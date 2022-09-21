ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WKRG News 5

Customer Service Center opens for Mississippi P-EBT eligible families

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new customer support center is now open for families with questions about receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. About 466,000 Mississippi children will be eligible to receive benefits in October. The Mississippi Department of Human Services added a customer service chat function to the P-EBT webpage. A live customer […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

ALERT: Medicaid service to be disrupted for a day

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Medicaid in Mississippi is about to disappear for a day or so come the end of the month as the state transitions to a new system. The MIssissippi State Department of Health has sent out alerts, warning those with “traditional” Medicaid benefits will need to refill any September prescriptions by 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi

HERNANDO, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced three major appointments on Friday. Lynn Posey was named executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. Jim Beckett was named executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff. Robert “Bob” Morris III was named district attorney for the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson water tank experiences major leak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Plant has recovered to a steady pressure of 90 PSI after a major water leak caused challenges in the past 24 hours. Leaders said that tank is being repaired and that pressure should be stable throughout the city. Overall, water production increased on Thursday. Raw water pump […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Secretary of State visits Petal regarding cemetery concerns

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson was in Petal Thursday evening to listen to the concerns of Petal residents regarding an unkempt cemetery. Forrest Gardens Memorial Cemetery along Carterville Road in Petal has become overgrown since the previous owner passed away, and people are concerned their buried loved ones are being mistreated.
PETAL, MS
beckerspayer.com

AMA, AHA, state medical groups sue feds — again — over surprise-billing rule

The Texas Medical Association, UT Health Tyler Regional Hospital and a physician filed a lawsuit Sept. 22 in federal court that once again challenges the arbitration process established under the No Surprises Act. The same day, the American Hospital Association and the American Medical Association said they would be filing...
TEXAS STATE
Jackson Free Press

Thalia Mara Hall, Innovate Jackson, MedeAnalytics and Ryan's Closes in Pearl

Business is booming at Thalia Mara Hall (255 E Pascagoula St., 601-960-1537), with the venue selling out shows like never before. Michael Raff, deputy director of the Department of Human and Cultural Services for the City of Jackson and manager of Thalia Mara Hall, said the venue's revenues have tripled during the last fiscal year, going from an average of $75,000 to more than $178,000.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

$30M in grants to expand internet service in rural Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced more than $30.0 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development funding for broadband fiber delivery to residents in seven rural Mississippi counties. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) said two USDA ReConnect Program grants have been approved for TEC of Jackson and Bay Springs Telephone Co. for fiber-to-home network service […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

