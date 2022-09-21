NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A New Smyrna Beach man is relieved after police helped him get back his box of tools, which was worth upward of $1,000. Ryan Stephens said he first noticed his toolbox was gone from his patio when he was on his way to work. Inside the box, there were multiple tools he uses for his motorcycle.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO