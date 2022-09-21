ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 9

Enid
3d ago

A waste of money.....The problem in NYC, is not catching criminals, But keeping them locked away from society...‼️..The police can't do their jobs, if the judges won't keep these criminals in jail.😩

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician

Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
BRONX, NY
WHEC TV-10

NY State allows third parties to give commercial driver’s bus and truck license tests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An attempt to address the bus and truck driver shortage still affecting some industries. New York State is now allowing third parties to give commercial driver’s license road tests. Certain agencies have been working with the DMV to become certified since January. Now, school bus, tour bus, and trucking companies will be able to administer road tests.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
CBS News

Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach

NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Lee Zeldin
NEWS10 ABC

NY State Troopers head to Puerto Rico

50 New York State Troopers are on their way to Puerto Rico on the morning of September 24. The Troopers are going to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
POLITICS
PIX11

Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Subway#Security Camera#Maysoon Khan Associated#Democrat
101.5 WPDH

How Does New York State Legally Define What Stalking Is?

Is there someone that is creeping you out? Do they show up where you are? Do they send you emails? Notes? Gifts that make your skin crawl?. You might refer to them as your 'stalker,' but what does New York State define stalking as? Legally, that is. When can you know that you need to speak up and get the police involved?
POLITICS
localsyr.com

New York State RV Show happening this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Savvy shoppers know the best time to buy is at the end of the season, when sellers are trying to clear out their inventory. Well, that’s exactly what’s on the minds of the folks who sell RVs and campers around Central New York. Many of them are at the State Fairgrounds this weekend for the New York State RV show.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
MTA
96.9 WOUR

A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
TRAVEL
WIBX 950

This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park

If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy