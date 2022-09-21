ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany players Neuer, Goretzka test positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2alBaz_0i4Uof9F00
1 of 2

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany will be without captain Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka against Hungary and England due to positive coronavirus tests.

Both Bayern Munich players were isolated after the positive results and have since left the team hotel in Gravenbruch, near Frankfurt, the German soccer federation said on Wednesday.

They will miss the Nations League games against Hungary in Leipzig on Friday and England in London on Monday.

“The alarm bells are going off,” national teammate Jonas Hofmann said.

Players who had contact with Goretzka and Neuer were to be tested daily for COVID-19.

Germany coach Hansi Flick called up Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann as a replacement for Neuer, though Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen is likely to play against Hungary. He later also called up Wolfsburg midfielder Maximilian Arnold to compensate for Goretzka’s absence.

Goretzka and Neuer were at the Oktoberfest beer festival with the rest of the Bayern team on Sunday. All Germany players were due to be tested before they joined the squad on Monday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Sports

Nations League: Portugal beats Czechs, Spain loses to Swiss

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Diogo Dalot helped Portugal take control of its Nations League group by scoring his first two international goals in a 4-0 rout at the Czech Republic on Saturday. Spain blew its lead of Group A2 after flopping in a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in front...
SOCCER
The Independent

Italy’s World Cup failure could be the last in a long line of big nation shocks

Rewind to March and Roberto Mancini was sounding bullish. “The objective is not to go to the World Cup, but to win it,” declared the Euro 2020 winner. Then along came North Macedonia. A play-off semi-final when Italy had 32 shots, failed to score and conceded in injury time meant that if Mancini is to head to the World Cup, it will only be as an observer.For the first time in their storied history, Italy will sit out consecutive World Cups. For the last, too, perhaps. If their recent underachievement reflects a freakish game against North Macedonia, Jorginho’s crucial missed...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero bizarrely thinks Shaun Wright-Phillips is playing for England while working as a pundit for the Nations League clash against the Azzurri... despite the ex-Man City star last playing for the Three Lions in 2010!

Former Italy striker Alessandro Del Piero appeared to mistakenly think Shaun Wright-Phillips was playing for England during the defeat to Italy. England were in action against the Italians at the San Siro in their fifth Nations League match, however, it ended with relegation after Giacomo Raspadori's 68th-minute strike. The Three...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Maximilian Arnold
Person
Oliver Baumann
Person
Jonas Hofmann
Person
Leon Goretzka
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku is spotted at Milan Fashion Week after being left out of Belgium's squad as the Inter striker poses for the cameras in a quirky silver shirt before taking front-row seats for the Versace show

Former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku rocked up to Milan Fashion Week in style on Friday after being left out of Belgium's latest Nations League squad. The Belgian international, who signed for Serie A giants Inter on loan, just one year after leaving them for Chelsea in a whopping £97.5million deal - has found other ways to entertain himself after missing out on international duty.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Covid#Covid 19#Nations League#Wolfsburg
BBC

Italy 1-0 England: The key talking points after Three Lions relegated in Nations League

England's winless run continued as Gareth Southgate's side suffered a first relegation to the Nations League's second tier after defeat by Italy in Milan. The Three Lions are in their worst form for eight years and have only their final match against Germany to come at Wembley on Monday before their World Cup opener against Iran on 21 November.
SOCCER
The Independent

The key talking points ahead of Wales’ Nations League clash with Poland

Wales meet Poland in a Nations League relegation decider on Sunday.The Dragons must win to stay in the top tier of European football and send Poland down to League B.Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points surrounding the Cardiff City Stadium clash.World Cup send-offWales fans hope to see their team go to the World Cup on a high by keeping their place at the top table of European football. Although Wales’ second appearance at a World Cup – and first for 64 years – is less than two months away, manager Robert Page has stressed the...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

With a crop of young talent plying their trade in Europe, the USMNT believe they have a real chance at WINNING the World Cup... but as co-hosts in 2026 rather than in Qatar this winter!

With a crop of outstanding youngsters dotted around Europe's biggest clubs, Team USA believe they have a genuine shot of winning the World Cup when they co-host in 2026. The big dilemma surrounds next month in Qatar. Should they rely exclusively on Generation Z to give them fast-track experience or bring in short-term fixes to boost their chances of qualifying from England's group.
MLS
The Associated Press

Back after an ACL injury, Kia Nurse has Canada winning

SYDNEY (AP) — It was 11 long months for Kia Nurse after she tore her right ACL in a WNBA playoff game last year. After missing the Phoenix Mercury’s entire season, she’s back and leading Canada to a strong start in the women’s World Cup. The team is 3-0 and clinched a spot in the quarterfinals with two games left. “I’ve seen a lot of change the last few years,” Nurse said of Canada’s basketball program. “An entirely new coaching staff, some new players. Its been amazing to see the new people helping our team. It’s something we rely on.” Longtime Canadian players Kim Gaucher and Miranda Ayim retired, paving the way for younger players to step up. Nurse and Natalie Achonwa are now two of the veteran leaders despite being under 30.
BASKETBALL
FOX Sports

Portugal visits Czechs needing win in Nations League

PRAGUE (AP) — Portugal plays the Czech Republic in the Nations League on Saturday with Cristiano Ronaldo's team hoping to set up a showdown with Spain to decide who advances to the Final Four tournament. Ronaldo, who will be looking to add to his international record of 117 goals,...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Twice For Egypt Against Niger

Mohamed Salah scored two goals as Egypt beat Niger 3-0 in an international friendly on Friday evening. The 30-year-old has been perceived to have a slow start to the season at club level with Liverpool but still has three goals to his name despite the team's disappointing form. Salah At...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy