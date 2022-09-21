Read full article on original website
This City in Florida is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the StateJoe MertensFlorida State
Famous Floridians: Bob RossJoAnn RyanFlorida State
Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcementZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
In June 1964, motel manager pours muriatic acid in the swimming pool to get black swimmers out of the poolKath LeeSaint Augustine, FL
Leesburg woman arrested again with kids in her car
A Leesburg woman jailed last year for having drugs with her children in the vehicle was arrested again with her kids in the car – this time for failing to pull over for a traffic stop because her boyfriend told her not to. Michelle Nicole Harbin, 37, of 12019...
WESH
Officials: Port Orange man convicted for trying to buy child dies in custody
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man convicted for trying to buy a child died while in custody in Volusia County Thursday. Hellmuth Kolb, 85, was in custody at the Volusia County Jail. According to authorities, Kolb was taken to the hospital Tuesday when he suffered a medical episode and...
WESH
Volusia County man sentenced for attacking librarian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will serve 20 years in prison for attacking and stabbing an employee at City Island Library in Daytona Beach. His attorney said 58-year-old Burnian Bedford has mental health issues and was off his medicine. “It's changed how I live my life,”...
click orlando
Missing, endangered Bunnell girl, 14, sought by Florida law enforcement
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl out of Flagler County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Akeelah Reddin has been missing since Wednesday and is considered endangered; the teen was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Espanola Road in Bunnell, FDLE said.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
Deputies investigating undetermined death at Omega Park
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported an investigation into an undetermined death at Omega Park in Middleburg. Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more information. Deputies report that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat...
Person injured after shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A person is injured after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police said. Daytona Beach police said they received an aggravated battery call in the 900 block of Vine Street at around 7:00 p.m. DBPD said one person was shot and transported to Halifax Hospital Medical...
Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened Saturday around 3 p.m. on SE 31st Street and SE 36th Avenue in Ocala. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
News4Jax.com
Mother says 18-year-old found dead in Moncrief home planned to join military
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The crime-fighting group MAD DADS on Friday night identified and shared photos of an 18-year-old woman that Jacksonville police said was found dead earlier this week at a home in the Moncrief neighborhood. She was identified as Gabrielle Bolton, and her mother shared photos with MAD...
click orlando
Man critically injured in possible road rage shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was shot in the chest and critically injured Saturday night in a possible road rage shooting in Daytona Beach, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 900 block of Vine Street around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
leesburg-news.com
Law enforcement tracks down suspect in theft of Jeep SUV
Lake County sheriff’s detectives aided Volusia County deputies in tracking down and arresting a Leesburg man who allegedly stole a Jeep SUV. The Volusia County deputies suspected that 27-year-old Cody Randall Moxley may have taken a Jeep SUV stolen out of Volusia County and secreted it at a residence located on Seaforth Road in Sorrento. The Jeep had been stolen in Wildwood.
New Smyrna Beach man has tools stolen, extorted for money
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A New Smyrna Beach man is relieved after police helped him get back his box of tools, which was worth upward of $1,000. Ryan Stephens said he first noticed his toolbox was gone from his patio when he was on his way to work. Inside the box, there were multiple tools he uses for his motorcycle.
Florida Man Charged In Fentanyl Overdose Death
A Florida man has been charged in the death of a 31-year-old man who overdosed on Fentanyl. According to investigators, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshall’s Caribbean Regional Task Force, arrested Michael Stanley for
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona Beach Police Officer Suspended for Excessive Force
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police Department officer Kevin Allen has been suspended without pay after an incident last year in which he's accused of using excessive force during an arrest. The findings of an investigation into the incident have dictated what Officer Allen will serve a 12-hour suspension...
leesburg-news.com
Pair jailed after drugs and gun found during Fruitland Park traffic stop
An Ocala man was charged with possession of marijuana and resisting arrest, while a Summerfield man was arrested on weapons charges during a traffic stop in Fruitland Park early Monday. Anthony Jared Ort, 22, of 5279 SE 34th Court in Ocala, and Jave’on Emmanuel Walters, 20, of 3885 SE 137th...
Ashley Moody, Clay County Sheriff’s Offices Shut Down Major Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
State Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) teamed up to shut down a fentanyl trafficking operation in Clay County. This week, Moody announced that as a result of the investigation, CCSO arrested two suspects who ordered and then distributed...
‘The felon decided to flee:’ Video shows 2 men arrested for suspected catalytic converter theft
PALM COAST, Fla — Two men suspected of stealing an expensive car part are in jail for drug charges, burglary, and running from police. “The felon decided to flee from us, crashed the car, and then fled on foot,” John Welker said. He’s the Division Chief for the Community Policing division for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
Clay County mother describes struggles and impact of losing daughter to fentanyl overdose
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Fentanyl, the deadly drug Clay County officials are busy trying to keep off the streets, has caused heartbreak for so many families across our area. STORY: Mexico earthquake: 2 dead after magnitude 6.8 quake strikes Michoacan. On Wednesday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced several...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office takes down drug operation linked to California, Mexican Cartel
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook announced the sheriff’s office disrupted a major drug operation between California, Fleming Island, and Orange Park. The bust includes the seizure of more than 8,350 grams of fentanyl, which officials said could kill more than four million people. Investigators believed the drugs came into California over the Mexican border and likely has links to a well-known cartel.
