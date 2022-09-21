Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Bavarian Inn brings back annual Oktoberfest celebration
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Hundreds of people returned to the Bavarian Inn in Shepherdstown for the annual Oktoberfest celebration held Sunday. The popular attraction had been canceled for the past two years due to the restrictions from the Covid pandemic, shared Christian Asam, whose family owns and operates the inn. “My...
royalexaminer.com
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
thsthepack.com
NEW CAPPIES POLICIES AND CRITICS FOR LOUDOUN COUNTY
LEESBURG VA: Cappies is a national organization of high schoolers who go around to their local high schools to watch each other’s theatre productions and write positive critiques meant to uplift each other. With these critiques, the critics vote on specific categories such as ‘Best Comedic Actor’ and ‘Best Makeup and Hair Design.’
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Marty Snook Park – Hagerstown, MD
Marty Snook Park is located at 17901 Halfway Blvd in Hagerstown, Maryland. Hagerstown is about an hour northwest of Baltimore. The park includes many sports fields, a swimming pool, four picnic pavilions, and a one mile walking path. This post will focus on a newer feature of Marty Snook Park,...
Washingtonian.com
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area
It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
sungazette.news
In Great Falls, dark skies at night not everyone’s delight
Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fredericksburg (VA)
Fredericksburg is nestled along the Atlantic Ocean on the east coast in the Commonwealth of Virginia, United States. According to the 2020 US census, the city had a population of twenty-seven thousand, nine hundred and eighty-two. Fredericksburg is one of the most visited cities in Virginia and a highly family-friendly...
theburn.com
Drive-thru Pizza Hut coming to southern Loudoun County
A new Pizza Hut is coming to southern Loudoun County — but don’t expect the big sit-down restaurants with the iconic red roofs from the past. This is a 21st century Hut. The new 1,900 s.f. Pizza Hut in the South Riding/Chantilly area will be a drive-thru, delivery and carry-out restaurant only. No dining room is planned.
chesapeakefamily.com
Fun Things to Do This Weekend: September 23-25
Mid Atlantic Health Expo. Sept. 23-24. This health and wellness event offers something for every age and interest. Attendees will be entertained and engaged with a variety of health and wellness exhibits and activities. Free. 1-5 p.m. North Laurel Community Center, Laurel. midatlantichealthexpo.org. Wee-Sale Prince George’s County. Sept. 23-25. Maryland’s...
mymcmedia.org
Rare Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Spotted in Gaithersburg
A Hickory Horned Devil was sighted during a soccer match in Gaithersburg this weekend by nature lover Carol Lightfoot, according to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, which called it a “rare sighting!”. According to the web page of Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of...
northernvirginiamag.com
Where to Find the Freshest Apple Cider Donuts in Northern Virginia
It’s much easier to say goodbye to the warm summer weather when autumn is offering these handmade apple cider donuts. When the fall season finally hits, everyone immediately goes to the pumpkin spice lattes. But have you ever tried an apple cider donut? When you take a bite of these seasonal delicacies, it’s as if the warm, festive flavors are giving your tastebuds a hug. If you’re craving the sweet, festive treat, head to these local bakeries and farms to pick up a dozen fresh donuts.
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
storereporter.com
New businesses for Potomac Woods Plaza, tastings are back at Trader Joe’s, Miller’s exits Rockville
Change is in the air at Potomac Woods Plaza, where several empty spaces are about to fill up. First to arrive will be Ricky Alessandro Salon, opening this fall in the former Studio Ten 83 spot near Starbucks. Next up: Baskin Robbins, relocating from Cabin John Village to the former Ibhana space. The third newcomer is fitness center F45, offering high-intensity interval training in the former BB&T bank building. Opening date TBD.
northernvirginiamag.com
Poke Is Popping Up All Over NoVA. Here’s Where to Get It
From Alexandria to Centreville, there are plenty of places to taste this traditional Hawaiian dish. If you’ve been thinking that poke (pronounced poh-kay, rhymes with “OK”) might be having a moment in Northern Virginia, you’re absolutely correct. In fact, across the U.S., this traditional Hawaiian bowl...
arlnow.com
How a local scouting troop got saddled with $3K in personal property taxes
A local scouting troop says it has been blindsided by a $3,000 personal property tax bill on its vans. So a scout decided to seek relief from the bill — which would take a big chunk of its $21,000 budget — by going to the Arlington County Board.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County students escape serious injury in 1-81 crash, bus driver charged
A group of Warren County students escaped serious injury after being involved in a school bus crash that occurred Wednesday evening, Sept. 21, on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey said his agency is investigating the crash that occurred at 9:54 p.m. along Interstate...
Washingtonian.com
Yes, DC Misspelled “Virginia Avenue”
DC urbanists are aflutter after a sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed a misspelling at the eastern terminus of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. A Washingtonian reporter confirmed the street sign was misspelled as “Virgina” but was unable to find any other typos between Constitution Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway. Reached by...
theburn.com
Ashburn Village Inn is thriving after rough start two years ago
“Grind it out and survive.” At first glance, that doesn’t sound like the best business plan, but when the grand opening of your new restaurant and bar is scheduled for March 16, and the world locks down for a pandemic two days before, grind it, and survive becomes your only option.
Wbaltv.com
Popular Annapolis, Baltimore restaurants sign on to open in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. — Downtown Columbia will soon add a new suite of restaurants and retailers, including the popular Baltimore-area tacos and tequila concept, Banditos, which will open this fall. Banditos is one of 11 businesses to recently sign a lease with Howard Hughes Corp., the company behind the $5...
