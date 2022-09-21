Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Prep vs. Heritage
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Prep vs. Heritage. Chatt Prep is in their first season of varsity football. The team won their first game in program history in late August against Copper Basin. Heritage beats Chattanooga Prep, 47-0.
saturdaytradition.com
Isaiah Williams rips off longest reception of the season for Illinois with huge TD vs. Chattanooga
Isaiah Williams is always a home run threat for Illinois, and he proved that with a huge touchdown against Chattanooga. Already up 24-0 in the third quarter, Williams caught a short screen pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito. After a nifty stiff arm and bounce to the outside, Williams was off to the races.
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
Savage Gulf named newest Tennessee State Park
Sitting on the Western edge of the Cumberland Plateau, Savage Gulf is one of Tennessee’s most incredible wilderness areas.
WSMV
East Ridge High School students walk out in solidarity over Tauris Smith arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of students walked out of class early Friday morning, just one day after the complete body camera footage from Hamilton County Sheriff Deputy Tyler McRae’s arrest of 18-year-old Tauris Smith was released. “What we saw today was a peaceful expression of student voices about...
WDEF
Pedestrian killed Tuesday night in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian last night in Cleveland. They say the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Keith Street around 8:30 PM. The victim died from his injuries later at the hospital. The cause of the crash is still under...
WDEF
SRD body cam footage revealed of East Ridge student arrest
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The controversial arrest of an East Ridge High School student now has new video available to watch online. Today, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released the school resource deputy’s body cam footage on YouTube. According to an affidavit, SRD Tyler McRae was...
WDEF
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
215 years since this East TN town was capital for a day
215 years ago an East Tennessee town was the state capital for one day.
WTVC
Star Power: 'Twin.Doctors.J' on TikTok and Instagram have joined CHI Memorial
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom and Dr. Jermaine Hogstrom talk about how they have joined CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates on Hixson Pike earlier this month. Chattanooga natives, they moved away for high school, moved back to attend UTC, where they received undergraduate degrees. While at UTC, they were student volunteers at CHI Memorial and were later hired as phlebotomists before entering medical school.
WTVC
8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival at Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kenyatta Ashford and Ricky Moore talk about the 8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival will take place in Chattanooga at the Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Also, take part in an intimate Whiskey Supper Experience in the Waterhouse Pavilion in Downtown Chattanooga. This intimate outdoor Whiskey Supper features award-winning Chef Ricky Moore. This curated dinner will feature whiskey pairings featuring Uncle Nearest Tennessee Whiskey. A percentage of proceeds benefits the Future Ready Institute at Brainerd High School.
weatherboy.com
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
wvlt.tv
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
WTVCFOX
East Ridge High School students protest arrest incident, McRae steps down as SRO
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Tyler McCrae's attorney says the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office approved his request to be removed from his SRO position and be placed back on patrol. EARLIER:. SRO Tyler McCrae's attorney says he isn't on administrative leave, but is requesting to switch back to patrol...
crossvillenews1st.com
WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY
A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
WDEF
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County
GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
Grand Ole Opry-inspired live ‘radio’ show coming to Athens
ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A concert inspired by classic radio shows, such as Grand Ole Opry, is coming to Athens. Solid Gold County will be on Friday, Sept 30 at the Arts Center in Athens, Tennessee. The show will feature local musical talent, including Skelton Key, Wes Swafford, and Meghan McGee. Presented as a simulated […]
WTVCFOX
Motorcycle accident shuts down left lanes on I-75 northbound Thursday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A motorcycle accident has shut down part of I-75 northbound Thursday night, Chattanooga police say. They say the three left lanes are closed right now. The accident happened near Shallowford Road. TDOT cameras show the area is backed up. We are working to learn more. This...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 27
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 27. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Keith Austin – Possession Meth/For Capias, Possession Heroin/For Capias, Suspended DL, Registration, No Insurance. Carl Burnsed – Possession Fentanyl, Possession Stolen Vehicle. Jicosta...
