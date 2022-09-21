ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Andor Is Star Wars at Its Most Mature

By Shirley Li
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUfw5_0i4UndQ000
LucasFilm / Walt Disney Studios

When George Lucas first started envisioning the story of Star Wars, he researched kids’ films to understand “how myths work,” he told The Atlantic in 1979. He seemingly wanted to build a sci-fi fairy tale, the kind with dichotomies—good versus evil, right versus wrong, light versus dark—that children could easily grasp. The heroes would be obviously gracious, self-sacrificing, and resourceful; the villains would be mean, ruthless, and destructive. The resulting blockbusters about the epic clash between the noble Jedi and the abhorrent Sith offered wholesome entertainment. And it all began with the idea to make “a real gee-whiz movie,” as Lucas put it.

The Disney+ prequel series Andor, which debuts Wednesday with three episodes, exists unmistakably in the Star Wars universe—but it’s not at all “gee-whiz.” Although the story traverses some of the same distant planets and star systems as the films, many scenes take place in dingy hideouts or rusty warehouses, or inside the homes of those trying to avoid persecution by the militaristic Empire. There are alien species and droids aplenty, but no Jedi or Sith Lords (or merchandise-friendly Baby Yoda types) appear in the first batch of episodes screened for review. The series observes a familiar setting from an unfamiliar ground level: Most characters are trying to save their own skin, not the entire galaxy. A show that’s more concerned with portraying life under an oppressive system than with inspiring awe, Andor is an unusually mature entry in the Star Wars franchise. It’s a confident and sophisticated drama that asks for—and rewards—a grown-up kind of patience.

That ethos is noticeable from the get-go. The titular protagonist isn’t on a typical hero’s journey; if anything, he hasn’t yet set his moral compass, a task that can take a lot longer than, say, completing the Kessel Run aboard the Millennium Falcon. The prequel charts the evolution of Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) from an unmoored cynic to the rebel captain viewers met in the 2016 film Rogue One, but the origin story isn’t just standard fan service. Unlike the main characters of Disney+’s other Star Wars shows, Cassian is not a stoic loner or an ambitious leader. His home world was destroyed by the Empire, leaving him flitting across the galaxy, dependent on a network of similarly disenfranchised friends to survive. His circumstances are tragic but common, which makes him unexceptional and, as one character says, “disposable.” Although Cassian is angry at the Empire, he has long since accepted that he does not have the power to do much about his loss; his goal is to survive, which sometimes means committing crimes or exacting violence to make ends meet. This Star Wars project examines how a person’s needs, fears, and wants can be molded into a taste for revolution—or submission—depending on the (lowercase-f) forces at play. Those who have seen Rogue One know that Cassian’s days are numbered. Andor, as a result, depicts how an ordinary, disillusioned character can undergo a political awakening in just a few short years. It looks at what shapes our sense of right and wrong, and where the line Lucas drew so boldly between light and dark, good and evil, actually rests.

Such psychological dilemmas are the specialty of Tony Gilroy, the series creator and showrunner. Gilroy co-wrote Rogue One and reportedly contributed to the brutal ending, which killed off all the protagonists. But it’s the non–Star Wars–related entries in his résumé—including the Bourne films and his Oscar-nominated script for Michael Clayton—that Andor evokes the most. The series operates like a spy thriller, with characters communicating in code and obfuscating their identities while figuring out who they can trust. The violence is grittier, less lightsaber-dependent: The first 10 minutes of the pilot include a character’s accidental death and the cold-blooded murder of another at gunpoint. The first three episodes feel like one long film—not in the bloated manner that has irked critics and showrunners alike, but in a way that uses the medium’s format to ramp up further tension. The most tantalizing dialogue dissects moral quandaries; a scene in which a character verbally shreds Cassian’s life philosophy left me reeling. And the antagonists feel like real-world villains, driven more by ego, workplace politics, and a misguided sense of duty than by a cartoonish pursuit of evil.

Still, Andor is not so different from the rest of the franchise that it risks alienating longtime fans. The trademark Star Wars thrills remain intact in the form of inventive set pieces—the third episode features a sequence as gripping as any X-wing dogfight or Sarlacc encounter—and vividly drawn supporting characters, who lend the show a lived-in feel. Luna continues to have fantastic screen presence as Cassian, imbuing him with a naivete that is gone by the time Rogue One begins.

Andor may take place years before the Rebel Alliance is fully formed, but like the faction Cassian eventually works for, the series enjoys breaking rules. It’s unconcerned with following the established tone of the big-screen movies. It can be downbeat and slow-burning in its pace. In the four episodes I’ve screened, war looms only in the far distance. But the show seems to hum with dread for what’s to come—not for the battles that will break out or the blood that will be shed, but for Cassian’s transformation, little by little, into exactly what the Empire feared someone like him would be: a threat. Andor understands that Cassian’s story is not a straightforward march to martyrdom; it’s uneven, twisted by those more powerful than him. He’s caught in a cycle of violence that yields more violence. This tale perhaps does not fit cleanly into Lucas’s “gee-whiz” mold. But after so many films and television shows set in the same galaxy far, far away, Andor manages to carve out a new path to understanding that galaxy’s complicated moral stakes.

Comments / 1

Related
The Atlantic

Ukrainian Success Will Not Be Catastrophic

“The first, the supreme, the most far-reaching act of judgment that the statesman and commander have to make is to establish … the kind of war on which they are embarking; neither mistaking it for, nor trying to turn it into, something that is alien to its nature,” Carl von Clausewitz wrote in his landmark treatise On War. “This is the first of all strategic questions and the most comprehensive.” The leaders of Ukraine and Russia have set simple, and wholly incompatible, goals in their current war: Volodymyr Zelensky has made clear that Ukraine is fighting for its freedom, and Vladimir Putin has made clear that Russia is fighting to destroy Ukrainian independence.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The ‘End’ of COVID Is Still Far Worse Than We Imagined

When is the pandemic “over”? In the early days of 2020, we envisioned it ending with the novel coronavirus going away entirely. When this became impossible, we hoped instead for elimination: If enough people got vaccinated, herd immunity might largely stop the virus from spreading. When this too became impossible, we accepted that the virus would still circulate but imagined that it could become, optimistically, like one of the four coronaviruses that cause common colds or, pessimistically, like something more severe, akin to the flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Let Puerto Rico Be Free

In 2017, as summer ends, when news anchors first mention the oncoming Hurricane Irma, the people go to the big-box store or the Econo supermarket just a few minutes from home. They try to stock up, but by the time they arrive, the lines are long and most of the shops are running low. They get what they can: some food, a few gallons of water, a portable gas-powered hot plate in case they lose power. They refill their prescriptions and then fill the gas tank after waiting in an hours-long line at the Puma station.
SOCIETY
digitalspy.com

The Mandalorian star joins Magic Mike director's thriller show

The Mandalorian star Timothy Olyphant has signed up to join Steven Soderbergh's new HBO TV show Full Circle. Full Circle is a six-episode series that will air on HBO and follows an investigation into a kidnapping gone wrong. The investigation will uncover dark secrets that have been kept hidden for years and connect multiple characters and societies in present-day New York City.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Gilroy
Person
George Lucas
Person
Diego Luna
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans rejoice as ‘Andor’ fixes the biggest problem with ‘Star Wars’

The super-sized three-part premiere of Andor just landed on Disney Plus this Wednesday, and Star Wars fans are on cloud (city) nine. It’s no secret that much of the Mouse House era of the saga has disappointed the not-so-faithful fandom. Sure, The Mandalorian was a big W, but the goofier elements of the likes of The Book of Boba Fett, The Rise of Skywalker and even Obi-Wan Kenobi have dragged down the quality in the eyes of many.
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Andor's Luthen and Maarva Shape Cassian Into the Perfect Rebel Spy

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Andor.The wait is finally over, and we are back to the galaxy far, far away of Star Wars. The first three episodes of Andor are here, heavy with action, thriller, and political discourse. Together, these episodes form the first complete arc of the Disney+ series, bringing Diego Luna back to the role of Cassian Andor, the rebel spy from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. They give us a nice overview of how his life was before joining the Rebellion as a Fulcrum agent, living on the planet Ferrix, and thrust him right into the path that will forever change his life — and the galaxy.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies
Cinema Blend

Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress

Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
MOVIES
EW.com

Diego Luna weighs in on Cassian's murderous moment on Andor

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the first three episodes of Andor. Forget about Han and Greedo. Cassian Andor proved he was the character who truly shot first when he straight up murdered an informant who was causing too much of a commotion on the Ring of Kafrene in his introductory scene of Rogue One. The fact that one of the heroes of the film was doing this to an ally in his first scene showed he was a different type of character than we've met before in the Star Wars galaxy.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cyberpunk Cosplay Brings Edgerunner's Lucy to Life

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been a hit for Netflix, with the original anime adaptation following a side-story taking place in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, and the popularity amongst the anime community has been fostered thanks to the colorful cyberpunks that appear in the ten-episode series. Aside from the "main man" David Martinez, his lady love Lucy struck a chord amongst many fans as David attempts to make her dream come true as the pair attempt to carve out a life for themselves in a city where betrayal is a regular occurrence.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
The Atlantic

Putin Is Cornered

President Volodymyr Zelensky is playing the role of a Ukrainian Churchill, minus some of the fantastical notions and with an infinitely better workout regimen. Like Churchill in 1940, he has been the indispensable man in a mortal crisis, without whom his country might well have been lost, and whose eloquence has rallied not only his fellow citizens but a larger democratic world.
POLITICS
Collider

‘Andor’ Shows the Deterioration of the Star Wars Galaxy

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.There are many signs in the first three episodes of Andor that emphasize how galactic society is crumbling apart. Everyone on Morlana One in the year 5 BBY seems to be on their own, left to fend for themselves where resources and trust are scarce. Corruption and poverty run rampant, and the powerful, greedy Preox-Morlana Corporation works to ensure that it stays that way. The citizens that labor for the Corporation are made to live in small buildings all cramped into a widespread area, and they have to work long days, leaving very little time for interpersonal relationships.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Andor: Disney+ Finally Reveals Episode Titles for the First 3 Episodes

The new Star Wars series Andor finally premiered with three episodes on Disney+ last Wednesday and the responses have been mostly positive. However, one notable part that was missing during the premiere was the episode titles as they were only labeled as their respective numbers when it dropped at midnight.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Andor: Episodes 1-3-Recap

It’s evident at this point that well before Rogue One, Andor was kind of a pain in the neck to a lot of people. One could say that he means well and that he has a well-defined purpose, but somehow, Cassian Andor still ends up short-changing people when they need him the most. In a perfect world, he might be a different person, someone that might be reliable and not just a problem solver, but before his time with the Rebellion came along, it does appear that Andor was more of a survivor, a salvage, and anything else he needed to be in order to survive. A native of the world of Kenari, Cassian appears to have been disdainful of technology at first, but after being taken by the woman who would take care of him, he learned how to use it to his best advantage. Still, it’s very easy to see that he grew up as the type of person who, despite having a heart for those he cares about, is very rough around the edges. He has no love for the Empire, but he also loathes to trust anyone that he hasn’t known for a while.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel

A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Andor’ Episode 3 Recap: When They Kick at Your Front Door, How You Gonna Come?

Plot? You wanna know about the plot of this episode of Andor? With everything else there is to talk about? Okay, sure, we can talk about the plot if you want. Briefly.  We open with another flashback to young Cassian Andor, exploring a crashed ship. It’s there he first meets Maarva and her droid B2EMO; along with a partner, they’re scavenging the ship for parts, and they take li’l Andor with them so he isn’t killed by Republic troops when they discover the crash and the crewmate that the kids killed outside.  In the present, Andor meets up with Stellan Skarsgård’s character,...
TV SERIES
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

106K+
Followers
7K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy