Wisconsin State

WISN

'UPFRONT' recap: Campaigning for Wisconsin's Latino vote

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris says Wisconsin “will help decide the future of our country, and that is what Wisconsin does” during an interview at the end of her stop in Milwaukee last week and publicly backed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the U.S. Senate race despite not campaigning with him during her stop last Thursday.
New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
UW System enrollment rebounding from pandemic

MILWAUKEE — Just-released data shows enrollment on University of Wisconsin system campuses appears to be rebounding from the pandemic. The number of new, first-time students across the system increased by slightly more than 2%, to its highest level since 2018. System president Jay Rothman said one reason is the...
WISN

Wisconsin Red Cross employee heading to Puerto Rico to help

MILWAUKEE — Nearly one week after Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico, there are still 1 million people without power on the island. About 400,000 people still don't have running water. A Red Cross employee from Wisconsin will head to the island on Saturday to help. For Darwin...
