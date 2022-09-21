I laughed out loud when I read in your online Sippican Week about the Open House for the Affinity Maritime Lodge. No matter “my interest in maritime history” and the fact that I “just love the sea” and am a “recreational boater,” alas, it appears that I may not become a founding member of the Affinity Maritime Lodge, part of the Pythagorean Masonic Lodge in Marion because I am not a “man.” It is surprising that such blatant discrimination exists openly today in your newspaper. I assume that trans and non-binary people are excluded too.

MARION, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO