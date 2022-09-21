Read full article on original website
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSMedia TVJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Customer Service Center opens for Mississippi P-EBT eligible families
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new customer support center is now open for families with questions about receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. About 466,000 Mississippi children will be eligible to receive benefits in October. The Mississippi Department of Human Services added a customer service chat function to the P-EBT webpage. A live customer […]
WDAM-TV
ALERT: Medicaid service to be disrupted for a day
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Medicaid in Mississippi is about to disappear for a day or so come the end of the month as the state transitions to a new system. The MIssissippi State Department of Health has sent out alerts, warning those with “traditional” Medicaid benefits will need to refill any September prescriptions by 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Merit Health Central is moving many services from Jackson to the suburbs. Employees wonder what’s next
Merit Health Central is struggling: services and units are closing or being moved, and current and former employees say the hospital is unable to maintain safe staffing levels. The private hospital, one of nine Merit Health facilities in the state, has already moved or is planning to move its cardiovascular services, neonatal intensive care unit […]
wtva.com
Governor appoints local lawmaker to head state agency, new Yalobusha DA, new state wildlife chief
HERNANDO, Miss. (WTVA) — Governor Tate Reeves appointed a state lawmaker from Calhoun County to head a state agency, a new district attorney for Yalobusha County and a new chief for the state wildlife department. State Representative Jim Beckett of Bruce was announced Friday as the new executive director...
WDAM-TV
Gov. Tate Reeves discusses how Mississippi plans to help expecting mothers
A Jones County woman faces jail time after reports of SNAP (EBT) fraud on Friday, Sept. 16. Gov. Tate Reeves discusses how Mississippi plans to help expecting mothers. The Governor stated for months that Mississippi is preparing to help expecting mothers. Now, he is answering...How?. COVID-19 cases drop, but many...
beckerspayer.com
North Carolina joins growing number of states extending Medicaid postpartum benefits
North Carolina will extend postpartum Medicaid coverage for mothers up to 12 months postpartum, becoming the 24th state to do so, HHS said Sept. 22. West Virginia and Indiana extended postpartum benefits earlier in September. In total, these expansions will cover an estimated 361,000 people annually, HHS said. If all...
WLBT
Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi
HERNANDO, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced three major appointments on Friday. Lynn Posey was named executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. Jim Beckett was named executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff. Robert “Bob” Morris III was named district attorney for the...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman faces jail time after reports of SNAP (EBT) fraud on Friday, Sept. 16. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) said it’s cracking down on fraudulent activity. “We know that families are struggling, so we know that SNAP, MDHS understands...
WLBT
Organizations join forces to help city deliver water to elderly and disabled
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water may be flowing through faucets in the capital city but many are still relying on bottled water. Organizations large and small in the city are working to get water to the most vulnerable and disenfranchised. Friday afternoon members of the Poor People’s Campaign prepared for...
actionnews5.com
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
Livestock theft in LaSalle Parish leads to arrest of Mississippi Man
It was announced on September 22, 2022 that Pyron had waived his extradition to Louisiana.
Jackson water tank experiences major leak
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Plant has recovered to a steady pressure of 90 PSI after a major water leak caused challenges in the past 24 hours. Leaders said that tank is being repaired and that pressure should be stable throughout the city. Overall, water production increased on Thursday. Raw water pump […]
WDAM-TV
Secretary of State visits Petal regarding cemetery concerns
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson was in Petal Thursday evening to listen to the concerns of Petal residents regarding an unkempt cemetery. Forrest Gardens Memorial Cemetery along Carterville Road in Petal has become overgrown since the previous owner passed away, and people are concerned their buried loved ones are being mistreated.
beckerspayer.com
AMA, AHA, state medical groups sue feds — again — over surprise-billing rule
The Texas Medical Association, UT Health Tyler Regional Hospital and a physician filed a lawsuit Sept. 22 in federal court that once again challenges the arbitration process established under the No Surprises Act. The same day, the American Hospital Association and the American Medical Association said they would be filing...
beckerspayer.com
BayCare pauses elective surgeries, procedures for Florida Blue members as contract expiration looms
BayCare Health System paused all elective surgeries and procedures for Florida Blue members Sept. 22 as the expiration date for the in-network contract between the two organizations approaches, WFTS reported. If the two sides are unable to reach an agreement on reimbursement rates by Oct. 1, 215,000 patients are expected...
WLOX
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 20-year fight between a longtime Biloxi family and the state of Mississippi was finally settled Friday when a judge ruled John Bret Aldrich owns the 1.5 acre property south of U.S. 90 and west of Oak Street. It’s the spot where Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant once sat, and Lady Luck Casino would later call home.
wvtm13.com
Wish fulfilled: A 90-year-old woman in Mississippi earned an honorary GED
GULFPORT, Miss. — A 90-year-old woman in Mississippi got a wish fulfilled with the help of her nursing home. Ellouise Lewis dropped out of school in 10th grade. Looking back on her 90 years, she said the one thing she wished she had done was finish high school. The...
Jackson Free Press
Thalia Mara Hall, Innovate Jackson, MedeAnalytics and Ryan's Closes in Pearl
Business is booming at Thalia Mara Hall (255 E Pascagoula St., 601-960-1537), with the venue selling out shows like never before. Michael Raff, deputy director of the Department of Human and Cultural Services for the City of Jackson and manager of Thalia Mara Hall, said the venue's revenues have tripled during the last fiscal year, going from an average of $75,000 to more than $178,000.
WDAM-TV
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
$30M in grants to expand internet service in rural Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced more than $30.0 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development funding for broadband fiber delivery to residents in seven rural Mississippi counties. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) said two USDA ReConnect Program grants have been approved for TEC of Jackson and Bay Springs Telephone Co. for fiber-to-home network service […]
