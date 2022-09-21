ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

247Sports

Penn State WR commit Carmelo Taylor receives fourth star

Add another four-star recruit to Penn State's 2023 recruiting class. Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry wide receiver Carmelo Taylor made the jump from three-star recruit to four-star prospect in 247Sports' latest rankings update on Thursday. Taylor was previously a Composite four-star recruit and now joins offensive linemen Alex Birchmeier and J'ven Williams, linebacker Tony Rojas, cornerback Elliot Washington, defensive back King Mack, linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson, tight end Andrew Rappleyea, defensive lineman Jameial Lyons, safety DaKaari Nelson, safety Conrad Hussey and wide receiver Ejani Shakir as the 12th four-star in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Staff Picks: What Brand Of Beer Should Be Sold In Beaver Stadium?

Raise your glass and have a drink for Penn State football…inside of Beaver Stadium?. Penn State Athletics is considering selling alcohol in Beaver Stadium, and it has us thinking about what kind of alcohol will be sold. From fan-favorite beer to local IPAs, our staff has some thoughts on what could be coming to the concourses.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thebablueprint.com

COACHES CORNER: Juniata Valley edition

The Bellwood-Antis Blue Devils take on Juniata Valley tonight in Alexandria hoping to remain undefeated in the ICC. Coach Nick Lovrich sat down with the BluePrint to discuss his team’s fortunes against the Hornets.
ALEXANDRIA, PA
State College

Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store

One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Radar speed signs placed on Atherton Street in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Radar-controlled speed signs have been placed along Route 3014 on Atherton Street to remind drivers of work zone speed limits. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed two display boards along the roadway in an effort to help curb speeding which they say is a common type of aggressive driving. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

PSU professor accused of stalking, taking up-skirt photos

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State University professor is facing charges after he was stalking a woman on campus, according to the charges filed by university police. On fifteen different instances, Brandon Schwartz, 36, of Lemont, followed a woman, and would go quickly up the stairs behind them, with his cell phone out, police […]
LEMONT, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls

Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
