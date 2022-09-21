Read full article on original website
Related
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession
Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
Elizabeth Warren says she is 'very worried' the Federal Reserve is leading the US into a recession by hiking up interest rates
Senator Elizabeth Warren said she is "very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession." Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Warren voiced concern about the Federal Reserve's strategy to hike interest rates. The senator said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is failing to address causes...
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fed raises interest rates by 0.75% again: Here's how it will hit your wallet and portfolio
The Fed raised rates for the third time by 75 basis points. Every consumer rate from auto and home loans to savings and credit card will follow.
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher
Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
Here's Why Suze Orman Thinks Buying a Home Right Now Is 'Potentially Dangerous'
Consider your decision to buy a home wisely. Home prices have been rising during the pandemic, with prices increasing faster than income. Suze Orman warned this could make purchasing a property potentially dangerous. Research the total costs of homeownership before you try to buy a home, to make sure you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act takes on climate change by helping Americans reduce their carbon footprint. A key element in that push is offering up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for people to make their homes more energy-efficient. Those benefits can be used to lower the cost of...
Social Security update: Regular benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out today for millions
Select Social Security recipients can expect their regular monthly payment, worth an average of $1,547, today.
US home prices could plunge 20% by next summer as a housing recession kicks in, a top economist says
The US housing market is in a recession, Pantheon Macroeconomics' Ian Shepherdson said. House prices are down about 5% since May, and may slump another 20% by mid-2023, the economist said. Federal Reserve officials have indicated they want a correction in the housing market. The US housing market is in...
SNAP payments in 2022: What's changed so far, and what can you expect for the rest of the year?
Count your blessings if your fridge is complete, and you don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP (formerly food stamps), is a federal program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that helps more than 41 million Americans get enough to eat. Families and individuals who qualify can use the program to buy food like fruits and vegetables, bread and cereals, raw meat, and dairy.
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
Social Security increase: Value of monthly check payments could be over $1,800 in 2023
In order to adjust for inflation, the total value of monthly Social Security check payments could be more than $1,800 in 2023.
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy
Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
CBS News
555K+
Followers
66K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0