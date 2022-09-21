Read full article on original website
Related
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac completes OT comeback, beats Maine 3-2 in season opener
The Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team took the ice for a meaningful game for the first time since last year’s postseason heartbreak against Ohio State. Unlike last season’s finish, the No. 8 Bobcats squeaked out a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Maine Black Bears on Friday. The...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
History repeats itself: Old Dominion continues dominance over Quinnipiac with 6-1 victory
HAMDEN, Conn – Over the last five matchups, Old Dominion has been a pesky opponent for Quinnipiac field hockey. The Bobcats looked to rewrite history against the No. 13 Monarchs Friday afternoon, but fell 6-1. The first period was all Monarchs as they kept the Bobcats on the defensive. The Monarchs jumped on the board after a penalty stroke goal scored by senior midfielder Delphine Le Jeune. Quinnipiac freshman goaltender Christina Torres kept the deficit at one after a high bocker save off of a deflection in front by Old Dominion junior forward Marlon De Bruijne.
Journal Inquirer
Ostrout: UConn gambled, and keeps paying
Kevin Ollie played as big a role in the rise of the UConn men’s basketball team to a national power as anyone outside of Jim Calhoun and Ray Allen. From his days as the Huskies’ point guard in the mid-1990s when they became the dominant program in the Big East, to his time as an assistant coach under Calhoun when he helped UConn win the 2011 national championship, to his time as the program’s head coach when he guided it to the 2014 title, Ollie was instrumental.
New Britain Herald
No. 6 Southington goes on the road to try and dethrone No. 1 Greenwich
GREENWICH – A pair of top-10 teams will take the field in western Connecticut Saturday afternoon in a matchup between the No. 1 Greenwich Cardinals and the No. 6 Southington Blue Knights. The Saturday matinee will kick off at 3 p.m. between two teams fresh off 49-point efforts in Week 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Danbury football tops New Britain, improves to 3-0 for first time in 20 years
NEW BRITAIN — At the beginning of the week, Danbury football coach Augie Tieri motivated his team with a history lesson. When he told his players what he had discovered while flipping through the program's records over the years, the hunger was apparent. On Friday the Hatters delivered a...
darienite.com
Richard Ettinger Sr., 89, Won Darien Golf Club Championship 11 Times; Runner-Up, 12; Had 10 Holes-in-One
Richard (“Dick”) Wayne Ettinger Sr., 89, formerly of New Canaan, passed away the evening of Sept. 9, in Tequesta Florida. Richard was born on June 28, 1933, and grew up in Schenectady, New York, and graduated from Mount Pleasant High. School in 1952. He worked for the General Electric Company, where he met his life love, Joan Audrey Korniak. Richard and Joan were married in 1953.
Lucky Connecticut Resident Wins A Cool $2 Million From The Lottery
We don't know their name, but they won a cool 2 million bucks recently from the Connecticut Lottery. It was a resident from Prospect, and in the state of Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous. According to The Patch, the resident wishes to keep their identity as anonymous, I guess for...
sheltonherald.com
Man walking across America stops in New Haven for Pepe's pizza, Louis' Lunch and Yale
NEW HAVEN — Frank Pepe’s pepperoni pizza was delicious, said a Utah man who stopped in Wooster Square on the 444th day of his quest to walk from the western-most point of the continental U.S. in Washington to the eastern-most point in Maine. No, his name is not...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Britain Herald
Plainville Stadium Reunion at Berlin Fair Grounds to showcase local racing history
PLAINVILLE – The 14th annual Plainville Stadium Reunion this Saturday at the Berlin Fair Grounds will showcase local racing history. The reunion, sponsored by the Berlin Lions Club at Nutmeg Kart Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds at Beckley Road in Berlin. Visitors will be able to see the sort of vehicles that raced in the former Plainville Stadium, where the Lowe's Home Improvement now stands, during its heyday and meet some of the former racers.
Fairfield Mirror
Students Experience Housing Scramble Upon Arrival of Largest First-Year Class
Last year, Fairfield University welcomed the Class of 2025, the largest class in Fairfield history at the time. Last year’s incoming class was notified in a June 8, 2021 email from the Office of Residence Life that “at most in 10% of the class, or 150 students will be housed in 50 converted triples,” as reported by a June 29, 2021 Mirror article.
New Milford is the Largest Town in Connecticut?
You learn something new every day. I love that about life. Today I learned something that confirmed what I've been feeling lately, which is damn, New Milford is a BIG town. It's not just a big town, it's the largest in all of Connecticut when it comes to square mileage.
A Panther Passes On
The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wanderwisdom.com
Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Connecticut
I like to get outdoors and walk, especially if my surroundings are beautiful. I enjoy sharing my favorite spots with others. Harkness Memorial State Park is a most unusually beautiful state park and is located in Waterford, Connecticut, in the northeastern corner of the United States. This was the home...
Eyewitness News
Route 262 reopen in Watertown
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 262 was closed earlier today between Park Road & Di Nunzio Road because of a two vehicle crash. The crash occurred around 6pm tonight, and the road was reopened around 9:30pm. Injures are unknown at this time.
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: A Lost Vanderbilt Mansion in West Hartford
A mansion erected by a member of the Vanderbilt family once stood along Farmington Avenue in West Hartford, Connecticut. In this video I explain how the mansion came to be built, mention a notable artistic couple that was married in it, and tell how the mansion was replaced by an exclusive housing development.
NewsTimes
Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID
WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol Press
NBC Connecticut personality to be Mum Festival's grand marshal
BRISTOL – With the quickly approaching end of September, the Mum Festival Committee has chosen NBC Connecticut’s Taylor Kinzler to be the celebration’s grand marshal. “I’m so honored to be a part of such a special tradition,” said Kinzler in an email to the Press. “I can’t wait to meet all of the small business owners, vendors and volunteers who help to make this event come to life.”
NewsTimes
Long-dormant Cheshire property could attract 300 apartments and a national grocery store chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A long-dormant Cheshire commercial property, located near the intersection of two major Connecticut highways, is springing to life with residential construction that is likely to lure a national grocery chain to the site, according to New York City-based retail consultant.
News 12
Downpours, strong winds knock out power for some areas in CT
Thursday's downpours and strong winds took out the power in some areas in Connecticut. At its height, there were more than 1,600 outages in Fairfield and 55 in Orange. As of 8:30 p.m., most of the outages have been restored. The rain has cleared out but there are still windy...
Register Citizen
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
Comments / 1