FOX Carolina
Limestone prepares for first on campus football game
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Limestone would suit up for games. They’d travel from campus. All the way down to the Reservation. But, starting this Saturday. The Saints play on campus for the first time in program history. In order to bring the game back to Limestone, a...
High School Standouts: Gaffney Indians
The Gaffney Indians pulled off an upset win at Northwestern last Friday, 28-7, in the High School Red Zone, knocking-off the number two team in the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll’s 4A rankings. Quarterback Grayson Loftis threw for 279 yards and three scores and the Indians defense limited a Trojans offense that was averaging 62 […]
golaurens.com
Raiders end non-region play with lopsided loss to Yellow Jackets
The Laurens Raiders tallied a paltry 89 yards of total offense in a 38-7 loss to the T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets on Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium. On the flipside, the Yellow Jackets racked up 413 yards of offense and forced the Raiders into three turnovers that accounted for two touchdowns for T.L. Hanna.
WYFF4.com
Week 5: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the fifth week of the 2022 high school football season. To see scores on the app, click here.
WYFF4.com
Greenville HS football standout featured in national commercial
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Christian Henderson is just a high school sophomore. Already, the young man is making big waves. A defensive back for the Greenville High School Red Raiders, Henderson is the face of a new national commercial by Xenith, a Detroit-based manufacturer of football helmets and equipment. This...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg Dist. 7 remembers longtime track and field coach
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg High School is remembering a longtime track and field coach who died suddenly. Spartanburg County School District 7 said Coach Glover Smiley has died. Coaches at Spartanburg High School said Smiley started as the head coach of the boys' track and field team in 1993....
laurenscountysports.com
Dula's all in for discipline
Shell Dula is a self-effacing man whose speaking voice comes alive when he speaks to football players. Dula, the Executive Director of the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association, is a native of Laurens and a graduate of Presbyterian College who has never actually coached here. He has won a total of six state championships at Ninety Six, Union and Greenwood.
limestone.edu
Fall 2022 Music Faculty Recital
Limestone University music faculty take the stage for their annual recitals! Free admission and parking.
Developer seeks community input for potential project at the former Carolina Theater
The Carolina Theater inside the Montgomery Building in Spartanburg could see new life. Developers are considering creating an Esports arena for video game competitions inside the former theater.
South Carolina man wins $200,000 in scratch off
An Upstate man won $200,000 when he made a snack run and bought a winning scratch-off.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg’s Highland neighborhood gets leadership training program
Spartanburg community leaders have created a training initiative focused on transforming the Highland neighborhood. During a Highland Neighborhood Assassination Meeting on Sept. 22, Spartanburg County Foundation and the City of Spartanburg introduced a nine-month training program called the Highland Neighborhood Leadership Institute. The program is set to officially launch in early February and is modeled after Spartanburg County Foundation’s Grassroots Leadership Development Institute.
FOX Carolina
Laurens School District 55 Threat
Sammy is a three-month-old kitty available for adoption through felinelifelinesc.org. Former Pacolet Police Officer Timothy Wayne Williams has been arrested by SLED for misconduct. St. Joseph's off to a hot start this season. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina Sports Reporter Mitchel Summers has the story. Fall fun at...
WYFF4.com
Greenville lottery winner waited until after church to check his ticket
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What an Upstate who waited until after church to check his lottery ticket had his prayers answered to the tune of $200,000. The man stopped in the TD Mart on Easley Bridge Road, in Greenville, for a bag of chips and a drink, when a $5 lottery ticket caught his eye, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Construction underway at some Spartanburg District 2 schools as area grows
Some Upstate school districts are taking a proactive approach to growth in the area, by approving new projects to stay ahead of the curve.
WYFF4.com
Threat at Laurens District 55 High School was 'initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank', superintendent says
LAURENS, S.C. — Update at 1:45 p.m.:. The following update is from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office:. "Regarding the situation from today at Laurens District 55 High School: Following a thorough search and investigation by law enforcement and district officials, it was determined that there is no credible threat in the school. It was concluded that the alleged threat was initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank. Laurens County School District 55 is handling this situation in accordance with the District Code of Conduct to discipline the student. Sheriff Reynolds had the following to say, 'This is unfortunately a very serious disruption. Students cannot learn and the potential threat is very unsettling to the health of students, teachers and parents. We are addressing this as an unlawful act and we will transport this individual to DJJ. It is our hope that this type of reckless behavior will stop.'"
Popular festival returns to the Upstate this weekend
The long awaited return of a popular Upstate festival is set for this weekend. Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf will host the Annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest at downtown Greenville’s newest venue, Cowboy Up, this Friday, September 23rd.
FOX Carolina
Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
WYFF4.com
Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
Wanted woman arrested in Louisiana for South Carolina murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
FOX Carolina
Power restored for thousands after squirrel takes substation offline in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of people were without power in the western part of Greenville on Thursday morning after an incident involving a squirrel. Duke Energy reported more than 7,000 customers without power around the White Horse and Welcome communities. Multiple traffic lights were out in the area...
