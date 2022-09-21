Read full article on original website
We’ve heard a lot of rumblings over the past few months about a potential re-run of Amazon Prime Day later this year. And now it looks like those rumors are at least partly true according to a new page on Amazon that references a Prime Early Access Sale set to take place in October.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has kicked off in India ahead of the festive season and great discounts are being offered on a wide range of smartphones. The sale is live now on the e-commerce platform for all users, after offering one-day early access to Prime members. Amazon has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Further, interested buyers can avail Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts.
