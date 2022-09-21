Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Behre: The name Lincolnville is the first and surest sign this SC town is different
LINCOLNVILLE — This small town may be South Carolina's least understood, most unique historical place. Its relative anonymity stems partly from its tucked-away site along railroad lines where Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties meet up, partly from its small size, and partly from its origins during one of the most tumultuous chapters of the state's history, Reconstruction.
The Post and Courier
The estate where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh died is under contract. Is that creepy?
ISLANDTON — In a ditch opposite the entrance to the Murdaughs' gated rural estate, a smattering of trash speaks to the intense interest the place has inspired. A Pepsi can, a tall boy, a crushed Wendy's cup, the popped lens from a pair of sunglasses, a broken reflector: all suggest people milling about, taking pictures, looking.
The Post and Courier
An apple and a rose for Dr. Wilder
A great lady passed our way recently, and now she is gone. With the death of Dr. Rose Wilder, former superintendent of Williamsburg County School District, I realized that there are times when we may not fully grasp the accomplishment of some who walk among us during the walk. Therefore, I request this opportunity to reflect on the life and work of Dr. Wilder by simply reviewing words that I had penned about her earlier, along with the views of my associates who observed her efforts.
The Post and Courier
Hicks: The battle for the soul of education is coming to a ballot near you
Tell me this doesn't sound like a Sam Cooke song. Based on last year’s final exams, South Carolina students don’t know much about history. And they don’t know much biology. The immortal soul singer also correctly foretold their difficulties of mastering algebra. As The Post and Courier’s...
The Post and Courier
Fort Fair Lawn, part of Liberty Trail, opens to the public
MONCKS CORNER — Check the box. Fort Fair Lawn is the first historic site that is part of South Carolina’s Liberty Trail to open to the public. The ribbon was cut the morning of Sept. 23, providing access to a remarkable, well-preserved British fort used during the American Revolution as a staging ground and strategic installation. It both deployed Redcoats to Charleston and the surrounding areas, and received Redcoats in retreat from battles such as the bloody one in 1781 at Eutaw Springs, the last big confrontation of the war in the state.
The Post and Courier
New Williamsburg interim superintendent, besieged by controversy, gets state backing
KINGSTREE — A number of controversies have trailed Kelvin Wymbs, Williamsburg County’s new interim school superintendent. He has been accused by colleagues of unprofessional outbursts of anger. A sheriff’s deputy observed him threatening a school board member. Two of his former employees claim he pushed them out of their jobs and sued him.
North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess receives national award
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chief Reggie Burgess of the North Charleston Police Department received national recognition on Thursday. According to NCPD, Chief Reggie Burgess was presented with The First Responders Award by the National Chapline Association of the United States from the United States Senate. The award recognizes the chief for his service and […]
The Post and Courier
New Moncks Corner Police Chief is sworn in
After going six months without one, the town of Moncks Corner finally held the swearing for its new police chief. The new top cop is a long time veteran in law enforcement and a passionate Moncks Corner native. Town Attorney John West made it official at the Sept. 15 town...
The Post and Courier
Andrews mayor: New police chief to be named shortly
ANDREWS — Mayor Frank McClary announced at the Sept. 22 Andrews Town Council meeting that a new police chief will be named in the coming days. McClary said four candidates for the job have been interviewed, and he is assessing the candidates individually with the recommendations of a panel of community members who interviewed them.
The Post and Courier
Meeting Notices - Meeting - October 11, 2022
Town of Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals October 11, 2022 5:00 PM Town Hall (annex) - Council Chambers 200 S. Main Street, Summerville, SC TMS # 137-02-13-005, 713 W. Carolina Avenue, zoned GR-2 General Residential, owned by Gary and Rebecca English - Variance request to reduce the required side setback for an accessory structure from 10 feet to five feet for a greenhouse. Ordinance Section 2.7.4 B. (District 2) TMS # 145-07-07-012, 104 Dogwood Circle, zoned GR-5 General Residential, owned by Hannah Runion - Variance request to reduce the required side setback from 10 feet to four feet, for an accessory structure. Ordinance Section 2.7.4 B. (District 3) TMS # 154-05-06-010, 113 Spring Meadows Drive, zoned PUD Planned Unit Development owned by Cynthia Lewis - Variance request to increase the maximum lot coverage from 35% to 37% for a covered patio expansion and new patio. Ordinance Section 2.10 (District 6) TMS # 130-11-00-019, 806 N Hickory Street, zoned GR-5 General Residential, owned by Mary Ann Sager, Arthur E. Sager, and Leeanne Schwenck - Special Exception request to allow the operation of a Short-Term Rental in a GR-5 zone. Ordinance Section 3.4.3 (District 3) For additional information regarding this public meeting please contact the Planning Department at 843.851.4213. All applications and related documents for this advertised public meeting are available for review at the Planning Department during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 8:30-5:00 excluding Town of Summerville holidays. AD# 2024389.
The Post and Courier
Scoppe: Has a number cruncher hit on the solution to Charleston's school woes?
Don Kennedy has told us about growing up in Fairfield County, about his five kids and his educator wife who retired last year, about how he was planning to retire this year before the Charleston County School Board suddenly had other ideas. He's talked about working as chief financial officer for the Charleston County School District early in this century, about taking the same job in Seattle and later returning to that position here, about what changed in the decade he was gone — or, actually, what didn't.
The Post and Courier
Charleston’s tourism machine: Lack of scrutiny, accountability keeps public in dark about millions of taxpayer dollars spent every year
Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and they have no way to know exactly where the money went. That’s because the state and local governments that gave away that cash have failed to seek...
The Post and Courier
Inflation delays groundbreaking, adds costs to Charleston's Emanuel Nine Memorial
The memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the 2015 Emanuel AME Church shooting is moving forward, but the project has grown more expensive and won't be breaking ground this year. To help, both the cities of Charleston and North Charleston have responded with financial contributions to help ensure the...
Deputies to honor National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims on Sunday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will honor murder victims at a ceremony on Sunday. September 25 marks the National Day of Remembrance of Murder Victims. According to CCSO, deputies will join MUSC and the Survivors of Homicide Support Group for a ceremony on Sunday afternoon to remember those lost to […]
The Post and Courier
First deer a cherished memory for both parent and child
Fowler Cordray said his heart was pounding as he sat in the tree stand with his father, Kenneth, on an early September deer hunt. A big buck had moved into range, and the 9-year-old from Ravenel admitted to being nervous. He had missed opportunities on earlier hunts, but was anxious to harvest that first deer.
The Post and Courier
Summerville attorney pleads guilty to storming US Capitol on Jan. 6
A suspended Summerville attorney has pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, becoming the ninth South Carolinian to acknowledge criminal responsibility for the botched uprising. David Johnston, formerly of the George Sink personal injury law firm, agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors Sept. 23...
The Post and Courier
Charleston law firm building sold for $1.72M; new owner plans broadcast studio, residences
Charleston's Broad Street is steeped in history, with quaint shops, dining venues, charming inns and legal practices near the Four Corners of Law. Now, an attorney and former New York resident wants to add a new element to the mix. Josh Nass intends to transform the four-story office building he...
The Post and Courier
Democrat Annie Andrews failed for months to disclose personal finances
For months Democrat Annie Andrews failed to publicly disclose her personal finances as a South Carolina congressional candidate, only doing so this week after the S.C. Republican Party filed a complaint against her with the House Committee on Ethics. Andrews, a pediatrician at the Medical University of South Carolina, is...
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston cop Dan Hiers, on lam for 17 years, removed from most-wanted list
It has been nearly two decades since the family of Daniel Hiers Jr. has seen or heard from him. The former Charleston police officer accused of killing his wife and sexually molesting a child in 2005 is one of the nation's most-wanted fugitives — or at least he had been.
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County, The Ponds residents unite to battle changes in Summerville neighborhood
A homebuilder's decision to cut off negotiations with Dorchester County over proposed changes to a Summerville neighborhood has politicians vowing to fight and has heightened the acrimony between residents and the company that wants to alter the look of their community along the Ashley River. "I've got as much chance...
