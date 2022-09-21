Read full article on original website
thebablueprint.com
COACHES CORNER: Juniata Valley edition
The Bellwood-Antis Blue Devils take on Juniata Valley tonight in Alexandria hoping to remain undefeated in the ICC. Coach Nick Lovrich sat down with the BluePrint to discuss his team’s fortunes against the Hornets.
H.S. Football: Crestwood uses running game to rout Williamsport
WRIGHT TWP. — The Crestwood game plan was obvious from the opening drive. Take advantage of Williamsport’s rush defense. Run as much as possible. The only wrinkle to the Comets’ game plan was that their defense was, well, too good at its job. Crestwood stifled Williamsport in...
State College
Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store
One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
Furniture maker responds to lawsuit over injured Little Leaguer
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — An update on the lawsuit filed by the parents of the boy seriously injured after falling from a bunk bed at the start of this year's Little League World Series tournament. A Philadelphia law firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of Easton Oliverson's family, saying the...
National Hunting & Fishing Day events Saturday and Sunday in Pennsylvania
National Hunting and Fishing Day, which was born in Pennsylvania, marks the 50th anniversary of its designation as an official national day on Saturday, September 24. The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will mark the date with events at various spots across the state on Saturday and Sunday, September 25.
Restoration project takes a stand for historic wooden grandstand at central Pa. ball field
The grandstand at the New Bloomfield Borough baseball field was closed June 29 due to safety concerns. The closure concerned many residents who have decades of fond memories of the grandstand. In response, New Bloomfield residents Becky Smiley and James Woods have started the Bloomfield Grandstand Restoration Project. “One of...
State College
Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon Opens in Former Baby’s Burgers and Shakes Location
A new diner serving American classics and French dishes is open for business at the former Baby’s Burgers and Shakes location in downtown State College. Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon (that’s French for “Egg, Beef and Bacon”), a French diner, opened on Friday at 131 S. Garner St.
State College police ask for help in ID’ing person who posted extremist stickers
The stickers were placed on public streetlights and traffic signal poles downtown early Tuesday morning.
Radar speed signs placed on Atherton Street in State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Radar-controlled speed signs have been placed along Route 3014 on Atherton Street to remind drivers of work zone speed limits. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed two display boards along the roadway in an effort to help curb speeding which they say is a common type of aggressive driving. […]
Elk-watching ‘spectacle’ in Pa. accessible via scenic drive, live stream
The prime time for viewing the Pennsylvania elk herd has arrived. Boss bulls throughout the Elk Range in Cameron, Clearfield and Elk counties are herding and protecting their harems of cows. The high-pitched bugling from those bulls and their competitors are echoing across the mountains and valleys of the region.
PSU professor accused of stalking, taking up-skirt photos
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State University professor is facing charges after he was stalking a woman on campus, according to the charges filed by university police. On fifteen different instances, Brandon Schwartz, 36, of Lemont, followed a woman, and would go quickly up the stairs behind them, with his cell phone out, police […]
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
Three people died from silo gas in Penns Valley. What is it and why is it so dangerous?
A father and his sons died Wednesday after being trapped in a silo on a Penns Valley farm.
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
Bumper crop of honey for some Midstate Pa. beekeepers, thanks partly – perhaps – to evil spotted lanternflies?
HALIFAX and BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — On balance, they’re an ecological disaster. But if you’re struggling to find something nice to say about spotted lanternflies, consider what seems to be a role they’re playing in sustaining honeybees. Or more precisely, the role lanternfly excrement —...
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
