WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Campaigning for Wisconsin's Latino vote
MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris says Wisconsin “will help decide the future of our country, and that is what Wisconsin does” during an interview at the end of her stop in Milwaukee last week and publicly backed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the U.S. Senate race despite not campaigning with him during her stop last Thursday.
WISN
Gov. Evers to grant $20 million to Medical Examiner, Emergency Management Center
MILWAUKEE — Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced an additional $20 million public safety investment. The grant, provided to Milwaukee County, will go toward the construction of the Center for Forensic Science and Protective Medicine. Christopher McGowan, deputy director of the Office of Emergency Management, told WISN 12 News reporter...
WISN
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
WISN
UW System enrollment rebounding from pandemic
MILWAUKEE — Just-released data shows enrollment on University of Wisconsin system campuses appears to be rebounding from the pandemic. The number of new, first-time students across the system increased by slightly more than 2%, to its highest level since 2018. System president Jay Rothman said one reason is the...
WISN
Wisconsin Red Cross employee heading to Puerto Rico to help
MILWAUKEE — Nearly one week after Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico, there are still 1 million people without power on the island. About 400,000 people still don't have running water. A Red Cross employee from Wisconsin will head to the island on Saturday to help. For Darwin...
