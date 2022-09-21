It’s much easier to say goodbye to the warm summer weather when autumn is offering these handmade apple cider donuts. When the fall season finally hits, everyone immediately goes to the pumpkin spice lattes. But have you ever tried an apple cider donut? When you take a bite of these seasonal delicacies, it’s as if the warm, festive flavors are giving your tastebuds a hug. If you’re craving the sweet, festive treat, head to these local bakeries and farms to pick up a dozen fresh donuts.

CENTREVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO