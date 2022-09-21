Town of Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals October 11, 2022 5:00 PM Town Hall (annex) - Council Chambers 200 S. Main Street, Summerville, SC TMS # 137-02-13-005, 713 W. Carolina Avenue, zoned GR-2 General Residential, owned by Gary and Rebecca English - Variance request to reduce the required side setback for an accessory structure from 10 feet to five feet for a greenhouse. Ordinance Section 2.7.4 B. (District 2) TMS # 145-07-07-012, 104 Dogwood Circle, zoned GR-5 General Residential, owned by Hannah Runion - Variance request to reduce the required side setback from 10 feet to four feet, for an accessory structure. Ordinance Section 2.7.4 B. (District 3) TMS # 154-05-06-010, 113 Spring Meadows Drive, zoned PUD Planned Unit Development owned by Cynthia Lewis - Variance request to increase the maximum lot coverage from 35% to 37% for a covered patio expansion and new patio. Ordinance Section 2.10 (District 6) TMS # 130-11-00-019, 806 N Hickory Street, zoned GR-5 General Residential, owned by Mary Ann Sager, Arthur E. Sager, and Leeanne Schwenck - Special Exception request to allow the operation of a Short-Term Rental in a GR-5 zone. Ordinance Section 3.4.3 (District 3) For additional information regarding this public meeting please contact the Planning Department at 843.851.4213. All applications and related documents for this advertised public meeting are available for review at the Planning Department during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 8:30-5:00 excluding Town of Summerville holidays. AD# 2024389.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO