Computers

These Are the 7 Best Earbuds of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. For many people, earbuds are as much a daily necessity as their phone. And it's no wonder — these powerful little buds can do everything from facilitate hands-free calling to cancel out the sound on your treadmill neighbor's TV. Fortunately for tech lovers, the market has come a long way, most notably by paving the way for wireless innovations. "When earbuds first debuted, many users experienced issues with connectivity, battery life, awkward fit, and sound quality," says Kyle Wandel, Senior Business Intelligence Analyst at Consumer Technology Association. "Today’s earbuds offer the same caliber of sound as their wired counterparts from years ago, but they deliver rock-solid connectivity and useful extras like noise isolation, IP rating, and digital assistant integration."
TechRadar

Nvidia GPU prices tumble with RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti falling fast

Nvidia’s graphics cards have tumbled in price over the last week, and AMD’s GPUs have too (in many cases, anyway). Yes, the great easing of graphics card price tags continues for RTX 3000 and RX 6000 products, and it’s not surprising that Nvidia’s GPUs in particular are dropping, given that the RTX 4000 range was revealed earlier this week. And also, the Ethereum merge happened recently, decreasing demand for graphics cards on the crypto front to boot.
PC Magazine

ADATA Legend 960 Review

The ADATA Legend 960 (starts at $129.99 for 1TB as tested) is a PCI Express 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive that delivered strong benchmark scores for both program loading and gaming in our tests. Equipped with a thin heat spreader, the internal SSD can be used as secondary storage in a PlayStation 5 and its hardware-based encryption keeps your data secure. It should be an appealing choice for gamers, game designers, creative pros, and graphic artists who like playing AAA games after hours.
The Verge

LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy

The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
moneytalksnews.com

Can a Chromebook Replace Your Laptop?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. One of the best freebies I’ve ever received from a company was a Chromebook. The CR-48 was the first Chromebook offered to the public, and I snagged mine a decade ago as part of the Chrome Notebook Pilot Program.
PC Magazine

AT&T Wireless Fall Sale: Offers on New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, More

Your smartphone can do it all: surf the web, snap photos, record video, send and receive messages, connect to social media, process documents, run video games, stream your favorite shows—you name it. Their abilities are limitless, so doesn’t it make sense that you’d have an up-to-date device? Well, you’re in luck: AT&T has new offers on the latest and greatest in the smartphone world.
PC Magazine

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X Review

The world of portable 13- and 14-inch laptops is hyper-competitive in 2022, but the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (starts at $1,254.99; $1,599.99 as tested) manages to stand out. A blistering Ryzen 9 processor leads the way in our model, supported by 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and even an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU. The latter is rare at this size, providing legitimate graphics chops in a 14-inch body, which competitors lack. A couple of cutting-edge features may be missing, but realistically the Slim 7 Pro X is a better value than most of the alternatives, earning an Editors’ Choice award among ultraportables.
TechRadar

More Google Pixel Tablet details appear in the latest specs leak

Officially, we haven't been given too many details on the Google Pixel Tablet yet, other than the fact that it exists and is coming in 2023. Unofficially, leaks are filling in some of the blanks when it comes to what we can expect from this slate. As reported by 91mobiles...
PC Magazine

Save $350 on This Top-Rated Lenovo 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 14 sets the standard for 2-in-1 convertible computers. And it's available from Walmart(Opens in a new window) for 33% off the retail price. Boasting a 14-inch screen, Intel processors, and a 360-degree hinge for turning the laptop into a tablet, this PCMag Editors' Choice pick is on sale for only $699.
PC Magazine

Yale Unveils Smaller, Smarter Assure Smart Lock Collection

Yale Home has launched a new collection of smart locks that are 30% smaller, offer more smart features, and are compatible with just about every other smart home device you can think of. The collection is made up of four Assure Lock 2 smart locks, including the KeyPad Deadbolt, Touchscreen...
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ system requirements confirmed for PC beta

Infinity Ward has shared the system requirements for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PC, as the shooter prepares to launch its first beta on the platform. As detailed in a blog post, the required specs for Modern Warfare 2 are fairly forgiving, and fans with older PCs should still be able to take part in the game’s PC beta.
TechCrunch

Apple Watch Ultra first impressions

After several years of relative stasis, however, the category appears destined for a shakeup, as the No. 2 manufacturer, Samsung (which currently controls roughly 10% of the market), has again embraced wearOS in a bid to expand its reach. We’re also mere weeks away from Google’s long-awaited entry into the category, with the launch of the Pixel Watch, fueled — in part — by its Fitbit acquisition.
PC Magazine

$30 Google Chromecast 1080p Is for Those Who Haven't Upgraded to 4K

The Chromecast with Google TV is one of our favorite media streamers and an Editors' Choice in the category, though at $50 it's more expensive than the original $35 Chromecast. That's because it has an on-screen interface that Chromecast initially lacked, and supports 4K video. Google is now returning to...
