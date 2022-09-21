Read full article on original website
Related
saisd.org
San Angelo ISD Resources for Safety and Mental Health
SAISD is committed to the health, safety, and well-being of our students, staff, families and community. We want to remind families and community of two resources we have available to help provide safer school environments and access to mental healthcare resources. StayALERT School Safety Program. The StayALERT School Safety Program...
saisd.org
Daily Announcements Thursday, September 22, 2022
Students Grace & Grub is serving free lunch today at Emmanuel Episcopal Church located a few blocks away at 3 s Randolph St. Today we have our friends at Sierra Vista cooking supreme nachos!. ****. Members of Central Jazz auditioned for the Region 6 All-Region Jazz Band in Abilene Tuesday...
saisd.org
Central High School Celebrates Homecoming with Spirit Week, Carnival, Parade and Community Pep Rally
Central High School Bobcats celebrated carnival-themed Homecoming festivities for “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth” all week long leading up to the game against Abilene Wylie tonight, September 23, 2022, at San Angelo Stadium. Building Bobcat spirit, students and staff participated in themed dress up days, decorated halls, and put together a carnival and an energetic parade followed by a community pep rally that filled San Angelo Stadium with Angry Orange excitement before sending folks off with a dazzling fireworks display.
saisd.org
[Updated 4:30pm] Information Concerning Social Media Threat to Lake View High School Sept. 22, 2022
San Angelo Police Department continues to investigate the social media threat to Lake View High School from this morning, September 22, 2022. The active investigation involves determining whether the threat was made locally or is coming from outside our San Angelo-area community. At this time, Lake View High School will proceed with classes as regularly scheduled (with an increased police presence) including the planned high school early release at 11:59am. Updates will be shared as they become available.
Comments / 0