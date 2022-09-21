Along with being one of the cutest couples in Hollywood, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are super private about their personal lives, rarely being photographed out in public together. But that didn’t stop her from gushing about him in an upcoming and rare interview! In a clip from her upcoming appearance on the Rachael Ray Show on Sept. 26, Diaz said that her husband Madden “loves a celebration” and tried to do everything he could to give her an amazing 50th birthday celebration. But she also revealed that this isn’t the first time he’s done a huge celebration for her. She said...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO