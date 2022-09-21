Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley had ‘two hard fights’ in UFC, got ‘knocked the f—k out’ and then ‘poked the guy in the eyes’
UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen kept himself afloat in the 135-pound title chase by capturing a technical knockout victory over up-and-coming prospect Song Yadong in the UFC Vegas 60 main event last weekend in Vegas. Unfortunately, “The Sandman” has been defeated by reigning champion Aljamain Sterling, as well as top...
wrestlinginc.com
Why Ronda Rousey Said She Did Not Enjoy Her Royal Rumble Win
In an interview with MMA legend and UFC commentator Daniel Cormier on "The DC Check-In," "SmackDown" Superstar and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey revealed that not only was she supposed to come back as a heel at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but she was prepared to receive the treatment Batista got at the 2014 Royal Rumble.
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather bodyguard Jizzy Mack knocked out by Kouzi in third round at Super Rizin
Jizzy Mack, the bodyguard of Floyd Mayweather, gassed after the second round of his bout with K-1 kickboxing vet Kouzi and was knocked out in the third round. At 42 pounds heavier than his experienced opponent, Mack, also known as Ray Sadeghi, tried to use his heft to avoid the inevitable as he held the head and clinched for dear life.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Ronda Rousey is best known for her work inside the octagon as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters of all-time. However, she's also done some modeling for SI Swimsuit during her career. Rousey has appeared in two SI Swim issues, in 2015 and 2016. Her 2016 photoshoot was a...
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: AEW Star Announces Severe Injury, Needs Surgery
That’s a rough one. Injuries can happen to anyone at anytime in wrestling and that is never good to see. You can see someone get hurt and put on the shelf for any length of time as some of them are more serious than others. Unfortunately someone can be hurt out of nowhere, just off of a fluke situation and that seems to be the case again with a current AEW star.
wrestlinginc.com
Chyna's Unexpected Job She Held After Her Post-Wrestling Career May Open Some Eyes
Joanie "Chyna" Laurer was certainly one of most groundbreaking individuals during the WWF's "Attitude Era" in the late '90s and early 2000s. What set her apart from the other women at the time was her buff, 200-pound Amazonian physique, and her ability to go toe-to-toe with much of the male WWF roster and not looking out of place doing so.
Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back
Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix. What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."
MMA Fighting
‘One of the best knockout fighters ever’: MMA world pays tribute to Melvin Manhoef after Bellator Dublin retirement
Melvin Manhoef’s 28-year run is over. The 46-year-old MMA original announced his retirement Friday night following a third-round knockout loss to Yoel Romero in the co-main event of Bellator 285, which took place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The news brings an end to a near three-decade career in both MMA and kickboxing that saw Manhoef establish himself as one of the most dangerous knockout artists of his time.
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds
It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Hits Jake Paul With Sobering Canelo Alvarez Take
Floyd Mayweather has been in the boxing game for the majority of his life, so it should be no surprise that he has a lot of opinions when it comes to other fighters. A great example of this is Jake Paul, whom Mayweather has been challenged by in the past. Paul is set to face off against Anderson Silva next month, and in Mayweather's eyes, this is a good thing. While speaking to TMZ, Mayweather revealed how Paul is making the right moves right now.
Yoel Romero warns Anderson Silva not to go toe to toe vs. Jake Paul: 'This young man could hurt him'
Yoel Romero has a close eye on the upcoming boxing match between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul. The former UFC middleweight title challenger and current Bellator contender is picking Silva to beat Paul in their eight-round bout scheduled for Oct. 29 in Phoenix. But despite siding with Silva, Romero (14-6 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) does acknowledge that Paul is not out of the race in this one.
Nate Diaz reacts after Khamzat Chimaev announces move to middleweight
Nate Diaz had some choice words for Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated fighter announced he would be moving up to middleweight. Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA) were of course slated to headline UFC 279 earlier this month in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by an inexcusable 7.5lbs, the fight card was ultimately reshuffled in an effort to keep both Nate and Khamzat on the card.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights
Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match
Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. "Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments....
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler On Longtime Sting Rival Appearing At AEW Rampage Grand Slam
Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta made a surprise appearance during last night's taping of "AEW Rampage," with fans in attendance taking to Twitter to immediately spread the word. Muta emerged to lend a hand to former rival and tag team partner Sting – along with Sting's current ally Darby Allin — against the House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews.
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon’s Favorite NXT Heel Is Gone From The Company
That’s some high praise. Despite what took place earlier this year, the McMahon family continues to be the most powerful and influential in wrestling history. An endorsement from a member of the family can change everything for a wrestler as they give someone a huge rub. That seemed to take place again with an NXT star but now he is already gone to another promotion.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Former WWE And AEW Star Makes Surprise Debut
He found a new home. The rise of AEW has done a lot for the wrestling world, but it has also done something very important for the fans. By offering wrestlers a new place to go, WWE is no longer the only major game in town. Even then though, there are other promotions with very lucrative broadcasting deals of their own. Now a former WWE and AEW star is heading to one of them.
