Palm Coast, FL

leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested again with kids in her car

A Leesburg woman jailed last year for having drugs with her children in the vehicle was arrested again with her kids in the car – this time for failing to pull over for a traffic stop because her boyfriend told her not to. Michelle Nicole Harbin, 37, of 12019...
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Officials: Port Orange man convicted for trying to buy child dies in custody

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man convicted for trying to buy a child died while in custody in Volusia County Thursday. Hellmuth Kolb, 85, was in custody at the Volusia County Jail. According to authorities, Kolb was taken to the hospital Tuesday when he suffered a medical episode and...
WESH

Volusia County man sentenced for attacking librarian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will serve 20 years in prison for attacking and stabbing an employee at City Island Library in Daytona Beach. His attorney said 58-year-old Burnian Bedford has mental health issues and was off his medicine. “It's changed how I live my life,”...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Missing, endangered Bunnell girl, 14, sought by Florida law enforcement

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl out of Flagler County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Akeelah Reddin has been missing since Wednesday and is considered endangered; the teen was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Espanola Road in Bunnell, FDLE said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl out of Flagler County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Detectives say Akeelah Reddin has been missing since Wednesday and is considered endangered. According to FDLE, Reddin was last seen in the...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
LAKE CITY, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened Saturday around 3 p.m. on SE 31st Street and SE 36th Avenue in Ocala. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Law enforcement tracks down suspect in theft of Jeep SUV

Lake County sheriff’s detectives aided Volusia County deputies in tracking down and arresting a Leesburg man who allegedly stole a Jeep SUV. The Volusia County deputies suspected that 27-year-old Cody Randall Moxley may have taken a Jeep SUV stolen out of Volusia County and secreted it at a residence located on Seaforth Road in Sorrento. The Jeep had been stolen in Wildwood.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New Smyrna Beach man has tools stolen, extorted for money

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A New Smyrna Beach man is relieved after police helped him get back his box of tools, which was worth upward of $1,000. Ryan Stephens said he first noticed his toolbox was gone from his patio when he was on his way to work. Inside the box, there were multiple tools he uses for his motorcycle.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Beach Police Officer Suspended for Excessive Force

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police Department officer Kevin Allen has been suspended without pay after an incident last year in which he's accused of using excessive force during an arrest. The findings of an investigation into the incident have dictated what Officer Allen will serve a 12-hour suspension...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County Sheriff’s Office takes down drug operation linked to California, Mexican Cartel

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook announced the sheriff’s office disrupted a major drug operation between California, Fleming Island, and Orange Park. The bust includes the seizure of more than 8,350 grams of fentanyl, which officials said could kill more than four million people. Investigators believed the drugs came into California over the Mexican border and likely has links to a well-known cartel.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

