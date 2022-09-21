Read full article on original website
Enid
3d ago
A waste of money.....The problem in NYC, is not catching criminals, But keeping them locked away from society...‼️..The police can't do their jobs, if the judges won't keep these criminals in jail.😩
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
Can The Power Company Control Your Thermostat In New York State?
As we wrap up summer and start to get ready for the cooler months, there are going to be plenty of times we're you're going to need to make some adjustments to your thermostat. Whether we get a late-season heatwave or an early winter snowstorm, this is always the time...
Thrillist
New York State Has Almost $20 Billion in Lost Money & Some Might Be Yours
New Yorkers might be owed hefty sums of money, and they may not even know it. According to the New York State comptroller's office, there are over $17 billion (yes, with a "B") in unclaimed funds, and some might actually be yours. Luckily, there's a way to get it back....
WHEC TV-10
NY State allows third parties to give commercial driver’s bus and truck license tests
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An attempt to address the bus and truck driver shortage still affecting some industries. New York State is now allowing third parties to give commercial driver’s license road tests. Certain agencies have been working with the DMV to become certified since January. Now, school bus, tour bus, and trucking companies will be able to administer road tests.
WKTV
Hochul announces second phase of program to address truck and bus driver shortage
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the second phase of her plan to allow third-party companies to offer Commercial Driver License (CDL) road testing, which will expand eligibility to public and private establishments. This is one of many steps the governor has taken to ease the shortage of school bus and commercial truck drivers.
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach
NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
New York State Forcing Residents To Keep Thermostat Set
It is no secret that it is going to cost you a lot more money this year to heat your home. Utility companies suggested that your bill will be over 30% more than you were used to last year. Make sure that you are still keeping yourself and your family warm this season.
New York State Man Accused of Stealing Fire Truck and Going on Joyride
9-1-1 CBS is reporting that the 30-year-old suspect allegedly stole a $500,000 dollar fire truck, that was parked in front of the Gloversville fire department Friday morning. From there, this brazen thief proceeded to take the emergency vehicle around town on an early morning joyride. There is no word if...
NY State Troopers head to Puerto Rico
50 New York State Troopers are on their way to Puerto Rico on the morning of September 24. The Troopers are going to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events
OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
Doing This Horrible Thing to Any Cat in New York State Is Illegal
Do you have a cat that is a treasured member of your family? Or maybe you have a few cats that visit the back door of your home? They visit long enough to get some food and say, "Meow," only to disappear when the food is gone, and return the next day?
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
(The Center Square) – A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a New York Post analysis of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data. The analysis comes at a time when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged...
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
Horses near slaughter given new lease in life with the New York State Police
Many New York State Police horses are rescues that were just days away from slaughter.
How Does New York State Legally Define What Stalking Is?
Is there someone that is creeping you out? Do they show up where you are? Do they send you emails? Notes? Gifts that make your skin crawl?. You might refer to them as your 'stalker,' but what does New York State define stalking as? Legally, that is. When can you know that you need to speak up and get the police involved?
localsyr.com
New York State RV Show happening this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — Savvy shoppers know the best time to buy is at the end of the season, when sellers are trying to clear out their inventory. Well, that’s exactly what’s on the minds of the folks who sell RVs and campers around Central New York. Many of them are at the State Fairgrounds this weekend for the New York State RV show.
A New License Plate In New York State
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park
If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.
DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York
ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
Air cargo logistics hub in Calverton planned by Triple Five affiliate to enhance package delivery services on Long Island
The Triple Five affiliate in a $40 million land deal with the Town of Riverhead presented updated plans to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency yesterday that would transform the Calverton Enterprise Park into a regional air cargo logistics hub for package delivery services to consumers on Long Island. Calverton Aviation...
