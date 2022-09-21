San Angelo Police Department continues to investigate the social media threat to Lake View High School from this morning, September 22, 2022. The active investigation involves determining whether the threat was made locally or is coming from outside our San Angelo-area community. At this time, Lake View High School will proceed with classes as regularly scheduled (with an increased police presence) including the planned high school early release at 11:59am. Updates will be shared as they become available.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO