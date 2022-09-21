Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has kicked off in India ahead of the festive season and great discounts are being offered on a wide range of smartphones. The sale is live now on the e-commerce platform for all users, after offering one-day early access to Prime members. Amazon has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Further, interested buyers can avail Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO