These Are the 7 Best Earbuds of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. For many people, earbuds are as much a daily necessity as their phone. And it's no wonder — these powerful little buds can do everything from facilitate hands-free calling to cancel out the sound on your treadmill neighbor's TV. Fortunately for tech lovers, the market has come a long way, most notably by paving the way for wireless innovations. "When earbuds first debuted, many users experienced issues with connectivity, battery life, awkward fit, and sound quality," says Kyle Wandel, Senior Business Intelligence Analyst at Consumer Technology Association. "Today’s earbuds offer the same caliber of sound as their wired counterparts from years ago, but they deliver rock-solid connectivity and useful extras like noise isolation, IP rating, and digital assistant integration."
TechRadar
Nvidia GPU prices tumble with RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti falling fast
Nvidia’s graphics cards have tumbled in price over the last week, and AMD’s GPUs have too (in many cases, anyway). Yes, the great easing of graphics card price tags continues for RTX 3000 and RX 6000 products, and it’s not surprising that Nvidia’s GPUs in particular are dropping, given that the RTX 4000 range was revealed earlier this week. And also, the Ethereum merge happened recently, decreasing demand for graphics cards on the crypto front to boot.
PC Magazine
ADATA Legend 960 Review
The ADATA Legend 960 (starts at $129.99 for 1TB as tested) is a PCI Express 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive that delivered strong benchmark scores for both program loading and gaming in our tests. Equipped with a thin heat spreader, the internal SSD can be used as secondary storage in a PlayStation 5 and its hardware-based encryption keeps your data secure. It should be an appealing choice for gamers, game designers, creative pros, and graphic artists who like playing AAA games after hours.
Framework’s new user-upgradeable Chromebook is just about unheard of
The new laptop from Framework is the Google-approved Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition. The laptop is upgradeable and customizable by the same company that released the Framework laptop last year. In most instances, it is hard to find a user-upgradeable laptop, but any kind of Chromebook that can be upgraded by...
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $350, Pre-Order the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld for $299.99 Shipped – This Week Only
The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is great when traveling, especially at hotels, and you can pre-order on this week for just $299.99 shipped, originally $349.99. Weighing just 463g, it boasts a 7″ Full 1080p HD screen, precision gaming controls, complete with gyroscope, and a 12+ hour battery life. Product page.
The Verge
LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy
The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
moneytalksnews.com
Can a Chromebook Replace Your Laptop?
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. One of the best freebies I’ve ever received from a company was a Chromebook. The CR-48 was the first Chromebook offered to the public, and I snagged mine a decade ago as part of the Chrome Notebook Pilot Program.
Where to buy RTX 3090: the best deals under MSRP available now
We're showing you where to buy RTX 3090 GPUs in September
PC Magazine
AT&T Wireless Fall Sale: Offers on New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, More
Your smartphone can do it all: surf the web, snap photos, record video, send and receive messages, connect to social media, process documents, run video games, stream your favorite shows—you name it. Their abilities are limitless, so doesn’t it make sense that you’d have an up-to-date device? Well, you’re in luck: AT&T has new offers on the latest and greatest in the smartphone world.
PC Magazine
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X Review
The world of portable 13- and 14-inch laptops is hyper-competitive in 2022, but the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (starts at $1,254.99; $1,599.99 as tested) manages to stand out. A blistering Ryzen 9 processor leads the way in our model, supported by 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and even an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU. The latter is rare at this size, providing legitimate graphics chops in a 14-inch body, which competitors lack. A couple of cutting-edge features may be missing, but realistically the Slim 7 Pro X is a better value than most of the alternatives, earning an Editors’ Choice award among ultraportables.
TechRadar
More Google Pixel Tablet details appear in the latest specs leak
Officially, we haven't been given too many details on the Google Pixel Tablet yet, other than the fact that it exists and is coming in 2023. Unofficially, leaks are filling in some of the blanks when it comes to what we can expect from this slate. As reported by 91mobiles...
laptopmag.com
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite just hit $109 — a record price low for Samsung's budget tablet
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite budget-friendly tablet is cheaper than ever right now. If you want to buy a tablet and can't afford to wait for Amazon's second Prime Day, here's a deal for you. Currently, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale for $109 (opens in new tab)...
PC Magazine
Save $350 on This Top-Rated Lenovo 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 14 sets the standard for 2-in-1 convertible computers. And it's available from Walmart(Opens in a new window) for 33% off the retail price. Boasting a 14-inch screen, Intel processors, and a 360-degree hinge for turning the laptop into a tablet, this PCMag Editors' Choice pick is on sale for only $699.
Best Motorola Edge cases 2022
Grab the most attractive-looking cases for your slim and trim Motorola Edge. Here's a list of the best cases you can find for the Motorola Edge right now!
PC Magazine
Yale Unveils Smaller, Smarter Assure Smart Lock Collection
Yale Home has launched a new collection of smart locks that are 30% smaller, offer more smart features, and are compatible with just about every other smart home device you can think of. The collection is made up of four Assure Lock 2 smart locks, including the KeyPad Deadbolt, Touchscreen...
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ system requirements confirmed for PC beta
Infinity Ward has shared the system requirements for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PC, as the shooter prepares to launch its first beta on the platform. As detailed in a blog post, the required specs for Modern Warfare 2 are fairly forgiving, and fans with older PCs should still be able to take part in the game’s PC beta.
TechCrunch
Apple Watch Ultra first impressions
After several years of relative stasis, however, the category appears destined for a shakeup, as the No. 2 manufacturer, Samsung (which currently controls roughly 10% of the market), has again embraced wearOS in a bid to expand its reach. We’re also mere weeks away from Google’s long-awaited entry into the category, with the launch of the Pixel Watch, fueled — in part — by its Fitbit acquisition.
PC Magazine
$30 Google Chromecast 1080p Is for Those Who Haven't Upgraded to 4K
The Chromecast with Google TV is one of our favorite media streamers and an Editors' Choice in the category, though at $50 it's more expensive than the original $35 Chromecast. That's because it has an on-screen interface that Chromecast initially lacked, and supports 4K video. Google is now returning to...
The Verge
This RTX 4090 is so ridiculous it needs a ‘Dark Obelisk’ RGB support stick
If you thought the prices of Nvidia’s new RTX 40-series cards were ridiculous, wait until you see all the third-party RTX 4090 designs. Ridiculous doesn’t even begin to describe the RTX 4090 Serious Gaming (yes, that’s the name) from Galax. Let’s start with the packaging. Exhibit A:...
