnite. With weapons changing every season, players find themselves in an environment that they need...
Krafton’s $2 million PUBG Global Championship is bigger and better than ever this year
The most exciting time of the year is approaching for PUBG fans because the Global Championship kicks off this fall. Krafton provided details about the international tournament, including the schedule, format, and prize pool in a press release. The Global Championship will feature the 32 best teams in the world,...
How to fix ‘Timed Out Waiting for Datacenters’ error in Modern Warfare 2 beta
The Call of Duty franchise is almost 20 years old and it’s still going strong. Every addition to the series aims to improve the overall gaming experience through new mechanics or storylines. Though developers try their best to deliver the best results at all stages of development, unexpected bugs...
MTG Unfinity Main Event Horizon delivers situational board wipe with -un set flair
Magic: The Gathering’s newest addition to the -un series of sets is throwing players into an intergalactic carnival full of space thrills. Unfinity continues the -un series, a group of sets led by game designer Mark Rosewater that is filled with wacky designs and humorous cards intended to be legal in any other formats. Unfinity is a Limited-focused set that brings signature flair and goofiness in a ridiculous space theme.
From Canada to Chile: VCT Americas partner teams can sign VALORANT players from across the entire Americas
Riot Games’ import rules for VALORANT could lead Brazilian teams with full North American rosters or North American teams with all Brazilian players. Riot recently announced the 10 teams for the Americas region, which is the apex of NA, Brazil, and Latin American teams. The regional competition will be hosted on LAN next year in Los Angeles. With the new Americas league also comes new import rules as the regions combine into one. According to the new ruleset put in place by Riot, the members of the larger region will be considered a part of that region and not an import.
Steam’s new top 100 bestsellers chart brings a blast of nostalgia to gamers
In its latest update, Valve has made tweaks to its charts, adding a new top 100 best-selling games list. This list can be customized via certain filters including various time periods, going all the way back to 2004. If you do decide to go back all the way, you would notice one single solitary game leading the top 100 list. In fact, it was just a top one list back then.
Yay confirms he’s officially a free agent after OpTic denied from VCT partnership
On Sept. 21, Riot Games officially disclosed the list of teams that will join the VCT partnership program for 2023 after an extensive selection process consisting of an application, interviews, and financial performance reviews. OpTic Gaming, the North American organization best known for its incredibly successful Call of Duty team, unfortunately, did not make the cut. So, in the event of the organization falling short of Riot’s rigorous criteria, OpTic’s Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker got a green light from the management to explore his options for the next year.
Best Lachmann-762 class setup in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s roster of weapons includes the battle rifle archetype, filled with semi-automatic rifles that deal high damage and reward accurate shots. Part of the Lachmann Meer weapon platform, the Lachmann-762 is unlocked by leveling other weapons in the platform, including the Lachmann 556 assault rifle and Lachmann Sub submachine gun.
