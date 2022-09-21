One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.

