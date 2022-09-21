Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
High school football Saturday highlights – Week 6
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week 6 of high school football in New Mexico wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. The undefeated Cibola Cougars welcomed the Los Lunas Tigers to Community Stadium on Saturday morning. Los Lunas entered the game on a three-game losing streak, but the Tigers came out […]
Watch: Will Levis Speaks to the Media Following UK's 31-23 Win Over NIU
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media after his Wildcats defeated Northern Illinois 31-23 on Saturday night in Lexington. The senior QB talked having explosive weapons like Tayvion Robinson and Barion Brown at his disposal, how the game transpired late and more. Levis threw ...
Purdue bounces back with 28-26 victory over Florida Atlantic
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Austin Burton threw two touchdown passes in the first half and finished with three while leading Purdue to a badly-needed 28-26 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday. Burton made his first career start with the Boilermakers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) after the Big Ten’s leading passer, Aidan O’Connell, was ruled out with an undisclosed injury. Florida Atlantic (2-3, 1-0 Conference USA) has lost 27 straight to Power Five teams since beating Minnesota in September 2007, largely because of Burton and Purdue receiver Charlie Jones. The two hooked up for touchdowns on their first and final possessions of the first half, the second a 12-yarder to give Purdue a 14-13 lead with 18 seconds left. Purdue never trailed again.
